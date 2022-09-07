Shark kills U.S. cruise ship passenger snorkeling in Bahamas: police

This Aug. 31, 2019 file photo shows a woman walking along a beach before the arrival of Hurricane Dorian in Freeport, Grand Bahama, Bahamas. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa, File) This Aug. 31, 2019 file photo shows a woman walking along a beach before the arrival of Hurricane Dorian in Freeport, Grand Bahama, Bahamas. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa, File)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social