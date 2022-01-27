A Manhattan restaurant where Sarah Palin was spotted dining indoors while unvaccinated over the weekend confirmed that the former Alaska governor returned to dine outdoors on Wednesday, just a few days after testing positive for COVID-19.

At issue are current local guidelines that advise people who tested positive to remain in isolation for five days after their positive test.

"Our goal has always been to incentivize isolation for those testing positive for COVID-19 and providing them multiple resources," a New York City Hall spokesperson said. "That being said we hope that anybody who has Covid is isolating for their own safety and the safety of all new Yorkers and find it highly irresponsible that Sarah Palin refuses to do so."

Palin, who is in Manhattan for her defamation trial against the New York Times, tested positive for COVID-19, a federal judge presiding over her case said Monday, delaying the start of the trial. It's unclear what day Palin first tested positive.

"She is, of course, unvaccinated," said U.S. District Judge Jed Rakoff Monday, according to Reuters.

CNN has reached out to an attorney for Palin for comment.

Luca Guaitolini, a manager for the restaurant Elio's confirmed to CNN that Palin returned to dine at the establishment -- this time outdoors.

"Tonight Sarah Palin returned to the restaurant to apologize for the fracas around her previous visit. In accordance with the vaccine mandate and to protect our staff, we seated her outdoors ... We are a restaurant open to the public, and we treat civilians the same," Guaitolini said.

CNN asked Guaitolini for comment on why Palin was permitted to dine at the restaurant two days after a judge announced her positive test result.

On Monday, a spokesman for Mayor Eric Adams said rules about being vaccinated in order to dine indoors were put in place to protect all New Yorkers.

"Ms. Palin needs to respect small business workers and follow the rules just like everyone else," the spokesman said in a statement Monday.