Trudeau still mum on whether Liberals among "witting" MPs who helped foreign states
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau would not say Saturday whether Liberal MPs are among those accused in a recent spy watchdog report of helping foreign states.
The refusal comes after NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh and Green Party Leader Elizabeth May have both offered new, though somewhat conflicting insight into the findings of the National Security and Intelligence Committee of Parliamentarians.
The intelligence watchdog, composed of MPs and senators, said in a public report last week that some parliamentarians are "semi-witting or witting" participants in the efforts of foreign states to meddle in Canadian politics.
May says there is no suggestion that sitting MPs have put the interest of foreign states over Canada, but Singh says a number of members have provided help to foreign governments.
"I will allow Mr. Singh and Ms. May to speak for themselves," Trudeau said when asked why the prime minister could not shed similar light on the unredacted findings.
Singh said previously that if the full report showed any New Democrat MP knowingly took part in meddling, he would remove them from caucus. He indicated Thursday, after reading it, that he would not be taking such action.
Trudeau was asked about whether any members of his party are named in the report, but would only say that concerns raised in the report have been referred to a national inquiry into foreign interference.
"I think it's important that Canadians have confidence in our ability, collectively as a democracy, to defend the institutions and the processes around our elections and our democracy. That is why officials are engaging with the foreign interference inquiry to see how they can follow up on the NSICOP report," Trudeau said.
While Trudeau said he disagreed with the way the committee drew its conclusions, he took credit for his government's creation of the committee and said he welcomes the members' work.
"The National Security Intelligence Committee of Parliamentarians exists so that parliamentarians from all parties can have full access to the work that our national security agencies are doing. That's an important step that wouldn't have happened if the Conservative Party had remained in power," he said.
Trudeau made the comments at the conclusion of the G7 summit in Italy, where leaders said they are more concerned than ever about foreign interference and plan to create a “collective response framework” to counter foreign threats to democracies.
The framework is expected by the end of the year and will include publicly exposing “foreign operations of information manipulation," the leaders said in a joint communique released Friday.
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is the only federal political party leader who has not taken steps to acquire the security clearance needed to read the full report. The Conservatives have said if he were to read the report he would be sworn to secrecy about its contents, which would prevent the leader from taking any action.
Poilievre instead called on the government to publicly release the names of MPs accused in the report.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 15, 2024.
BREAKING Calgary water main repairs could take 3-5 more weeks, after scans reveal deficiencies in the pipe
Water restrictions could be in place for three to five more weeks in Calgary, after a scan of a broken water main revealed five more locations inside the pipe that are in need of repair.
Princess of Wales joins royals on Buckingham Palace balcony after cancer diagnosis early this year
London put on a display of birthday pageantry Saturday for King Charles III, a military parade that marked the Princess of Wales ’ first public appearance since her cancer diagnosis early this year.
Canadian soldiers ordered to trim beards and tie back hair in dress code update
Canadian soldiers are being ordered to trim their beards and tie back long hair after restrictions were previously lifted in 2022.
Canadian leaders share lessons from their dads
In honour of Father’s Day, CTVNews.ca asked notable Canadians from different backgrounds about their fathers and the stories, lessons and advice that they cherish. Here’s what they said.
'We need to pull our weight': Top soldier on feds' defence spending record
Outgoing Chief of the Defence Staff Gen. Wayne Eyre says Canada is unprepared to meet the challenges of an increasingly insecure world and needs to step up for its allies, as it remains the only NATO member without a clear date to reach the group's spending commitments.
U.S. military targets Houthi radar sites in Yemen after a merchant sailor goes missing
The United States military unleashed a wave of attacks targeting radar sites operated by Yemen's Houthi rebels over their assaults on shipping in the crucial Red Sea corridor, authorities said Saturday, after one merchant sailor went missing following an earlier Houthi strike on a ship.
World leaders to meet at Swiss resort on possible Ukraine peace roadmap. Russia is notably absent
The presidents of Ecuador, Ivory Coast, Kenya and Somalia will join many Western heads of state and government and other leaders at a conference this weekend aimed to plot out first steps toward peace in Ukraine – with Russia notably absent.
Men are being compared to rodents across the internet. But how do they feel about it?
It began, seemingly, with a few innocuous social media posts comparing Mike Faist, co-star of the titillating tennis throuple film “Challengers,” to a dormouse and soon, the complexity of the analogy snowballed to odd levels of specificity.
