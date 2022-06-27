Russian missile strike hits crowded shopping mall in Ukraine
Russian missile strike hits crowded shopping mall in Ukraine
Russian long-range bombers fired a missile that struck a crowded shopping mall in Ukraine's central city of Kremenchuk on Monday, raising fears of what President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called an “unimaginable” number of victims in “one of the most disastrous terrorist attacks in European history.”
Zelenskky said more than 1,000 civilians were inside the mall, with many managing to escape. Images from the scene showed giant plumes of black smoke, dust and orange flames, with emergency crews rushing in to search broken metal and concrete for victims and put out fires. Onlookers watched in distress.
The casualty figures were difficult to determine as rescuers searched the smoldering rubble. The regional governor, Dmytro Lunin, said at least 13 people were dead and more than 40 wounded.
At Ukraine's request, the UN Security Council scheduled an emergency meeting in New York on Monday evening to discuss the attack.
The missile strike unfolded as Western leaders pledged continued support for Ukraine, and the world's major economies prepared new sanctions against Russia, including a price cap on oil and higher tariffs on goods. Meanwhile, the U.S. appeared ready to respond to Zelenskyy's call for more air defense systems, and NATO planned to increase the size of its rapid-reaction forces nearly eightfold - to 300,000 troops.
Zelenskyy said the mall presented “no threat to the Russian army” and had “no strategic value.” He accused Russia of sabotaging “people's attempts to live a normal life, which make the occupiers so angry.”
In his nightly address, he said it appeared Russian forces had intentionally targeted the shopping center and added, “Today's Russian strike at a shopping mall in Kremenchuk is one of the most disastrous terrorist attacks in European history.”
Russian Tu-22M3 long-range bombers flying over Russia's western Kursk region fired the missile that hit the shopping center, as well as another that hit a sports arena in Kremenchuk, according to Ukrainian officials.
The Russian strike carried echoes of attacks earlier in the war that caused large numbers of civilian casualties - such as one in March on a Mariupol theater where many civilians had holed up, killing an estimated 600, and another in April on a train station in eastern Kramatorsk that left at least 59 people dead.
“Russia continues to take out its impotence on ordinary civilians. It is useless to hope for decency and humanity on its part,” Zelenskyy said.
Kremenchuk Mayor Vitaliy Maletskiy wrote on Facebook that the attack “hit a very crowded area, which is 100% certain not to have any links to the armed forces.”
The United Nations called the strike “deplorable,” stressing that civilian infrastructure “should never ever be targeted,” UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said.
The attack happened as Russia was mounting an all-out assault on the last Ukrainian stronghold in eastern Ukraine's Luhansk province, “pouring fire” on the city of Lysychansk from the ground and air, according to the local governor. At least eight people were killed and more than 20 wounded in Lysychansk when Russian rockets hit an area where a crowd gathered to obtain water from a tank, Luhansk Gov. Serhiy Haidai said.
The eastern barrage was part of Russian forces' intensified offensive aimed at wresting the eastern Donbas region from Ukraine. Over the weekend, the Russian military and their local separatist allies forced Ukrainian government troops out of Lysychansk's neighboring city, Sievierodonetsk.
To the west of Lysychansk on Monday, the mayor of the city of Sloviansk - potentially the next major battleground - said Russian forces fired cluster munitions, including one that hit a residential neighborhood. Authorities said the number of victims had yet to be confirmed. The Associated Press saw one fatality: A man's body lay hunched over a car door frame, his blood pooling onto the ground from chest and head wounds. The blast blew out most windows in the surrounding apartment blocks and the cars parked below, littering the ground with broken glass.
“Everything is now destroyed,” said resident Valentina Vitkovska, in tears as she spoke about the blast. “We are the only people left living in this part of the building. There is no power. I can't even call to tell others what had happened to us.”
Before Monday's attacks, at least six civilians were killed and 31 others wounded as part of intense Russian shelling against various Ukrainian cities over the past 24 hours - including Kyiv and major cities in the country's south and east, according to Zelenskyy's office. Shelling on Monday in Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city, killed at least five people and wounded 15.
Russian forces continued to target the key southern Black Sea port of Odesa. A missile attack destroyed residential buildings and wounded six people, including a child, Ukrainian authorities said.
