Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan becomes UAE's president

This photo made available by the Ministry of Presidential Affairs, shows Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, ruler of Abu Dhabi, front left, and Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, front right, carry the body of Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, president of the United Arab Emirates, with other members of royal family at Sheikh Sultan bin Zayed The First mosque, in Abu Dhabi, Friday, May 13, 2022. (Hamad Al Kaabi/Ministry of Presidential Affairs via AP) This photo made available by the Ministry of Presidential Affairs, shows Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, ruler of Abu Dhabi, front left, and Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, front right, carry the body of Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, president of the United Arab Emirates, with other members of royal family at Sheikh Sultan bin Zayed The First mosque, in Abu Dhabi, Friday, May 13, 2022. (Hamad Al Kaabi/Ministry of Presidential Affairs via AP)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social