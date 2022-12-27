Serbs put up new roadblocks as tensions soar in Kosovo
Serbs on Tuesday erected more roadblocks in northern Kosovo and defied international demands to remove those placed earlier, a day after Serbia put its troops near the border on a high level of combat readiness.
The new barriers, made of heavily loaded trucks, were put up overnight in Mitrovica, a northern Kosovo town divided between Kosovo Serbs and ethnic Albanians, who represent the majority in Kosovo as a whole.
It was the first time since the recent crisis started that Serbs have blocked streets in one of the main towns. Until now, barricades had been set on roads leading to the Kosovo-Serbia border.
Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic has said he ordered the army's highest state of alert to "protect our people (in Kosovo) and preserve Serbia."
He claimed that Pristina is preparing to "attack" Kosovo Serbs in the north of the country and remove by force several of the roadblocks that Serbs started putting up 18 days ago to protest the arrest of a former Kosovo Serb police officer.
On Tuesday, Vucic addressed reporters together with Serbian Patriarch Porfirije, who was barred by Kosovo authorities on Monday from entering Kosovo and visiting a medieval Serb church there before Serbian Orthodox Christmas, which is celebrated on Jan. 7.
In his usual manner, Vucic blasted the West and Kosovo's ethnic Albanian authorities of plotting together to "trigger unrest and kill the Serbs" who are manning the barricades.
"Their aim is to expel Serbia out of Kosovo ... with the help of their agents in Belgrade," he said, apparently referring to the rare opposition and independent media, which are critical of his handling of the Kosovo crisis and his increasingly autocratic policies.
Nevertheless, he said that he is currently negotiating with European Union and U.S. mediators "on preserving peace and finding a compromise solution" for the current crisis.
Serbian Prime Minister Ana Brnabic on Tuesday refused to comment on claims that Serbia had sent into Kosovo a number of armed men who are probably manning the barricades.
"I will not discuss that with you," she said when asked by a reporter if she knows whether "Serbia's armed forces" were currently present in Kosovo.
Kosovo officials have accused Vucic of using Serbia's state media to stir up trouble and trigger incidents that could act as a pretext for an armed intervention in the former Serbian province.
Petar Petkovic, a Serbian government official in charge of contacts with Kosovo Serbs, told Serbian state television RTS that the combat readiness of Serb troops was introduced because Kosovo had done the same thing.
He claimed that heavily armed Kosovo units want to attack Kosovo Serbs, including "women, the elderly, children, men. Our people who at the barricades are just defending the right to live."
Kosovo has asked NATO-led peacekeepers stationed there to remove the barriers and hinted that Pristina's forces will do it if the KFOR force doesn't react. About 4,000 NATO-led peacekeepers have been stationed in Kosovo since the 1999 war, which ended with Belgrade losing control over the territory.
Any Serbian armed intervention in Kosovo would likely result in a clash with NATO forces and would mean a major escalation of tensions in the Balkans, which are still reeling from the bloody breakup of Yugoslavia in the 1990s.
Tensions between Kosovo, which declared independence after a war in 2008, and Serbia have reached their peak over the past month. Western attempts to reach a negotiated settlement have failed, with Serbia refusing to recognize Kosovo's statehood.
KFOR and the EU have both asked Pristina and Belgrade to show restraint and avoid provocations.
Kosovo remains a potential flashpoint in the Balkans years after the 1998-99 Kosovo war that ended with a NATO intervention that pushed Serbian troops out of the former Serbian province.
MORE WORLD NEWS
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Convicted ringleader in Michigan governor kidnapping plot sentenced to 16 years
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Ontario, Quebec power outages persist, leaving thousands in the dark after Boxing Day
Following the wild winter storms that began last week, thousands of Canadians are still without power. Residents in parts of Ontario, Quebec and New Brunswick began Tuesday in the dark as utility crews work to restore electricity.
Expert warns of 'perfect storm' as the number of police shootings increases in 2022
A tally compiled by The Canadian Press has found police shot 87 people in Canada between Jan. 1 and Nov. 30 -- 46 fatally. It was based on available information from police, independent investigative units and reporting from The Canadian Press.
'We're very, very concerned': Delta mayor urging public to prepare for 5-metre king tides
With gusting winds and high tides in the forecast, Delta Mayor George Harvie is sounding the alarm about the possibility of flooding in the city's Boundary Bay and Beach Grove communities.
True scale of homelessness in Canada is being undercounted, experts say
The true scale of homelessness is being grossly undercounted in the official estimates, experts say, leading to a chronic underfunding of programs designed to help unhoused people.
Winter storms to blame for shortfall in blood and plasma donations, Canadian Blood Services says
The Canadian Blood Services is short about 10 per cent of its expected blood and plasma donations due to winter storms and cold weather that forced people across the country to stay off the roads, the organization said.
