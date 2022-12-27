Serbs put up new roadblocks as tensions soar in Kosovo

A man passes by a barricade made of trucks loaded with stones that was erected during the night on a street in northern, Serb-dominated part of ethnically divided town of Mitrovica, Kosovo, Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022. (AP Photo/Bojan Slavkovic) A man passes by a barricade made of trucks loaded with stones that was erected during the night on a street in northern, Serb-dominated part of ethnically divided town of Mitrovica, Kosovo, Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022. (AP Photo/Bojan Slavkovic)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Montreal police investigating murder-suicide after man, woman found dead

A man and woman were found dead overnight in Pointe-aux-Trembles in what Montreal police (SPVM) are calling a murder-suicide. Police say they were called around midnight to an apartment near the intersection of 25th Avenue and Notre Dame Street East where the bodies of the two people, both 45 years old, were found in a fire escape stairway.

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social