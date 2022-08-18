Saudi doctoral student gets 34 years in prison for tweets
A Saudi court has sentenced a doctoral student to 34 years in prison for spreading "rumours" on Twitter and retweeting dissidents, according to court documents obtained Thursday, drawing growing global condemnation.
Activists and lawyers consider the sentence against Salma al-Shehab, a mother of two and a researcher at Leeds University in Britain, shocking even by Saudi standards of justice.
So far unacknowledged by the kingdom, the ruling comes amid Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's crackdown on dissent even as his rule granted women the right to drive and other new freedoms in the ultraconservative Islamic nation.
Al-Shehab was detained during a family vacation in January 2021 just days before she planned to return to the United Kingdom, according to the Freedom Initiative, a Washington-based human rights group.
Al-Shehab told judges she had been jailed for over 285 days before her case was even referred to court, the legal documents obtained by The Associated Press show.
The Freedom Initiative describes al-Shehab as a member of Saudi Arabia's Shiite Muslim minority, which has long complained of systematic discrimination in the Sunni-ruled kingdom.
"Saudi Arabia has boasted to the world that they are improving women's rights and creating legal reform, but there is no question with this abhorrent sentence that the situation is only getting worse," said Bethany al-Haidari, the group's Saudi case manager.
Since rising to power in 2017, Prince Mohammed has accelerated efforts to diversify the kingdom's economy away from oil with massive tourism projects -- most recently plans to create the world's longest buildings that would stretch for more than 100 miles in the desert. But he has also faced criticism over his arrests of those who fail to fall in line, including dissidents and activists but also princes and businessmen.
Judges accused al-Shehab of "disturbing public order" and "destabilizing the social fabric" -- claims stemming solely from her social media activity, according to an official charge sheet. They alleged al-Shehab followed and retweeted dissident accounts on Twitter and "transmitted false rumors."
A special court for terrorism and national security crimes handed down the unusually harsh 34-year sentence, to be followed by a 34-year travel ban. The decision came earlier this month as al-Shehab appealed her initial sentence of six years.
"The (six-year) prison sentence imposed on the defendant was minor in view of her crimes," a state prosecutor told the appeals court. "I'm calling to amend the sentence in light of her support for those who are trying to cause disorder and destabilize society, as shown by her following and retweeting (Twitter) accounts."
The Saudi government in Riyadh, as well as its embassies in Washington and London, did not respond to a request for comment.
Leeds University confirmed that al-Shehab was in her final year of doctoral studies at the medical school.
"We are deeply concerned to learn of this recent development in Salma's case and we are seeking advice on whether there is anything we can do to support her," the university said.
Al-Shehab's sentencing also drew the attention of Washington, where the State Department said Wednesday it was "studying the case."
"Exercising freedom of expression to advocate for the rights of women should not be criminalized, it should never be criminalized," State Department spokesperson Ned Price said.
Last month, U.S. President Joe Biden traveled to the oil-rich kingdom and held talks with Prince Mohammed in which he said he raised human rights concerns. Their meeting -- and much-criticized fist-bump -- marked a sharp turn-around from Biden's earlier vow to make the kingdom a "pariah" over the 2018 killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi.
During her appeal, al-Shehab said the harsh judgement was tantamount to the "destruction of me, my family, my future, and the future of my children." She has two young boys, aged 4 and 6.
She told judges she had no idea that simply retweeting posts "out of curiosity and to observe others' viewpoints," from a personal account with no more than 2,000 followers, constituted terrorism.
------
Associated Press writer Matthew Lee in Washington contributed to this report.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Majority of people with Omicron don't know they have it: study
A new study has found that more than half of people infected with the Omicron variant of COVID-19 were unaware they had it.
WATCH LIVE @ 9 | Officials to reveal plan meant to stabilize Ontario's health-care system
The Ontario government is set to announce plans to stabilize the health-care system Thursday as hospitals across the province grapple with ongoing staffing shortages.
Canada-wide shortage of liquid Children's Tylenol now also impacting chewables
A nationwide shortage of liquid Children’s Tylenol is also impacting generic chewables, with Quebec-based Laboratoire Riva reporting a shortage due to rising demand.
Children's remains found in suitcases bought by family at auction, New Zealand police say
New Zealand police have launched a homicide investigation after the remains of two children were found in suitcases bought by a family at an online auction, police said Thursday.
Ukraine's Zelenskyy hosts talks with UN chief, Turkey leader
As a potential power broker, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will use his first visit to Ukraine since the war started nearly six months ago to seek ways to expand the export of grain from Europe's breadbasket to the world's needy. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will use his visit to focus on containing the volatile situation at a Russian-occupied nuclear power plant.