Trudeau wants 'outlines' of a health deal before meeting with premiers
While premiers continue to call for a meeting with the prime minister to talk about boosting federal health-care funding, Justin Trudeau says that'll only happen 'once there is the outlines of a deal.'
Montreal police investigating murder-suicide after man, woman found dead
A man and woman were found dead overnight in Pointe-aux-Trembles in what Montreal police (SPVM) are calling a murder-suicide. Police say they were called around midnight to an apartment near the intersection of 25th Avenue and Notre Dame Street East where the bodies of the two people, both 45 years old, were found in a fire escape stairway.
'Inhumane:' Sunwing passenger recounts scene at Mexico airport after being stranded on Christmas Eve
A Canadian traveller in Cancun, Mexico, set to return home on Christmas Eve, was told last-minute by Sunwing Airlines that his flight had been delayed until Dec. 27, leaving him and dozens of other passengers stranded at the airport with nowhere to go.
Serbs put up new roadblocks as tensions soar in Kosovo
Serbs on Tuesday erected more roadblocks in northern Kosovo and defied international demands to remove those placed earlier, a day after Serbia put its troops near the border on a high level of combat readiness.
Canada
-
Ontario, Quebec power outages persist, leaving thousands in the dark after Boxing Day
Following the wild winter storms that began last week, thousands of Canadians are still without power. Residents in parts of Ontario, Quebec and New Brunswick began Tuesday in the dark as utility crews work to restore electricity.
-
Vancouver closes parts of Stanley Park seawall ahead of forecasted storm surge, king tide
Stretches of the Stanley Park seawall are closed Tuesday as the city of Vancouver braces for potential flooding.
-
Search suspended for Nova Scotia fisherman missing off Cape Sable Island, N.S.
The search for a missing Nova Scotia fisherman who went overboard on Boxing Day morning was suspended early Tuesday afternoon.
-
Winter storms to blame for shortfall in blood and plasma donations, Canadian Blood Services says
The Canadian Blood Services is short about 10 per cent of its expected blood and plasma donations due to winter storms and cold weather that forced people across the country to stay off the roads, the organization said.
-
Montreal police investigating murder-suicide after man, woman found dead
A man and woman were found dead overnight in Pointe-aux-Trembles in what Montreal police (SPVM) are calling a murder-suicide. Police say they were called around midnight to an apartment near the intersection of 25th Avenue and Notre Dame Street East where the bodies of the two people, both 45 years old, were found in a fire escape stairway.
-
True scale of homelessness in Canada is being undercounted, experts say
The true scale of homelessness is being grossly undercounted in the official estimates, experts say, leading to a chronic underfunding of programs designed to help unhoused people.
World
-
Russian FM Lavrov: Ukraine must demilitarize or Russia will do it
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Tuesday warned that Ukraine must meet Moscow's demand for 'demilitarization' and 'denazification,' as well as the removal of the military threat to Russia, otherwise 'the Russian army (will) solve the issue.'
-
South Korea's leader calls for stealth drones to monitor North
South Korea's president on Tuesday called for stronger air defenses and high-tech stealth drones while the military apologized for failing to shoot down North Korean drones that crossed the border for the first time in five years.
-
Russian sausage magnate dies after hotel fall in India
Russian sausage magnate-turned-lawmaker Pavel Antov died in India on Saturday after falling from the third floor of his hotel, according to the Indian police.
-
Increasing restrictions on women in Afghanistan, UN rights chief urges reversal
The United Nations' human rights chief on Tuesday decried increasing restrictions on women's rights in Afghanistan, urging the country's Taliban rulers to reverse them immediately. He pointed to 'terrible consequences' of a decision to bar women from working for non-governmental organizations.
-
Japan PM sacks fourth minister to patch up scandal-hit Cabinet
Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Tuesday dismissed his fourth minister in two months to patch a scandal-tainted Cabinet that has raised questions over his judgment of staff credentials.
-
Bus crashes into parked truck in Sudan, killing 16: police
A passenger bus slammed into a parked truck on a highway in the Sudanese city of Omdurman early on Tuesday, killing at least 16 people, police said.
Politics
-
Trudeau wants 'outlines' of a health deal before meeting with premiers
While premiers continue to call for a meeting with the prime minister to talk about boosting federal health-care funding, Justin Trudeau says that'll only happen 'once there is the outlines of a deal.'
-
'Freedom Convoy' organizers now promising 'world unity convoy' in Winnipeg in February
Organizers of the original 'Freedom Convoy' protest that paralyzed downtown Ottawa for three weeks in early 2022 say they’re bringing a new convoy to Winnipeg this winter.
-
Canada urges Taliban to reverse decision on banning women from NGO work
Canada's international development minister is calling on the Taliban to reverse its decision to bar women from working at non-governmental organizations in Afghanistan.
