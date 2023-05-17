'Silly Goose': Watch police car run speeding driver off the road after 225 km/h chase

A teenage driver is facing charges after he was caught speeding by police in northeast Georgia.

The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office said a driver in a white BMW passed one of its deputies on the opposite side of the road, travelling 140 kilometres per hour in a 72 kilometres per hour zone, rapidly accelerating and proceeding to flee from police.

Dashcam video shows the car fly past the deputy. A high-speed chase ensued, at times reaching up to speeds of 225 kilometres per hour, until the deputy was able to bump the back of the fleeing vehicle, causing the driver to lose control and end the pursuit.

