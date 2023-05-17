'Silly Goose': Watch police car run speeding driver off the road after 225 km/h chase
A teenage driver is facing charges after he was caught speeding by police in northeast Georgia.
The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office said a driver in a white BMW passed one of its deputies on the opposite side of the road, travelling 140 kilometres per hour in a 72 kilometres per hour zone, rapidly accelerating and proceeding to flee from police.
Dashcam video shows the car fly past the deputy. A high-speed chase ensued, at times reaching up to speeds of 225 kilometres per hour, until the deputy was able to bump the back of the fleeing vehicle, causing the driver to lose control and end the pursuit.
Watch the high-speed chase in the video at the top of this article.
Prince Harry and Meghan pursued in their car by photographers in New York
Prince Harry, his wife Meghan and her mother were involved in a 'near catastrophic car chase' involving paparazzi photographers, a spokesperson for the prince said on Wednesday.
Daughter-in-law of Montreal mobster shot dead outside salon in broad daylight
A 39-year-old woman is dead after she was shot while driving her car in a parking lot Tuesday afternoon in the city's Cote-des-Neiges–Notre-Dame-de-Grace borough.
Canadian killed in southern Mexico, 2nd tourist slain in Oaxaca in less than a week
A Canadian man has been shot to death in Mexico's Pacific coast beach town of Puerto Escondido. He was the second foreign tourist killed in the southern state of Oaxaca in less than a week.
'Very concerning': Respirologist advises Western Canadians to stay indoors amid wildfire smoke, especially kids
As air quality worsens in Western Canada amid the wildfire smoke from Alberta, a respirologist is urging Canadians in the region to keep their children indoors.
Dramatic images as wildfires rage, smoke blankets parts of Canada
Photos show smoke stretching across Canada, creating hazy skies and a bright red sun.
WATCH | Turtle crossing busy highway in Florida causes multi-vehicle crash
A driver's split-second decision to make a stop on a Florida highway, to allow a turtle to cross the road, led to a chain-reaction crash involving multiple vehicles, including a semi-truck.
The likelihood that Earth briefly hits key warming threshold grows bigger and closer, UN forecasts
There's a two-out-of-three chance that the world will temporarily hit a key warming limit within the next five years, the United Nations weather agency said Wednesday.
Minnesota prosecutors drop state sex charges against R&B singer R. Kelly, citing federal convictions
Minnesota prosecutors have dropped sex abuse charges against disgraced R&B superstar R. Kelly that alleged he invited a 17-year-old girl to his hotel room in 2001 and paid her $200 to dance naked with him.
Canadian killed in southern Mexico, 2nd tourist slain in Oaxaca in less than a week
A Canadian man has been shot to death in Mexico's Pacific coast beach town of Puerto Escondido. He was the second foreign tourist killed in the southern state of Oaxaca in less than a week.
Human remains in Lake Ontario identified as prison guard missing for 40 years
Ontario Provincial Police say the human remains they recovered from Lake Ontario west of Kingston have been identified as a prison guard who disappeared more than 40 years ago.
Police arrest escapee from Kingston, Ont. prison
A 42-year-old man serving a murder sentence has escaped from a Kingston, Ont. prison, OPP said.
'Massive gap' between WestJet, pilots' union as strike looms and bookings fall: CEO
WestJet CEO Alexis von Hoensbroech says a massive gap remains between the airline's offer to pilots and the union's counter-proposal for a new contract as job action looms.
Students in Alberta outperformed several other Canadian provinces in reading scores during pandemic
According to an assessment of the reading level of 400,000 students from more than 55 countries, most students, including those in several Canadian provinces, reached international benchmarks despite the COVID-19 pandemic — but some declining trends show that there was an impact.
Extremely poor air quality expected as wildfire smoke sweeps across Manitoba
Wildfire smoke sweeping across the prairies is expected to cause 'extremely poor' air quality in parts of central and southern Manitoba including Winnipeg Wednesday.
Pope takes cellphone call during general audience, meets with clergy abuse survivors
The Vatican's Wednesday general audiences are often chances for ordinary people to get rare access to Pope Francis, and this week's gathering was no different: A group of LGBTQ2S+ Catholics got a papal photo, and clergy abuse survivors from Germany who biked to Rome handed Francis a letter demanding a better response from the church to the crisis.
-
Escaped inmate captured after breaking out of Philadelphia prison
A federal marshals fugitive task force has recaptured the second of two inmates who escaped from a Philadelphia prison earlier this month, a man who had been held on charges in four slayings, authorities said.
-
Prince Harry and Meghan pursued in their car by photographers in New York
Prince Harry, his wife Meghan and her mother were involved in a 'near catastrophic car chase' involving paparazzi photographers, a spokesperson for the prince said on Wednesday.
WATCH | Turtle crossing busy highway in Florida causes multi-vehicle crash
A driver's split-second decision to make a stop on a Florida highway, to allow a turtle to cross the road, led to a chain-reaction crash involving multiple vehicles, including a semi-truck.
Dozens of Serbia schools receive bomb threats following mass shootings in early May
Dozens of Serbian schools on Wednesday received bomb threats, the education ministry said, amid security concerns following two mass shootings early this month, including one in an elementary school.
