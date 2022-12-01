Spain: 2 new letter bombs detected after Ukraine blast

Police officers stand guard as they cordon off the area next to the Ukrainian embassy in Madrid, Spain, on Nov. 30, 2022. (Paul White / AP) Police officers stand guard as they cordon off the area next to the Ukrainian embassy in Madrid, Spain, on Nov. 30, 2022. (Paul White / AP)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social