'He killed her': Sask. judge finds Greg Fertuck guilty
Greg Fertuck has been found guilty of First Degree Murder and indignity to human remains in the death of his estranged wife.
McGill concerned about 'extremely alarming' poster for summer camp at pro-Palestinian encampment
McGill University says it will increase security near the pro-Palestinian encampment and elsewhere on campus following concerns about a promotional poster for a summer camp that has some questioning what it's really teaching.
Female Mountie accused at trial of flirting to obtain information at Coutts blockade
An undercover female Mountie who helped break up an alleged murder plot at the Coutts blockade in 2022 was accused in court Friday of flirting with one of the accused to acquire information.
Sask. Teachers' Federation agrees to binding arbitration to end contract dispute
The Saskatchewan Teachers’ Federation (STF) has agreed to binding arbitration with the province, which will put an end to current 'work to rule' job action and a contract dispute that has dragged out more than a year.
Canadian soldiers ordered to trim beards and tie back hair in dress code update
Canadian soldiers are being ordered to trim their beards and tie back long hair after restrictions were previously lifted in 2022.
Canada to host G7 leaders' summit in Kananaskis, Alta., next June
Canada says it will host the G7 summit next year in the heart of the Rocky Mountains.
Princess of Wales joins royals on Buckingham Palace balcony after cancer diagnosis early this year
London put on a display of birthday pageantry Saturday for King Charles III, a military parade that marked the Princess of Wales ’ first public appearance since her cancer diagnosis early this year.
Alex Jones' personal assets to be sold to pay US$1.5B Sandy Hook debt. Company bankruptcy is dismissed
A federal judge on Friday ordered the liquidation of conspiracy theorist Alex Jones' personal assets but dismissed his company's separate bankruptcy case, leaving the future of his Infowars media platform uncertain as he owes US$1.5 billion for his false claims that the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting was a hoax.
U.S. military targets Houthi radar sites in Yemen after a merchant sailor goes missing
The United States military unleashed a wave of attacks targeting radar sites operated by Yemen's Houthi rebels over their assaults on shipping in the crucial Red Sea corridor, authorities said Saturday, after one merchant sailor went missing following an earlier Houthi strike on a ship.
South Africa's President Ramaphosa is reelected for second term after a dramatic late coalition deal
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa was reelected by lawmakers for a second term on Friday, after his party struck a dramatic late coalition deal with a former political foe just hours before the vote.
Crews rescue 30 people trapped upside down high on Oregon amusement park ride
Emergency crews in Oregon rescued 30 people Friday after they were stuck for about half an hour dangling upside down high on a ride at a century-old amusement park.
Convoy carrying Mexico's next president involved in crash that killed 1
A highway accident Friday involving an SUV carrying aides to Claudia Sheinbaum, who won Mexico's June 2 presidential elections, has resulted in at least one fatality. Sheinbaum was not injured.
Stolen children must be returned, Trudeau says as he departs for Ukraine peace talks
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau plans to shine a spotlight on the plight of Ukrainian children abducted by Russia and call for their safe return when he attends a summit dedicated to establishing peace between the two countries Saturday.
'We need to pull our weight': Top soldier on feds' defence spending record
Outgoing Chief of the Defence Staff Gen. Wayne Eyre says Canada is unprepared to meet the challenges of an increasingly insecure world and needs to step up for its allies, as it remains the only NATO member without a clear date to reach the group's spending commitments.
More nicotine pouches pulled off shelves in latest recalls
Health Canada issued a recall Friday for more nicotine pouches citing unauthorized sale in Canada.
Patients going without care due to nursing shortage in Manitoba First Nation
The chief of a First Nation in northern Manitoba says its nursing station is operating at half-capacity, and as a result members are going without the care they need.
Flesh-eating animal tranquilizers showing up in growing proportion of Toronto street drugs
Those watching Toronto’s drug supply say animal tranquilizers which cause flesh-eating wounds are turning up in street drugs with concerning frequency.
Polar-grizzly bear interbreeding still rare, but expected to increase as habitats overlap: new report
Interbreeding between polar bears and grizzlies is not threatening the Arctic's polar bear population – at least not yet.