Former senior judges to have last word on disclosure of sensitive laboratory records
Three former senior judges will have the final say on the public disclosure of documents related to the firing of two scientists from Canada's highest-security laboratory.
MP Michael Chong decries 'systemic failure' to notify him of China's alleged threats
Canada's spy agency has now been formally directed to investigate and disclose any foreign threats against parliamentarians or their families, Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino said Tuesday, while the Conservative MP targeted by Beijing urged his colleagues to go further.
Canada, South Korea agree to work together on clean-energy supply chains
Canada and South Korea penned new deals on supply chains for critical minerals and youth mobility as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau wrapped up talks with the country's president on Wednesday.
Health Canada issue public advisory for abortion, morning after pills sold on 'Dr. Pooja' websites
Health Canada put out an advisory on Tuesday warning against purchasing unauthorized prescription drugs from the website 'Dr. Pooja,' which sells abortion and 'morning after' pills.
'Totally unacceptable': Sask. says there have been 587 instances where an ambulance wasn't immediately available in 2023
There have been 587 instances in 2023 so far where an ambulance hasn’t been immediately available for someone in need, according to the province.
Tuberculosis outbreak declared in third Nunavut hamlet
Nunavut's Department of Health has declared a tuberculosis outbreak in a third community.
Jurassic sea giants were twice the size of a killer whale, study finds
The chance discovery of large fossil specimens in a museum drawer have led researchers to conclude there was a gigantic marine reptile called a pliosaur swimming the seas 152 million years ago, according to a recent study.
Skeletons found in Pompeii ruins reveal deaths by earthquake, not just Vesuvius' ancient eruption
The discovery of two skeletons buried beneath a collapsed wall in the Pompeii archaeological site point to deaths by powerful earthquakes that accompanied the devastating eruption of Mount Vesuvius in the first century, experts said Tuesday, in addition to the victims of volcanic ash and gas.
ChatGPT chief says artificial intelligence should be regulated by a U.S. or global agency
The head of the artificial intelligence company that makes ChatGPT told Congress on Tuesday that government intervention will be critical to mitigating the risks of increasingly powerful AI systems.
Danny Masterson rape retrial jury to begin deliberations
Jurors in Danny Masterson's rape retrial are expected to begin deliberations Wednesday morning after lawyers wrap up closing arguments in the case against the former 'That '70s Show' star.
At Cannes Film Festival, Johnny Depp says 'I have no further need for Hollywood'
Appearing at the Cannes Film Festival the day after premiering his first film in three years, Johnny Depp said Wednesday that he has 'no further need' for Hollywood.
Russia orders arrest of prominent producer, director who criticized Ukraine war
A Moscow court has ordered the arrest of prominent film producer Alexander Rodnyansky and theatre director Ivan Vyrypaev for 'spreading false information' about the Russian army.
Court rejects Elizabeth Holmes' motion to stay out of prison while on appeal
Disgraced Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes has once again lost her bid to stay out of prison while she appeals her fraud conviction tied to a blood-testing hoax that bilked investors.
S&P/TSX composite down in late-morning trading, U.S. stock markets higher
Canada's main stock index was down in late-morning trading, dragged lower by losses in the utility, industrial and telecommunication sectors, while U.S. stock markets were higher.
Canadian trucking groups sound alarm over 'tax scam,' call on CRA to step in
Several groups representing Canadian truckers are calling on the CRA to help end what they call a 'tax scam' impacting their industry, saying that it has reached the 'crisis' level.
How to prepare for a hike in Canada this summer
One outdoor enthusiast shares the simple steps to prepare for a hike, even if you live in the city.
Students for hire: Montreal school prepares neurodivergent students for the workforce with real-world experience
A cafe in the Montreal area is giving students with autism valuable workplace skills, preparing them for jobs in the food services industry.
He fought for Native Americans to be recognized as people under U.S. law. Now, he’s memorialized on a Forever stamp
The U.S. Postal Service is honouring Chief Standing Bear, the celebrated Ponca leader who successfully argued for Native Americans to be recognized as people in the eyes of the law, on a Forever stamp.
Novak Djokovic loses to Holger Rune, again, this time at Italian Open
Twenty-year-old Danish player Holger Rune recorded his second victory over Novak Djokovic in little more than six months, beating the 22-time Grand Slam champion 6-2, 4-6, 6-2 Wednesday to reach the Italian Open semifinals.
Star-studded crowd watches Victor Wembanyama turn it on late, hours before NBA draft lottery
Hours before finding out his likely destination in the NBA, Victor Wembanyama drew a star-studded crowd in his last regular-season game in France and delivered another game-winning performance in the fourth quarter.
Former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou strikes deal with PFL
Francis Ngannou's reign as one of the top heavyweights in MMA will continue in the Professional Fighters League following the former champion's contentious split with UFC.
Formula One's Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix cancelled because of deadly floods in Italy
This weekend's Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix in northern Italy was cancelled Wednesday because of deadly floods in the region.
Ford recalls 310,000 trucks to fix problem with driver's front air bag
Ford is recalling more than 310,000 trucks in the U.S. because the driver's front air bag may not inflate in a crash.
Musk says he's not stepping down as Tesla CEO, tells shareholders the company will advertise
Elon Musk on Tuesday dismissed speculation that he might step down as Tesla's CEO and told the company's annual shareholders meeting that the electric car and solar panel company would start doing some advertising.