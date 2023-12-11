World

    • Several seriously injured when construction site elevator crashes to the ground in Sweden

    Swedish police arrive at the site where a construction elevator crashed to the ground on a building site seriously injuring several people in Sundbyberg, north of Stockholm, Sweden, Monday Dec. 11, 2023. The construction elevator fell 20 meters (66 feet) with four or five people inside in Sundbyberg, in the north of the city, Kurt Jonsson, a spokesman for the rescue service, told Swedish news agency TT. (Claudio Bresciani/TT News Agency via AP) Swedish police arrive at the site where a construction elevator crashed to the ground on a building site seriously injuring several people in Sundbyberg, north of Stockholm, Sweden, Monday Dec. 11, 2023. The construction elevator fell 20 meters (66 feet) with four or five people inside in Sundbyberg, in the north of the city, Kurt Jonsson, a spokesman for the rescue service, told Swedish news agency TT. (Claudio Bresciani/TT News Agency via AP)
    COPENHAGEN, Denmark -

    A temporary elevator crashed to the ground on a building site in Stockholm Monday, seriously injuring several people, Swedish police said.

    The construction elevator fell 20 metres (66 feet) with four or five people inside in Sundbyberg, in the north of the city, Kurt Jonsson, a spokesman for the rescue service, told Swedish news agency TT.

    Police said no foul play was suspected and a preliminary investigation has been launched into "work environment violations."

    Swedish media carried photos of first responders at the site and the area cordoned off.

     