An 'unreal' flamingo image won an AI award. The only catch? It's a real photograph
As AI-generated images have begun creeping into art and photography contests over the past two years, sometimes fooling jurors and provoking anxiety and anger among artists, the photographer Miles Astray decided it was time to turn the tides.
A massive solar storm hits Mars, revealing a risk for future astronauts on the red planet
When the sun unleashed an extreme solar storm and hit Mars in May, it engulfed the red planet with auroras and an influx of charged particles and radiation, according to NASA.
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's relationship clues are all there, you just need to know where to look
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are not talking about their current relationship, but they have already said plenty.
Kate Winslet says kissing Leonardo DiCaprio in 'Titanic' wasn't 'all it’s cracked up to be'
Kate Winslet isn’t afraid to kiss and tell, even when it comes to one of the most famous on-screen kisses in cinematic history.
Darren Criss really named his second child Brother
Celebrities who have given their children unique names is nothing new, but actor Darren Criss may have raised the bar.
The fizz is gone: Atlanta's former Coca-Cola museum demolished for parking lot
Once a shrine to the world's most popular soft drink, the building that housed the original World of Coca-Cola is going flat at the hands of Georgia's state government.
Amazon challenging certification of union for workers at its Laval, Que., warehouse
Online retailer Amazon is challenging the certification of a union representing about 200 employees at a Montreal-area warehouse.
Wells Fargo fired a dozen people accused of faking keyboard strokes
The pandemic may have released us from the tyranny of the five-day-a-week office schedule. But the grip of America’s busy-work culture is proving harder to shake.
Canadian leaders share lessons from their dads
In honour of Father’s Day, CTVNews.ca asked notable Canadians from different backgrounds about their fathers and the stories, lessons and advice that they cherish. Here’s what they said.
Men are being compared to rodents across the internet. But how do they feel about it?
It began, seemingly, with a few innocuous social media posts comparing Mike Faist, co-star of the titillating tennis throuple film “Challengers,” to a dormouse and soon, the complexity of the analogy snowballed to odd levels of specificity.
'I'm just thankful': Indigenous group graduates from University of Winnipeg
A first in the University of Winnipeg’s faculty of education was celebrated at convocation Friday.
Oilers focus on next game, try to ignore prospect of elimination from Stanley Cup Final
It wasn't technically a must-win game for the Edmonton Oilers, but it was. Now they're up against some long odds in the Stanley Cup Final having lost the first three games to the Florida Panthers in the playoff series.
Host Germany gives Euro 2024 liftoff by outclassing Scotland 5-1
Goals from Florian Wirtz and Jamal Musiala in an imperious first half set Germany on the way to a confidence-boosting 5-1 win over 10-man Scotland in the Euro 2024 curtainraiser on Friday.
Canadian women climb one spot to No. 8 in latest FIFA women's world rankings
Canada has moved up one spot to No. 8 in the latest FIFA women's world rankings. Spain remains No. 1 while France moves into a career-high second place at the expense of England. Germany climbs one rung to No. 4, dropping the U.S. to No. 5.
Some Torontonians installing bollards to prevent auto theft
In the face of pervasive auto theft in Toronto, some residents are looking to retractable bollards to stand between their vehicle and potential thieves.
Maker of Jeep and Dodge plans to kill chrome on cars, citing risks to those who make it
Chrome’s century-long reign as that added bit of flash and glamour on new cars may be coming to an end. For least one major auto maker, environmental and serious health concerns are outweighing its aesthetic appeal.
Tesla shareholders approve CEO Musk's US$56 billion pay, company's move to Texas
Tesla shareholders approved CEO Elon Musk's US$56 billion pay package, the electric vehicle-maker said on Thursday, a big thumbs-up to his leadership and an enticement for keeping his focus on his biggest source of wealth.
Moncton bakery owner celebrates 35 years with 220-foot flatbread
Fancy Pokket owner Mike Timani has decided to create a 220-foot long flat bread to celebrate its 35th anniversary.
'Too much warming': Polar bears in Hudson Bay could go extinct by 2030s if global temperatures continue to increase
If certain goals that are in the Paris Climate Accord aren't met, the existence of polar bears in the Hudson Bay may come to an end.
Swift Current offers to temporarily rename itself if Taylor Swift returns to Sask.
In an attempt to invite one of the most popular recording artists in the world to the land of living skies – the City of Swift Current has offered to rename itself in honour of Taylor Swift.