'The childhood place to be': Zellers' return sparks fond memories among Canadians eager for its comeback
Canadians are recalling their fondest memories of shopping at Zellers as plans for its return are announced nearly a decade since its doors closed.
Japan wants young people to drink more alcohol. It's just not sure how to convince them
The Japanese government has been hit in the pocket by an unusual problem -- its young people aren't drinking enough.
Discovery of 'weak spot' in COVID-19 variants could lead to better treatment options
A discovery by a team of B.C. researchers may lead to improved COVID-19 treatment options that are effective against several variants of the disease.
80 years after Dieppe, postcards share stories of soldiers who died in deadly raid
A postcard campaign is highlighting the lives of soldiers who were killed during the Dieppe Raid ahead of the disastrous operation's 80th anniversary.
Canada
-
WATCH LIVE @ 9
WATCH LIVE @ 9 | Officials to reveal plan meant to stabilize Ontario's health-care system
The Ontario government is set to announce plans to stabilize the health-care system Thursday as hospitals across the province grapple with ongoing staffing shortages.
-
Eastern Ontario doctor facing 3 new murder charges
An eastern Ontario doctor who was charged with first-degree murder in the death of a patient is facing three new murder charges, Ontario Provincial Police have announced.
-
B.C. cop who showed sexual selfie to domestic violence victim reinstated
A B.C. Mountie who was fired after showing a domestic violence victim what he described as a barely clothed "d*** pic" was rehired last year after arguing the RCMP's conduct board treated him unfairly.
-
80 years after Dieppe, postcards share stories of soldiers who died in deadly raid
A postcard campaign is highlighting the lives of soldiers who were killed during the Dieppe Raid ahead of the disastrous operation's 80th anniversary.
-
Retired priest charged in residential school investigation pleads not guilty
A 92-year-old retired priest charged in connection with an allegation of sexual abuse at a residential school in Manitoba has pleaded not guilty.
-
Ontario mayor fires back at conspiracy theorists who tried to arrest police officers
An Ontario mayor had some harsh words for protesters who attempted to place local police officers under arrest Saturday.
World
-
Death toll in Afghan capital mosque bombing now 21: police
A bombing at a mosque in the Afghan capital of Kabul during evening prayers killed at least 21 people, including a prominent cleric, and wounded at least 33 others, eyewitnesses and police said Thursday.
-
U.S. media to ask judge to release Trump search warrant affidavit
Attorneys for many of the nation's largest media companies will try to persuade a federal magistrate judge on Thursday afternoon to make public the affidavit supporting the warrant that allowed FBI agents to search former President Donald Trump' Florida estate last week.
-
Sexual assault accuser wore 'provocative' clothing, Indian judge rules
A judge in southern India has ruled a woman wore 'provocative' clothing, effectively dismissing her sexual assault complaint, causing public outcry in the country, where violence against women and girls make frequent headlines.
-
Ukraine's Zelenskyy hosts talks with UN chief, Turkey leader
As a potential power broker, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will use his first visit to Ukraine since the war started nearly six months ago to seek ways to expand the export of grain from Europe's breadbasket to the world's needy. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will use his visit to focus on containing the volatile situation at a Russian-occupied nuclear power plant.
-
Saudi doctoral student gets 34 years in prison for tweets
A Saudi court has sentenced a doctoral student to 34 years in prison for spreading 'rumours' on Twitter and retweeting dissidents, according to court documents obtained Thursday, drawing growing global condemnation.
-
Children's remains found in suitcases bought by family at auction, New Zealand police say
New Zealand police have launched a homicide investigation after the remains of two children were found in suitcases bought by a family at an online auction, police said Thursday.
Politics
-
Intelligence memo flagged possible 'violent revenge' after Ottawa protest shutdown
Newly disclosed documents show federal intelligence officials warned decision-makers that the police dispersal of 'Freedom Convoy' protesters in Ottawa last winter could prompt an 'opportunistic attack' against a politician or symbol of government.
-
Lead investigator in N.S. mass shooting says he stands by political interference accusations
The senior Mountie who made allegations of political meddling in the investigation into the 2020 Nova Scotia mass shooting defended his position to members of parliament Tuesday.
-
Feds announce four new passport service sites as backlog continues
The federal government is adding new passport service locations across Canada as a backlog in processing applications continues.
Health
-
WATCH LIVE @ 9
WATCH LIVE @ 9 | Officials to reveal plan meant to stabilize Ontario's health-care system
The Ontario government is set to announce plans to stabilize the health-care system Thursday as hospitals across the province grapple with ongoing staffing shortages.
-
Discovery of 'weak spot' in COVID-19 variants could lead to better treatment options
A discovery by a team of B.C. researchers may lead to improved COVID-19 treatment options that are effective against several variants of the disease.
