Sheriff seeking what drove 'mad man' to shoot up dance hall in Monterey Park shooting

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

  • Four Oath Keepers convicted of Jan. 6 seditious conspiracy

    Four members of the Oath Keepers were convicted Monday of seditious conspiracy in the Jan. 6, 2021, U.S. Capitol attack in the second major trial of far-right extremists accused of plotting to forcibly keep U.S. President Donald Trump in power.

    Roberto Minuta of Prosper, Texas, leaves federal court in Washington, Jan. 23, 2023, after he and three other members of the Oath Keepers were convicted of seditious conspiracy in the Jan. 6, 2021, U.S. Capitol attack in the second major trial involving far-right extremists accused of plotting to forcibly keep U.S. President Donald Trump in power. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

  • Florida's rejection of Black history course stirs debate

    Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis reiterated Monday the state's rejection of a proposed nationwide advanced African American studies course, saying it pushes a political agenda -- something three authors cited in the state's criticism accused him of doing in return.

  • Legal, political strategy in letting FBI search Biden's home

    U.S. President Joe Biden's decision allowing the FBI to search his home in Delaware last week is laying him open to fresh negative attention and embarrassment following the earlier discoveries of classified documents at that home and a former office, but it's a legal and political calculation that aides hope will pay off in the long run as he prepares to seek reelection.

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social