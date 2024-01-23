Russian missiles target Ukrainian cities of Kyiv and Kharkiv, killing at least 6 and wounding dozens

Canadian actor Ryan Gosling nominated for best supporting actor
Canadian actor Ryan Gosling has received an Oscar nomination for best supporting actor for his role in Barbie.
Russian missiles targeted Ukraine’s two biggest cities on Tuesday morning, damaging apartment buildings and killing at least six people after Moscow shunned any deal to end the almost two-year war that is backed by Kyiv and its Western allies.
The Russian barrage included more than 40 ballistic, cruise, anti-aircraft and guided missiles, officials said.
It injured at least 20 people in four districts of Kyiv, the capital, including a 13-year-old boy, according to Mayor Vitalii Klitschko.
In Kharkiv, in northeast Ukraine, the onslaught injured 42 people as the missiles damaged around 30 residential buildings and shattered nearly a thousand apartment windows in icy weather, regional Gov. Oleh Syniehubov said.
Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov said the temperature in the city was minus 7 Celsius.
An entire section of a multi-story residential building was destroyed, trapping an unknown number of people there, Terekhov said.
Lying about 30 kilometres (18 miles) from the border with Russia, Kharkiv has often felt the brunt of Russia's winter campaign of long-range strikes that commonly hit civilian areas.
The attacks keep Ukrainians on edge while the 1,500-kilometre (930-mile) front line has barely budged. Both sides’ inability to deliver a knockout punch on the battlefield has pushed the fighting toward trench and artillery warfare. Analysts say the Kremlin’s forces stockpiled missiles at the end of last year to press a winter campaign of aerial bombardment.
There appeared to be scant chance of an end to the war any time soon. Russia’s foreign minister defied the United States and other Ukraine supporters at a UN meeting Monday, ruling out any peace plan they support.
Sergey Lavrov, Russia’s top diplomat, claimed that Ukrainian forces have been “a complete failure” on the battlefield and are “incapable” of defeating Russia.
The attacks on Kyiv and Kharkiv came two days after Moscow-installed officials in eastern Ukraine claimed that Ukrainian shelling killed 27 people on the outskirts of Russian-occupied Donetsk. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov called it a “monstrous terrorist act.”
The Ukrainian military, however, denied it had anything to do with the attack.
The Ukrainian civilian deaths have helped stir international outrage over Russia's invasion of its neighbour, and Ukrainian officials have pointed to the attacks in their efforts to secure further military aid from the country's allies.
Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk on Monday was the latest foreign leader to visit Ukraine and announce a new aid package that includes a loan to buy larger weapons and a commitment to find ways to manufacture them together.
Ukraine’s allies have recently sought to reassure the country that they are committed to its long-term defence amid concerns that Western support could be flagging. British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and France’s new foreign minister also travelled to Kyiv in the new year.
But the United States, Ukraine's main supplier, is currently unable to send Ukraine any ammunition or weapons.
While waiting for Congress to pass a budget and potentially approve more money for Ukraine’s fight, the U.S. will be looking to allies to keep bridging the gap.
Canadian actor Ryan Gosling has received an Oscar nomination for best supporting actor for his role in Barbie.
Twenty-one soldiers were killed in the Gaza Strip in the deadliest attack on Israel's forces since the Oct. 7 Hamas raid that triggered the war, the military said Tuesday, a major setback that could add to mounting calls for a ceasefire.
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh has convened his MPs to meet in 'target' Edmonton over the next few days to plot out their strategy for the return to Parliament. The federal New Democrats have descended on Alberta for a three-day caucus meeting, with electoral growth and policy goals top of mind.
Three people died after a helicopter crashed in northwestern B.C. on Monday afternoon, a heli-skiing company confirmed. Four others are in hospital in critical condition.
A man suspected of shooting and killing eight people in suburban Chicago fatally shot himself after a confrontation with law enforcement officials in Texas, police said late Monday.
The federal government has announced it won't be challenging a court ruling that struck down a portion of the Citizenship Act which blocked children born abroad to Canadian parents from obtaining Canadian citizenship beyond the first generation.
Most Canadians who plan on voting for the Liberal party are more motivated to stop the Conservatives from winning the election rather than endorsing the party's vision and leader, according to a new poll released on Monday.
The latest research season at the Franklin wrecks in Nunavut has produced thousands of images and new artifacts like, pistols, medicine bottles, footwear and coins.
Canada will reduce the number of new international student permits, the federal government announces it will not appeal a court ruling affecting "lost Canadians" and acclaimed Canadian director Norman Jewison is dead at 97. Here's what you need to know to start your day.
The union representing 180 transit supervisors in Metro Vancouver says it will plan further ‘escalation’ when its 48-hour work stoppage ends early Wednesday.
Three people died after a helicopter crashed in northwestern B.C. on Monday afternoon, a heli-skiing company confirmed. Four others are in hospital in critical condition.
The heritage building that burned down in Old Montreal last spring, killing seven people who were inside, has been listed for sale.
Upwards of 100 people stormed a downtown Winnipeg hotel Sunday in protest after a video surfaced showing an Indigenous woman being restrained by hotel staff with zip ties. The outcry comes as police and hotel staff allege the woman had been armed with a knife.