Adult dogs, puppies arrive in Moncton from Manitoba in search of forever homes
More than a dozen dogs arrived by Cargojet early Thursday morning to the People for Animal Wellbeing Shelter to find a permanent place to call home in New Brunswick.
Video captures whale breaching off Peggy's Cove, N.S.
Peggy's Cove, N.S., is one of the most famous locations in the Maritimes. Recent visitors were treated to more than just the iconic landmark.
Hundreds of fans line up to meet the Trailer Park Boys at promotional event
Hundreds of fans lined up to meet the Trailer Park Boys in Dartmouth, N.S., Tuesday, as Ricky, Bubbles and Julian promoted their new brand of potato chips.
'Nothing a little duct tape won't fix': Bear breaks into northern Ont. woman's car, destroys interior before taking nap
Car break-ins plague Canadians across the country, but instead of worrying about theft, a northern Ontario woman is cleaning up a big mess that she says will not be covered by insurance after a black bear broke into her Honda Civic and took a nap.
Albertans attempt to build the world’s tallest Popsicle stick structure
Members of a Hutterite colony in southern Alberta have potentially built the world's tallest structure made of Popsicle sticks.
After 300 days in a B.C. shelter, this dog finally found his forever home
A dog who spent the first three-and-a-half years of his life suffering and almost a year at a shelter has found his forever home, according to the BC SPCA.
Man who stabbed Mexican tourist in Vancouver Tim Hortons 2 years ago released from prison, police warn
Vancouver police are warning the public that the man who stabbed a stranger in a downtown coffee shop in January 2022 has been released and will be living in the city again.
Emotional scenes at 3rd annual march for missing and murdered Indigenous men, boys and 2S+
There were emotional scenes Friday as the third annual march for missing and murdered Indigenous men, boys and two-spirit-plus people took place in Vancouver.
Suspect identified in assault on Vancouver sex worker
Authorities have identified a suspect in a violent assault on a sex worker in Vancouver's Downtown Eastside earlier this week.
One person in hospital with stab wound after police break up fight in Oshawa
One person was taken to hospital after police in Oshawa came across a fight Friday evening and found one person with a stab wound.
What you need to know about the whooping cough in Ontario
Whooping cough cases are on the rise in parts of Ontario and experts are reminding parents to remain vigilant as the illness can be most dangerous to young children.
Some Torontonians installing bollards to prevent auto theft
In the face of pervasive auto theft in Toronto, some residents are looking to retractable bollards to stand between their vehicle and potential thieves.
BREAKING Calgary water main repairs could take 3-5 more weeks, after scans reveal deficiencies in the pipe
Water restrictions could be in place for three to five more weeks in Calgary, after a scan of a broken water main revealed five more locations inside the pipe that are in need of repair.
2 dead, 1 injured in motor vehicle collision along Highway 2A
A motor vehicle collision in the High River area on Friday left two people dead and sent a third person to hospital.
Use of force in 2022 fatal police-involved shooting was 'necessary': ASIRT
A newly released report details the events that led up to the death of a man in a police-involved shooting in southeast Calgary in 2022, and rules that officers’ use of force was necessary.
Enjoy it while it lasts: Mainly sunny, moderate temperatures Saturday in Ottawa
Sun and moderate temperatures are in the forecast for the capital this Saturday before the start of the anticipated hot and humid week Monday.
NEW THIS MORNING Problematic properties: What are they and what can you do about them?
The City of Ottawa has a launched a new webpage to give residents advice on how to recognize and report problematic properties in their neighbourhoods.
House in Ottawa struck by lightning leaving hole in roof: 'We felt mostly shocked'
The thunderstorm that hit Ottawa Thursday evening was accompanied by heavy rain and lightning that struck a house in Orléans.
Venomous joro spider not likely to fly to Quebec, but brilliant invasive lanternfly is coming
Recent concern about a flying, yellow, invasive spider the size of a human hand entering Quebec is unfounded, according to experts in the field, while a brilliant, spotted insect is much greater concern.
REM test runs to begin Monday to Deux-Montagnes
The REM is taking another step toward expansion next week by testing the light-rail lines to Montreal's North Shore.
McGill concerned about 'extremely alarming' poster for summer camp at pro-Palestinian encampment
McGill University says it will increase security near the pro-Palestinian encampment and elsewhere on campus following concerns about a promotional poster for a summer camp that has some questioning what it's really teaching.
