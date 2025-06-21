Russia-Ukraine War

Ukraine received at least 20 bodies of Russian soldiers in recent exchanges, Zelenskyy says

By The Associated Press

Published

Freed Ukrainian soldiers arriving after a POW exchange with Russia walk past Ukrainians holding photos of their missing relatives in the Chernyhiv region, Ukraine, Friday, June 20, 2025. (AP Photo/Dan Bashakov)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.