Investigators laid 96 criminal charges after recovering 52 vehicles worth more than $3.2 million stolen in Ontario.
Seventeen years after enacting its idling control bylaw, the City of Ottawa is looking at making it tougher and staff are seeking input from the public.
U.S. officials confirmed to the Associated Press that two Navy SEALs who went missing on Jan. 11 in the Arabian Sea have died.
Now that he's dropped out of the presidential race and is returning to govern Florida for another two-plus years, which Ron DeSantis will Floridians see? It's a question Tallahassee insiders are speculating about, but one that likely won't be answered immediately.
Russian missiles targeted Ukraine’s two biggest cities on Tuesday morning, damaging apartment buildings and killing at least six people after Moscow shunned any deal to end the almost two-year war that is backed by Kyiv and its Western allies.
For the first time since Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin established the international group to support Ukraine in April 2022, the United States will host the monthly gathering of about 50 countries out of money, unable to send the ammunition and missiles that Ukraine needs to fend off Russia's invasion.
Thirty-one people were confirmed dead while several remained missing Tuesday after a landslide in a remote, mountainous part of China's southwestern province of Yunnan, Chinese state media reported.
A long-delayed trial opened Tuesday of nine men accused of involvement in the fatal 2021 shooting on a downtown Amsterdam street of prominent Dutch investigative reporter Peter R. de Vries.
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh has convened his MPs to meet in 'target' Edmonton over the next few days to plot out their strategy for the return to Parliament. The federal New Democrats have descended on Alberta for a three-day caucus meeting, with electoral growth and policy goals top of mind.
Canada will reduce the number of international student permits by 35 per cent next year as part of a temporary two-year cap on foreign enrolment, Immigration Minister Marc Miller announced Monday morning.
Industry Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne says the Canadian and American economies are more integrated than ever, which should act as a buffer against the threat of U.S. protectionism.
Does the colder season have you dragging during the day, feeling like the amount of sleep you usually get in other parts of the year doesn’t seem to be enough now? 'If you feel like sleeping more in the winter, you're not alone,” said Dr. Raj Dasgupta.
A Saskatchewan woman is highlighting the dire state of breast cancer screening in the province.
The recent deaths of six children in Ontario and four children in British Columbia from a bacterial infection is grabbing parents' attention. Doctors say severe cases of invasive Group A streptococcal infection are extremely rare. Here's what to know.
A new study headed by researchers from the University of Waterloo found that by the year 2100, climate change will quadruple the number of air quality alerts in the U.S.
A new study attempts to understand canine vision using an unconventional method: encouraging dogs to watch television.
The high-pitched tweets, trills and chirps sound like the chorus of birds in the treetops. But the songs documented in new research emanate from sites including abandoned mines in British Columbia, and the voices belong to silver-haired bats.
It's Oscar nominations morning, which means it's time for the year's best movies and performers to find out if they're headed to the Academy Awards or if they're just Kenough.
It may be two decades since Corner Gas graced television screens for the first time. However, series creator Brent Butt says the memories from the set are still fresh in his mind.
Norman Jewison, the acclaimed and versatile Canadian-born director whose Hollywood films ranged from Doris Day comedies and 'Moonstruck' to social dramas such as the Oscar-winning 'In the Heat of the Night,' has died at age 97.
If you're a TD Bank customer, you may be entitled to part of a $15.9 million settlement due to a recent class-action lawsuit.
Wall Street is rising again Monday to build on its all-time high reached last week. The S&P 500 was 0.2 per cent higher in midday trading. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 141 points, or 0.4 per cent, to the top 38,000 level, as of 11:05 a.m. EST, and the Nasdaq composite was 0.3 per cent higher.
Riot Games, the developer of the popular “League of Legends” multiplayer battle game, is joining other tech companies that have been trimming their payrolls with a layoff of 11 per cent of its staff.
The grills have been fired up and the salad has been tossed at the first vegan fast food eatery at a Canadian university campus.
Does the colder season have you dragging during the day, feeling like the amount of sleep you usually get in other parts of the year doesn’t seem to be enough now? 'If you feel like sleeping more in the winter, you're not alone,” said Dr. Raj Dasgupta.
Textile designers and tartan experts have banded together to recreate the oldest piece of Scottish tartan for modern production, allowing fans of the famed plaid to wear a piece of history.
Hall of Fame second baseman Ryne Sandberg has been diagnosed with metastatic prostate cancer.
Forward Corey Perry has agreed to a one-year contract with the Edmonton Oilers, the team announced Monday.
It is a name that has become almost synonymous with professional wrestling but its bearer, Dwayne Johnson, has never legally owned 'The Rock.' That will change under a new agreement with the WWE under which Johnson will also join the board of TKO Group, the sports and entertainment company that houses WWE and UFC.
The federal Liberals have announced a national summit on auto theft aimed at getting provinces and industry officials together to address the growing issue of cars being stolen and shipped abroad.
A Japanese automaker that cheated on safety tests for decades said Monday it doesn't expect to resume shipping cars any time soon.
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.