More ASIRT transparency, oversight urged in wake of refused cases
Families and defence lawyers are raising concerns over what they call a troubling trend with the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team and the Alberta Crown Prosecution Service. They calling for more transparency and oversight into decisions against prosecuting police even after Alberta's police watchdog recommends it.
Oilers seek answers on brink of elimination in Stanley Cup Final
A lack of production is a big reason the Oilers are down 3-0 in the series against the Florida Panthers and searching for answers as they look to avoid being the first team swept in the final since the Washington Capitals in 1998.
Car crashes into house on St. Albert Trail, driver taken to hospital: police
One person was taken to hospital after a car crashed into a house on St. Albert Trail near 124 Avenue Friday afternoon.
N.S. man escapes historic rainfall, flooding in Florida
A Cape Breton resident is sharing his story of having to evacuate following the historic rainfall and flooding in South Florida earlier this week.
Princess of Wales joins royals on Buckingham Palace balcony after cancer diagnosis early this year
London put on a display of birthday pageantry Saturday for King Charles III, a military parade that marked the Princess of Wales ’ first public appearance since her cancer diagnosis early this year.
'You’re not going to be judged': 'Slow' running group off to a fast start
A new Dartmouth, N.S., running club that celebrates "slow" is quickly drawing hundreds of members.
'If they can run, I can run': 87-year-old set to complete 10th Manitoba Marathon race
Age may be just a number to George Steciuk, but it’s just one of many that add up to one inspirational athlete.
'I'm just thankful': Indigenous group graduates from University of Winnipeg
A first in the University of Winnipeg’s faculty of education was celebrated at convocation Friday.
Meet the Tuxedo byelection candidates during the final stretch of the campaign
Tuesday a new MLA will be voted into the Manitoba legislature in the constituency of Tuxedo.
Sask. Teachers' Federation agrees to binding arbitration to end contract dispute
The Saskatchewan Teachers’ Federation (STF) has agreed to binding arbitration with the province, which will put an end to current 'work to rule' job action and a contract dispute that has dragged out more than a year.
Here's what's happening in Regina this weekend
The weekend is fast approaching and there are plenty of things to do in the Queen City, including the farmers' market and pride parade on Saturday.
Sask. company fined $60K for illegally importing taxidermy mounts including baboons, giraffe, hippo
A Saskatchewan company has been fined $60,000 for illegally importing and possessing taxidermized animals that are considered protected wildlife, such as baboons, a giraffe and hippo.
Missing Princeton man found dead, police say it’s not suspicious
The 37-year-old Princeton man reported as missing since last weekend has been found dead.
CTV’s Alexandra Pinto is leaving CTV Kitchener
The anchor for CTV Kitchener’s 6 p.m. show, Alexandra Pinto, has announced she will be leaving the station.
93-year-old pleads guilty to careless driving after crash involving CTV Kitchener reporter
A 93-year-old woman has pleaded guilty to careless driving causing bodily harm in the crash that sent CTV News Kitchener reporter Stephanie Villella to hospital with life-threatening injuries last year.
Sask. Teachers' Federation agrees to binding arbitration to end contract dispute
The Saskatchewan Teachers’ Federation (STF) has agreed to binding arbitration with the province, which will put an end to current 'work to rule' job action and a contract dispute that has dragged out more than a year.
'He killed her': Sask. judge finds Greg Fertuck guilty
Greg Fertuck has been found guilty of First Degree Murder and indignity to human remains in the death of his estranged wife.
Sask. company fined $60K for illegally importing taxidermy mounts including baboons, giraffe, hippo
A Saskatchewan company has been fined $60,000 for illegally importing and possessing taxidermized animals that are considered protected wildlife, such as baboons, a giraffe and hippo.
Sudbury, Ont., police dog ingested fentanyl at crime scene
A Sudbury dog who is a member of the police canine unit accidentally ingested fentanyl Friday during a drug bust in the city.
One new forest fire confirmed in the northeast Friday
There was one new wildland fire confirmed by early evening on Friday, Ontario Forest Fires said in a news release.
Longtime Sault barber shop leaving Station Mall
After helping Saultites to look their best for several decades, Oscar & Dario is bidding farewell to its long-time home in Sault Ste. Marie’s Station Mall.
