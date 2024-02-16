Satellite photos show Egypt building a wall near Gaza Strip as Israeli offensive on Rafah looms

Alexei Navalny, the fiercest foe of Russia's Putin, dead at 47: Russian authorities
Russia's prison agency says that imprisoned opposition leader Alexei Navalny has died. He was 47.
Egypt is building a wall and is levelling land near its border with the Gaza Strip ahead of a planned Israeli offensive targeting the border city of Rafah, satellite images analyzed Friday by The Associated Press show.
Egypt, which has not publicly acknowledged the construction, repeatedly has warned Israel not to forcibly expel the over one million Palestinians now displaced in Rafah across the border into its territory while it battles the militant group Hamas for a fifth month.
However, the preparations on the Egyptian side of the border in the Sinai Peninsula suggest Cairo is preparing for just that scenario, something that could threaten its 1979 peace deal with Israel that's been a linchpin for regional security.
The Egyptian government did not respond to requests for comment Friday from the AP. The Egyptian Foreign Ministry on Feb. 11 issued a statement warning Israel over its possible Rafah offensive and its "displacement of the Palestinian people."
The satellite images, taken Thursday by Maxar Technologies, show construction ongoing on the wall, which sits along the Sheikh Zuweid-Rafah Road some 3.5 kilometres (two miles) west of the border with Gaza. The images show cranes, trucks and what appear to be precast concrete barriers being set up along the road.
Those satellite images correspond to features seen in a video released by the London-based Sinai Foundation for Human Rights on Feb. 12. The video shows a crane lifting concrete walls into place along the road.
The construction "is intended to create a high-security gated and isolated area near the borders with the Gaza Strip, in preparation for the reception of Palestinian refugees in the case of (a) mass exodus," the foundation said.
Nearby as well, construction crews appear to be levelling and clearing ground for an unknown purpose. That can also be seen in imagery from Planet Labs PBC of the area. The Wall Street Journal, quoting anonymous Egyptian officials, described "an eight-square-mile (20-square-kilometre) walled enclosure" being built in the area that could accommodate over 100,000 people.
Homes and farmland in the area previously had been razed during Egypt's war on an affiliate of the Islamic State group in the area.
Hard-line officials within Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government have raised the possibility of pushing Palestinians out of the Gaza Strip, something strongly opposed by Israel's main ally, the United States. The Gaza Strip and the occupied West Bank are lands the Palestinians hope to have for their future state.
The Israeli military referred questions regarding Egypt's construction to Netanyahu's office, which did not respond.
A report by Israel's Intelligence Ministry, drafted just six days after Hamas' Oct. 7 attack from the Gaza Strip that killed 1,200 people and saw over 250 others taken hostage, included a proposal of moving Gaza's civilian population to tent cities in the northern Sinai, then building permanent cities and an undefined humanitarian corridor.
In the time since, the Israel-Hamas war has laid wide swaths of the seaside enclave to waste and killed more than 28,600 people, mostly women and children, according to the Health Ministry in Gaza.
Public Services and Procurement Canada confirms GC Strategies Inc., the firm that received the first ArriveCan contract, has been awarded 34 government contracts since 2015, worth a total of $59.8 million. It's no longer eligible for more.
Advocates say a universal basic income program could make a difference in helping people struggling in precarious and low-income jobs.
South Korean researchers are hoping to plate up a newly developed hybrid rice, grown in a lab with cow muscle and fat cells inside the rice grains.
The Newfoundland and Labrador government says vacation rental company Vrbo has apologized for an advertisement that prompted a call from the premier for it to be pulled.
For grocers, selling perishable items means making continual choices about every item on display - especially the ones nearing the end of their shelf life. For those that don't sell in time, most stores try to donate them to food banks rather than throw them away.
Five patients in intensive care died after their oxygen cut off in southern Gaza's main hospital that was stormed by Israeli troops, causing chaos for hundreds of staff and wounded inside, health officials said Friday.
An Anchorage woman has been sentenced to 99 years in prison for orchestrating the death of a developmentally disabled woman in a murder-for-hire plot, hoping to cash in on a US$9 million offer from a Midwestern man purporting to be a millionaire.
New York Fashion Week was a family affair for Labrador designer April Allen. Not only did she bring her daughter, Julia Allen, and cousin Coralee Evoy to model her creations — she also brought two pairs of homemade boots to the runway.
Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, are in Vancouver today to meet with Invictus Games athletes at a local curling rink, one year ahead of the competition.
A southwestern Ontario police force is facing scrutiny for its decision to send a team to an international competition in Dubai, an event that saw its members training with and competing against a Russian special unit whose members are accused of committing atrocities in Ukraine.
Two women were killed and a third was seriously injured after a stabbing attack at an apartment building west of Montreal Thursday morning, Quebec provincial police say.
A potent cocktail of street drugs, including an opioid and two central nervous system depressants, is to blame for almost two dozen overdoses that caused the city of Belleville to declare a state of emergency late last week, says the region’s health unit.
U.S. President Joe Biden has again cautioned Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu against moving forward with a military operation in Gazan city of Rafah without a 'credible and executable plan' to protect civilians.
A man who is also a suspect in the disappearance of British toddler Madeleine McCann went on trial Friday over several unrelated sexual offences he is alleged to have committed in Portugal between 2000 and 2017.
A verdict is expected Friday in Donald Trump's New York civil fraud trial, adding to a consequential week on the former U.S. president's legal calendar.
An FBI informant has been charged with fabricating a multimillion-dollar bribery scheme involving President Joe Biden, his son Hunter and a Ukrainian energy company.
Diverse views in the Liberal party are a source of strength, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau insisted Thursday as questions persisted about caucus discord over the government's policy on the Israel-Hamas war.
Manitoba and Ottawa announced a deal Thursday to infuse $633 million into the province's health system, much of which they say will go toward hiring more front-line workers and improving care for seniors.
An “extensive,” two-year review of COVID-19 in schools and daycares has revealed that these settings were not a significant source of transmission of the virus when infection prevention and control measures were used, researchers at McMaster University have found.
Diseases spread by ticks and other insects are becoming more common in the United States, but a new methodology for tracking Lyme disease may overestimate the significant spike in cases seen in 2022.
Concerned about the harms of disinformation, Canada's cyberspy agency has launched a new advertising campaign warning Canadians to be wary about information online that triggers their emotions.
Artificial intelligence leader OpenAI introduced a new AI model called Sora which it claims can create 'realistic' and 'imaginative' 60-second videos from quick text prompts.
While many looking for love online wind up in successful relationships, Canadians lost more than $50 million last year to scammers posing as potential suitors on dating platforms.
Zendaya stunned Thursday at the 'Dune: Part Two' world premiere when she hit the sand-strewn carpet in a silver robot suit straight from the archive of Mugler. It’s from the French fashion house’s fall/winter 1995 “Cirque d’hiver” 20th anniversary collection, according to a company statement.
Gwen Stefani has some studying to do ahead of the hotly anticipated No Doubt reunion at the Coachella music festival in April, admitting she needs a refresher on some of the band's classic songs.
A decision on Air Canada's liability for what its chatbot said is a reminder of how companies need to be cautious when relying on artificial intelligence, experts say.
As many Canadians try to squeeze every last dollar out of their budget to cope with the soaring cost of living, financial experts say cutting expenses to the bone is not always a viable option and they should instead focus on increasing their income.
Despite what your elders may have told you, you don’t need to rinse raw chicken or any other poultry or meat before prepping and cooking it. In fact, the U.S. Department of Agriculture and other food safety experts recommend against this practice.
When Linda Ford arrived in New York, two men turned up to greet her - one a handsome architect, the other a dashing Air France employee. Here’s what happened next.
As a 10-year-old girl, Maggie Connors won a chance to skate with the National Women’s Hockey Team. Now, the forward has joined the team again.
Caitlin Clark broke the NCAA women's career scoring record, making a 3-pointer from about 35 feet in the first quarter for No. 4 Iowa against Michigan on Thursday night.
Tiger Woods settled for a haphazard one-over-par 72 in the first round of the Genesis Invitational on Thursday as his surgically-repaired back caused him problems.
Ontario will ban tolls on all provincial highways, including the recently uploaded Don Valley Parkway and Gardiner Expressway in Toronto.
Premier Doug Ford says drivers in Ontario will soon be able to skip the annual registration of their licence plates as the province works to make this process automatic.
Ford Motor Co. CEO Jim Farley said last fall's contentious United Auto Workers' strike changed Ford's relationship with the union to the point where it will “think carefully” about where it builds future vehicles, Ford's top executive said Thursday.
