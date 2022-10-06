Shooting suspect in hotel near Detroit surrenders to police

Police vehicles are parked outside the Hampton Inn in Dearborn, Mich., Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022. Police negotiated Thursday afternoon with a suspected gunman inside the suburban Detroit hotel after reports of gunfire led to evacuations and lockdowns in a popular dining and shopping area.(AP Photo/Paul Sancya) Police vehicles are parked outside the Hampton Inn in Dearborn, Mich., Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022. Police negotiated Thursday afternoon with a suspected gunman inside the suburban Detroit hotel after reports of gunfire led to evacuations and lockdowns in a popular dining and shopping area.(AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