CTV News London’s top stories from this week
In case you missed it, CTV News London has compiled all the top local stories from this week into one video for your convenience.
Children’s Festival faces uncertain future because mechanical rides not allowed inside Victoria Park
This could be the final year for the Children’s Festival in Victoria Park if city hall continues to enforce a policy that requires the popular event to change its layout.
Sunny, comfortable weekend ahead of potential heat event next week
Midwestern Ontario is in store for a beautiful sunny weekend.
Barrie Airshow takes flight: Here's everything you need to know
Keep your eyes on the skies over Kempenfelt Bay this weekend as the Barrie Airshow takes flight, with iconic performances free for the whole family.
Barrie Airshow kicks off with unique drone show
All eyes will be in the skies this weekend as the 2024 Barrie Airshow kicked off Friday night with a free concert.
Families of Dean Mattinas and Autumn Shaganash appeal for help locating their loved ones
Families of Dean Mattinas and Autumn Shaganash made their voices heard inside Barrie Police Headquarters and appealed for help finding the missing Indigenous man and woman who are missing.
CTV News Windsor’s top stories from this week
In case you missed it, CTV News Windsor has compiled all the top local stories from this week into one video for your convenience.
Sunny, comfortable weekend ahead of potential heat event next week
Windsor-Essex is in store for a beautiful, sunny weekend.
'Historic' handshake of Canadian and U.S. ironworkers as Gordie Howe bridge connects
Canadian and U.S. ironworkers shook hands across the border as the Gordie Howe bridge deck officially becomes an international crossing.
Nursing shortage causing epidural delays in South Island's only maternity ward: BCNU
Some labouring patients are experiencing longer waits than they may have anticipated for epidurals, due to a nursing shortage in the Victoria General Hospital’s labour and delivery ward, according to the BC Nurses Union (BCNU).
Man visits Canada on mission to hand-deliver Galápagos postcards to strangers around the world
Jonny Beardmore has arrived in Canada from the other side of the world to meet someone he doesn’t know.
B.C. establishes largest provincial park in a decade to protect threatened caribou
A major provincial park expansion will create a protection zone of almost 2,000 square kilometres for caribou and other species in northeastern British Columbia.
Hunter attacked after shooting bear in B.C.'s Okanagan
A hunter was attacked by a black bear near Summerland, B.C., this week after he shot and wounded the animal.
June snow in the forecast for some B.C. highways this weekend
The summer solstice is one week away, but B.C.'s mountain passes could look more like winter this weekend, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada.
Pedestrian struck, killed by train in B.C. Interior
One person is dead after being struck by a train in Kamloops Thursday morning.
City providing free daisies for Lethbridge to celebrate loved ones on Father’s Day
This Sunday is Father’s Day and the City of Lethbridge is helping those honour the memory of loved ones.
Jack Ady Cancer Centre unveils Amir and Saker Manji Healing Garden
The Amir and Saker Manji Healing Garden was named after Amir Manji, who went through his own cancer journey, and comes following a $500,000 donation toward the centre from his family.
Investigation underway into fatal pedestrian collision in Lethbridge
An investigation is underway into a fatal collision that left one woman dead Thursday night in Lethbridge.
Sault paramedics bring pickets to BBQ to protest stalled contract talks
Paramedics in Sault Ste. Marie showed their displeasure with a lack of contract negotiations Friday.
Longtime Sault barber shop leaving Station Mall
After helping Saultites to look their best for several decades, Oscar & Dario is bidding farewell to its long-time home in Sault Ste. Marie’s Station Mall.
Sault suspects jump from balcony during police raid, one lands on a vehicle
Two suspects from southern Ontario tried – and failed – to avoid arrest Friday in the Sault by jumping off a balcony.
Babies make a racket — for good reason — at infant music classes
Infant music classes are taking off, especially in Newfoundland, where demand is forcing one small business to boom.
Princess Anne to visit Newfoundland for 100th anniversary of National War Memorial
Princess Anne will be in Newfoundland and Labrador next month to mark the 100th anniversary of the unveiling of the National War Memorial in St. John's.
Feuding Labrador Indigenous groups -- one recognized, one not -- celebrate court ruling
A Federal Court judge has dismissed a bid by Labrador's Innu Nation to throw out an agreement involving the NunatuKavut Community Council, but both groups claim the ruling is a win.