In Lysychansk, at least five high-rise buildings and the last road bridge were damaged over the past day, Haidai said. A crucial highway linking the city to government-held territory to the south was rendered impassable. The city's prewar population of around 100,000 has dwindled to fewer than 10,000.
Analysts say that Lysychansk's location high on the banks of the Siverskiy Donets River gives a major advantage to Ukrainian defenders.
“It's a very hard nut to crack. The Russians could spend many months and much effort storming Lysychansk,” said military analyst Oleh Zhdanov.
In other developments, in Germany's Bavarian Alps, leaders of the Group of Seven countries unveiled plans to seek new sanctions and pledged to continue supporting Ukraine “for as long as it takes.” In a joint statement Monday after they held a session by video link with Zelenskyy, the leaders underlined their “unwavering commitment to support the government and people of Ukraine in their courageous defense of their country's sovereignty and territorial integrity.”
Elsewhere, Washington was expected to announce the purchase of an advanced surface-to-air missile system for Ukraine.
In Brussels, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg announced plans to greatly expand the alliance's rapid-reaction forces as part of its response to an “era of strategic competition.” The NATO response force currently has about 40,000 soldiers. NATO will agree to deliver further military support to Ukraine - including secure communication and anti-drone systems - when its leaders convene in Spain for a summit later this week, Stoltenberg said.
Britain's defense ministry said Russia is likely to rely increasingly on reserve forces in the coming weeks. Analysts have said a call-up of reservists by Russia could vastly alter the balance in the war but could also come with negative political consequences for President Vladimir Putin's government.
Karmanau reported from Lviv, Ukraine. Oleksandr Stashevskyi in Kyiv, Ukraine, contributed to this report.
____
Get in touch
Do you have any questions about the attack on Ukraine? Email dotcom@bellmedia.ca.
- Please include your name, location, and contact information if you are willing to speak to a journalist with CTV News.
- Your comments may be used in a CTVNews.ca story.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Child dies after being left in hot car while mother taught at Ontario high school, mayor says
An Ontario community is reeling after a 23-month-old boy died when he was accidentally left in a hot car outside the school where his mother taught, the mayor says.
Trudeau announces new Russia sanctions after Zelenskyy address at G7 summit
Canada will add 74 more people and businesses in Russia and Belarus to its sanctions list, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced on Monday as he met other G7 leaders in Germany to discuss the threat to global security posed by the invasion of Ukraine.
Woman trampled, killed by horses at central Alberta rodeo: RCMP
A 30-year-old woman is dead after falling off a horse at the Ponoka Stampede on Sunday.
'There won’t be occupiers': City of Ottawa, police prepared for Canada Day protests
City of Ottawa staff and the Ottawa Police Service are ensuring residents that planned protests on Canada Day will not devolve into the kind of occupation that residents endured this past winter.
Russian missile strike hits crowded shopping mall in Ukraine
Russian long-range bombers fired a missile that struck a crowded shopping mall in Ukraine's central city of Kremenchuk on Monday, raising fears of what President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called an 'unimaginable' number of victims in 'one of the most disastrous terrorist attacks in European history.'
'Deepest apologies': Central Alberta rodeo organizers shocked by parade float
Organizers of a central Alberta rodeo and its parade committee are calling for calm after a float in this weekend's parade, which possessed a racist theme, was seen in the procession.
New double crater seen on the moon after mystery rocket impact
The moon has a new double crater after a rocket body collided with its surface on March 4.
Deadly and contagious rabbit virus detected in Ontario for first time
A highly contagious and deadly virus that affects rabbits and hares has been detected in Ontario for the first time.
New Omicron subvariant expected to become dominant COVID-19 strain in Ontario
A new subvariant of Omicron is expected to become the dominant strain of COVID-19 in Ontario, health officials say.
Canada
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Child dies after being left in hot car while mother taught at Ontario high school, mayor says
An Ontario community is reeling after a 23-month-old boy died when he was accidentally left in a hot car outside the school where his mother taught, the mayor says.
-
Montreal police make arrest in fatal shooting of 15-year-old Meriem Boundaoui
Montreal police have arrested their first suspect in the homicide of 15-year-old Meriem Boundaoui that happened almost a year-and-a-half ago.
