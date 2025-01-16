ADVERTISEMENT

Russia-Ukraine War

U.K. leader Starmer signs ’100-year partnership' agreement with Ukraine during trip to Kyiv

By The Associated Press

Published

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer arrives with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to lay wreaths at The Wall of Remembrance of the Fallen for Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine Thursday, Jan. 16, 2025. (Carl Court/Pool Photo via AP)




















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.