-
Canada-wide shortage of liquid Children's Tylenol now also impacting chewables
A nationwide shortage of liquid Children’s Tylenol is also impacting generic chewables, with Quebec-based Laboratoire Riva reporting a shortage due to rising demand.
Sci-Tech
-
NASA's moon rocket moved to launch pad for 1st test flight
NASA's new moon rocket arrived at the launch pad Wednesday ahead of its debut flight in less than two weeks.
-
Scientists plan the resurrection of an animal that's been extinct since 1936
Almost 100 years after its extinction, the Tasmanian tiger may live once again. Scientists want to resurrect the striped carnivorous marsupial, officially known as a thylacine, which used to roam the Australian bush.
-
Snoopy, mannequins and Apollo 11 items will swing by the moon aboard Artemis I
While no human crew will travel aboard NASA's Artemis I mission, that doesn't mean the Orion spacecraft will be empty. When the Space Launch System rocket and Orion capsule, scheduled for liftoff on August 29, set off on a trip beyond the moon, the spacecraft will be carrying some special items on board including three mannequins, toys and even an Amazon Alexa.
Entertainment
-
Anne Heche's death ruled accidental after fiery car crash
Actor Anne Heche died from inhalation injury and burns after her fiery car crash and the death was ruled an accident, according to coroner's results released Wednesday.
-
Attorney: Don't accept portrayal of R. Kelly as 'monster'
R. Kelly kept an ugly side of his life hidden as he escaped poverty in Chicago and rose to pop music stardom, a prosecutor told jurors Wednesday at the singer's trial on charges accusing him of enticing girls for sex and rigging a 2008 child pornography case.
-
Olivia Rodrigo to induct Alanis Morissette into Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame
Pop star Olivia Rodrigo will usher Alanis Morissette into the Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame next month.
Business
-
The return of Zellers: Hudson's Bay to resurrect Canadian discount retail chain
Canadian department store Zellers hopes to make a comeback next year, a decade after the discount chain shuttered most of its locations., brand owner Hudson's Bay Co. said Wednesday.
-
Global stocks lower after Fed says US inflation too high
Global stock markets and Wall Street futures mostly declined Thursday after the Federal Reserve said U.S. inflation is too high despite aggressive rate hikes, suggesting support for more increases.
-
'The childhood place to be': Zellers' return sparks fond memories among Canadians eager for its comeback
Canadians are recalling their fondest memories of shopping at Zellers as plans for its return are announced nearly a decade since its doors closed.
Lifestyle
-
TikToker puts restaurants, bars to the test over wheelchair accessibility
A Toronto-based disability advocate is using the power of TikTok to raise awareness over the lack of wheelchair accessibility at many restaurants and bars.
-
Norway group wants to erect statue of euthanized walrus
A private fundraising campaign is underway in Norway to erect a statue of a walrus that drew crowds of spectators but was euthanized Sunday after authorities concluded the massive marine mammal posed a risk to humans.
-
Japan wants young people to drink more alcohol. It's just not sure how to convince them
The Japanese government has been hit in the pocket by an unusual problem -- its young people aren't drinking enough.
Sports
-
Little League World Series player critically hurt in bunk bed fall no longer under sedation
The 12-year-old player in the Little League World Series who fell from a bunk bed is no longer under sedation and even received a supportive video message Wednesday from his favorite Major League Baseball player, according to an Instagram account set-up to provide updates on his condition.
-
Majority of Canadians say sexual misconduct is a big issue in youth hockey: survey
Amid allegations of sexual assaults involving members of past Canadian men’s world junior hockey teams, Canadians say sexual misconduct remains a concerning issue within the sport’s culture.
-
Fire captain denies using Kobe Bryant crash photos as 'party trick' at cocktail hour
In court Wednesday, a Los Angeles County fire captain denied using photos from the helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant and eight others as a 'party trick' when he showed the images during an awards ceremony cocktail hour.
Autos
-
'Really demanding': Vancouver Island teen training to become Formula One racer
She may only have her learner’s licence, but that hasn’t held a 16-year-old Comox Valley, B.C., teen back from working towards her goal of being a professional driver. Nicole Haverda got the green light on her desire to be a professional race car driver four years ago when her father took her to a Formula One race in Europe.
-
GM recalls 484K big SUVs in U.S. to fix problem third-row seat belts
General Motors is recalling more than 484,000 large SUVs in the U.S. to fix a problem that can cause the third-row seat belts to malfunction.
-
You can buy a Dodge Challenger convertible as the model ends its run
The modern Dodge Challenger muscle car and the closely related Dodge Charger four-door sedan are ending their long production runs next year.