Health
-
Winter storms to blame for shortfall in blood and plasma donations, Canadian Blood Services says
The Canadian Blood Services is short about 10 per cent of its expected blood and plasma donations due to winter storms and cold weather that forced people across the country to stay off the roads, the organization said.
-
Top health-care priority in Canada should be to hire more doctors, nurses: Nanos survey
A majority of Canadians say hiring more health-care workers should be the country's top priority when it comes to changing the current system, a recent national survey from Nanos Research shows.
-
Making pig livers humanlike in quest to ease organ shortage
Researchers exploring how to ease a transplant shortage in the U.S. are using human-like pig livers to temporarily filter the blood of a liver that has failed. If that novel "liver assist" works, it would be a critical step toward eventually attempting a bioengineered organ transplant -- probably a kidney, they say.
Sci-Tech
-
James Webb Space telescope's amazing images show the Universe unlike anything before
After only a year since its launch, the James Webb Space telescope has released spectacular images of galaxies, stars and planets in ways previous telescopes have taken years to capture. CTVNews.ca looks at a few of the striking pictures captured by the telescope this year and what we learned.
-
A 15-tonne meteorite crashed in Africa. Now 2 new minerals have been found in it
Scientists have identified two minerals never before seen on Earth in a meteorite weighing 15.2 metric tonnes.
-
Northern Ont. researcher’s book reclaims Indigenous history in the Americas
A researcher at Algoma University in Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., is being recognized for her work that challenges the traditional approach to American archeology.
Entertainment
-
The Year of the Slap: Pop culture moments in 2022
Taylor Swift was up. Elon Musk was in, out, in and maybe out again. Tom Cruise was back. BTS stepped aside, and so did Serena Williams, and Tom Brady too -- oops, scratch that. Here's a look at the top pop culture stories of 2022.
-
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck had a blended family and hummingbird-themed Christmas
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez have celebrated their first Christmas as Mr. and Mrs. Affleck and Lopez shared the details in her newsletter.
-
Netflix's upcoming crime series 'Kaleidoscope' will be dealt out to viewers in a randomized episode order
Netflix is set to launch an eight-part crime story titled 'Kaleidoscope,' on New Years Day, where each viewer will be able to watch the series in a randomized order.
Business
-
Canadian oilpatch likely to surpass 2022's production record, but only slightly
Canadian oil and gas companies are expected to increase spending in 2023, but analysts say it will be another year of modest growth and not a return to boom times.
-
No-nonsense judge takes over FTX-Bankman-Fried criminal case
A Manhattan federal judge known for swift decisions and a no-nonsense demeanour during three decades of overseeing numerous high-profile cases was assigned Tuesday to Sam Bankman-Fried's cryptocurrency case.
-
First Boxing Day without COVID-19 restrictions sees full stores, but not as much business as pre-pandemic
Shoppers were back on Monday in stores across Canada for the first Boxing Day since 2019 with no COVID-19 restrictions, but experts say the pandemic has forever changed one of the biggest shopping days of the year.
Lifestyle
-
All around the world, women are better empathizers than men, study finds
No matter where they live in the world, no matter what their cultural or family influences: In general, women are better at empathizing with other people than men, according to a study published Monday in the journal PNAS.
-
Two strangers fell in love on a plane on Christmas Day
For Catalina Bernal Andrade, Christmas 2009 was unusual -- in more ways than one.
-
This Virginia zoo really got a hippopotamus for Christmas
Fifties' child star Gayla Peevy's plea for a 'hippopotamus for Christmas' came true for one Virginia zoo.
Sports
-
Czechs stun Canada 5-2 at world juniors
Jaroslav Chemeler and Matous Mensik scored 33 seconds apart during a five-minute power play as Czechia stunned Canada 5-2 in the opener for both countries at the world junior men's hockey championship Monday.
-
Mikaela Shiffrin takes win number 78 with first GS victory in 2022
Overall women's World Cup leader Mikaela Shiffrin held on to a big opening-run advantage to win a giant slalom on Tuesday, the American's first triumph in the discipline in more than a year.
-
Switzerland opens world juniors with 3-2 OT win over Finland
Attilio Biasca scored the game-winning goal 41 seconds into overtime as Switzerland opened the world junior hockey championship with a 3-2 win over Finland on Monday.
Autos
-
Caesars touts F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix VIP package worth US$5M
Casino giant Caesars Entertainment is offering what may be the most extravagant guest package for next year's highly anticipated Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix at a whopping US$5 million.
-
How to check road conditions in your area before you travel
Each province and territory has resources to check and contact regarding road conditions so that you can complete your trip safely, or be aware of possible issues before you travel. CTVNews.ca lists what you need to know depending on where you live.
-
Travelling by plane, train or automobile during the storm? Here's some expert advice
As Canadians cope with travel chaos compounded by severe weather, experts share tips for getting where you want to go.