-
'There won’t be occupiers': City of Ottawa, police prepared for Canada Day protests
City of Ottawa staff and the Ottawa Police Service are ensuring residents that planned protests on Canada Day will not devolve into the kind of occupation that residents endured this past winter.
-
Deadly and contagious rabbit virus detected in Ontario for first time
A highly contagious and deadly virus that affects rabbits and hares has been detected in Ontario for the first time.
-
Fuel standard regulations to start later, cut more emissions from gasoline, diesel
The federal government is delaying new emissions standards on gasoline and diesel another year but is demanding the oil and gas sector make bigger cuts to fuel emissions by 2030 given how much more money the companies are now making.
-
Manitoba First Nation facing $300M in flooding damage: chief
One Manitoba First Nation is facing hundreds of millions dollars in flood damage, after the community declared its second state of emergency in two months.
World
-
Russian missile strike hits crowded shopping mall in Ukraine
Russian long-range bombers fired a missile that struck a crowded shopping mall in Ukraine's central city of Kremenchuk on Monday, raising fears of what President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called an 'unimaginable' number of victims in 'one of the most disastrous terrorist attacks in European history.'
-
WHO adviser says G7 leaders must show strong initiative to end COVID-19 pandemic
A senior adviser to the director general at the World Health Organization says G7 leaders must make ending the COVID-19 pandemic a critical part of their summit in Germany or they risk losing economic growth and unleashing more civil unrest.
-
Michigan mother charged with murdering toddler son whose body was in freezer
A mother in Detroit has been charged with murder after the body of her 3-year-old son was found in a freezer Friday, according to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office.
-
Kamala Harris emerges as top abortion voice, warns of more fallout
U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris has been a leading Biden administration voice on abortion rights since early May, when a leaked draft opinion previewed Roe v. Wade's nullification. With Justice Kavanaugh now part of the court majority that voted to overturn Roe v. Wade and the senator now the vice president, Harris is warning that the court's decision could trigger some of the same far-reaching privacy limitations she warned of during Kavanaugh's confirmation hearings.
-
Deadly Pride attack suspect jailed in Norway, refuses to talk
The suspect in a deadly shooting ahead of an LGBTQ festival in the Norwegian capital, which authorities are treating as an Islamist attack, was ordered held Monday in pre-trial detention for four weeks -- two of them in solitary confinement.
-
Anti-abortion centers to grow, wield more influence post-Roe
"Woman's Choice," the sign proclaims in bold pink letters. But despite promising abortion information and free pregnancy testing, the facility in Charleston, West Virginia, is designed to steer women facing an unwanted pregnancy away from choosing an abortion.
Politics
-
Trudeau announces new Russia sanctions after Zelenskyy address at G7 summit
Canada will add 74 more people and businesses in Russia and Belarus to its sanctions list, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced on Monday as he met other G7 leaders in Germany to discuss the threat to global security posed by the invasion of Ukraine.
-
Canada in talks with NATO allies about boosting military forces in Latvia
Ottawa is talking with allies about reinforcing a Canadian-led combat unit in Latvia as the NATO military alliance moves to reinforce its eastern front with Russia.
-
Canada ships seeds to Ukraine to help hard-pressed farmers targeted by Russia
Canada is sending seeds to Ukraine, including fast-growing buckwheat, to help out with a food crisis sparked by the Russian invasion, says Agriculture Minister Marie-Claude Bibeau.
Health
-
'Quick and easy' bone density test could help predict risk for dementia late in life, study finds
A simple and common bone density scan could help identify if someone is at risk of developing late-life dementia, according to a new international study led by researchers in Australia.
-
Cannabis use has risen with legalization and COVID lockdowns: UN report
Places that have legalized cannabis appear to have increased its regular use, while COVID-19 lockdowns had a similar effect, raising the risk of depression and suicide, a UN report said on Monday.
-
WHO panel: Monkeypox not a global emergency 'at this stage'
The World Health Organization said the escalating monkeypox outbreak in nearly 50 countries should be closely monitored but does not warrant being declared a global health emergency.
Sci-Tech
-
Explorers find Second World War Navy destroyer, deepest wreck discovered
A U.S. Navy destroyer that engaged a superior Japanese fleet in the largest sea battle of the Second World War in the Philippines has become the deepest wreck to be discovered, according to explorers.
-
Mummified baby woolly mammoth discovered in Yukon 'most complete' find in North America: officials
Miners working in a gold field in Yukon have uncovered what is being called the 'most complete' mummified woolly mammoth found to date in North America, officials announced on Friday.
-
NASA's Psyche mission to an unexplored metal world comes to a halt
NASA's first spacecraft designed to study a metallic asteroid won't be launching this year as planned, according to an announcement made by the agency on Friday.
Entertainment
-
Billie Joe Armstrong says he'll renounce his U.S. citizenship over Roe v. Wade reversal
Green Day frontman Billie Joe Armstrong has told fans at a concert that he intends to renounce his United States citizenship following the US Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade – a controversial move that eliminates the federal constitutional right to abortion nationwide.
-
Masked Kanye surprises BET Awards to honour Sean 'Diddy' Combs
With a speech about his own inspirational dream for the Black community, Sean 'Diddy' Combs channelled the spirit of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. while accepting the BET Awards' highest honour Sunday night.
-
Stars use BET Awards stage to criticize Roe v. Wade ruling
Taraji P. Henson, Janelle Monae and Jazmine Sullivan were some of the big stars using the BET Awards stage to strongly criticize the U.S. Supreme Court's recent decision to strip away women's constitutional protection for abortion.
Business
-
EU countries adopt mandatory gas storage amid Russia's cuts
European Union countries agreed Monday that all natural gas storage in the 27-nation bloc should be topped up to at least 80 per cent capacity for next winter as they prepare for the possibility of Russia further reducing deliveries.
-
Judge orders new trial in Tesla worker's race bias lawsuit
A federal judge in California on Monday ordered a new trial on the damages Tesla Inc TSLA.O owes to a Black former factory worker who accused the company of race discrimination, after he turned down a $15 million award.
-
S&P/TSX composite gains nearly 200 points to continue Friday's strong move higher
Energy and commodities led Canada's main stock index to continue its upward climb, however U.S. stock markets dipped after posting their best week since 2020.
Lifestyle
-
'Oldest sailboat in Canada' returning to the sea with help from BC Ferries
A 125-year-old sailboat is set to return to the waters of British Columbia after being landlocked for more than 20 years.
-
Just keep your returns: U.S. stores weigh paying you not to bring back unwanted items
The chaotic mix of record fuel prices and an unending supply chain crisis have U.S. retailers considering the unthinkable: Instead of returning your unwanted items, just keep them.
-
'We can't believe it': Winnipeggers throw surprise baby shower for Ukrainian refugee couple
A Winnipeg woman is making sure a couple from Ukraine is feeling right at home as they prepare to welcome their first child.
Sports
-
U.S. Supreme Court sides with coach who sought to pray after game
The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday sided with a football coach from Washington state who sought to kneel and pray on the field after games.
-
U.S. basketball star Brittney Griner appears in Russian court
More than four months after she was arrested at a Moscow airport for cannabis possession, a Russian court has set the start date of the criminal trial of U.S. basketball star Brittney Griner for July 1.
-
Avalanche dethrone Lightning to win Stanley Cup for 3rd time
After years of playoff disappointments, the Colorado Avalanche are back atop hockey's mountain with a 2-1 Game 6 win against the two-time defending Stanley Cup champions Tampa Bay Lightning.
Autos
-
Chase Elliott needs nearly 7 hours to win at Nashville
Chase Elliott salvaged a crummy day for Hendrick Motorsports and interrupted a potential Toyota rout by winning the rain-drenched race at Nashville Superspeedway on Sunday night.
-
Toyota recalls electric car for faulty wheel that may detach
Toyota is recalling 2,700 bZ4X crossover vehicles globally for wheel bolts that could become loose, in a major setback for the Japanese automaker's ambitions to roll out electric cars.
-
'It's just about survival at this point': High gas prices affecting Canadians' summer travel plans
A majority of Canadians who intend to travel this summer say high gas prices are affecting those planned getaways, a pair of recent surveys show.