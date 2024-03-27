Russia says it is hard to believe Islamic State could have launched Moscow attack

Investigation of Baltimore bridge collapse picks up speed as divers recover 2 bodies from water
Divers searched through twisted metal for six construction workers who plunged into the harbour and were feared dead.
Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday that it was "extremely hard to believe" that Islamic State would have had the capacity to launch an attack on a Moscow concert hall last Friday that killed at least 143 people.
Zakharova repeated Moscow's assertions, for which it has not yet provided evidence, that Ukraine was behind the attack on the Crocus City Hall, the deadliest Russia has suffered in 20 years.
Russia's Emergencies Ministry published a list of names showing 143 people had died in last Friday's mass shooting. Earlier official tallies had put the death toll at 139.
Islamic State has claimed responsibility for the massacre and U.S. officials say they have intelligence showing it was carried out by the network's Afghan branch, Islamic State Khorasan. Ukraine has repeatedly denied it had anything to do with the attack.
But Zakharova said the West had rushed to pin responsibility on Islamic State, also known as ISIS, as a way of deflecting blame from Ukraine and the Western governments that support Kyiv.
"In order to ward off suspicions from the collective West, they urgently needed to come up with something, so they resorted to ISIS, pulled an ace out of their sleeve, and literally a few hours after the terrorist attack, the Anglo-Saxon media began disseminating precisely these versions," she said.
Russian President Vladimir Putin has said the attack was carried out by Islamist militants but has suggested it was to Ukraine's benefit and that Kyiv may have played a role.
He has said that someone on the Ukrainian side had prepared a "window" for the gunmen to escape across the border before they were captured in western Russia on Friday night.
On Tuesday, however, Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko said the gunmen had initially sought to cross into his country before turning away and heading towards Ukraine once they realized that crossings into Belarus had been sealed.
The director of Russia's FSB security agency said on Tuesday that he believed Ukraine, along with the United States and Britain, were involved in the Moscow attack.
British Foreign Secretary David Cameron responded on social media platform X, saying: "Russia's claims about the West and Ukraine on the Crocus City Hall attack are utter nonsense."
The head of Ukraine's Main Intelligence Directorate, Kyrylo Budanov, told a security conference in Kyiv he believed Russian authorities had known about preparations for a major attack since at least mid-February.
Budanov, whose comments were reported in Ukrainian media, said authorities chose to say nothing either because they underestimated the scale of the attack, or to pin the blame on Ukraine and proceed with the dismissal of officials.
After the shooting, a U.S. official said Washington had warned Moscow in recent weeks of the possibility of an attack.
Donald Trump lashed out Wednesday at the New York judge who put him under a gag order that bars him from commenting publicly about witnesses, prosecutors, court staff and jurors in his upcoming hush-money criminal trial.
After having the foresight to book their Niagara Falls hotel rooms more than a year in advance, several families planning to take in the solar eclipse next month were shocked to find out their reservations had been cancelled.
A new survey from the Angus Reid Institute has found that a majority of Canadians believe in some form of life after death, a proportion that has held steady for decades.
Canada has recorded the fastest population growth in 66 years, increasing by 1.3 million people, or 3.2 per cent, in 2023, according to a new report from Statistics Canada.
A Nigerian woman who wrote an online review of a can of tomato puree is facing imprisonment after its manufacturer accused her of making a “malicious allegation” that damaged its business.
New video footage obtained by CP24 shows the attempted theft of a vehicle in a North York driveway earlier this month that was ultimately interrupted by police.
Russian officials are saying it's "extremely hard to believe" that the Islamic State would have had the capacity to launch an attack on a Moscow concert hall last Friday that killed at least 143 people.
The floating wood panel that spared Kate Winslet's 'Titanic' character Rose DeWitt Bukater from icy North Atlantic waters after the titular ocean liner's sinking, but not Leonardo DiCaprio's Jack Dawson. And it's now been sold at auction for more than US$700,000.
According to the College of Veterinarians of Ontario, there was evidence that three people at a Woodstock, Ont., dog boarding facility were practising veterinary medicine and advertising they were engaged in vet medicine, when they allegedly weren't licensed.
Those who work in addiction in New Brunswick say forcing people into treatment will likely cause more harm than good.
Despite Alberta's police watchdog concluding charges could be laid against Mounties who arrested a teen with autism under the belief he was a drug user, no charges will be laid.
After Russian President Vladmir Putin declared war on Ukraine, Alex Mokretskyi fled Kyiv with wife, infant son and mother-in-law.
A judge has recommended that conservative attorney John Eastman lose his California law license over his efforts to keep former U.S. President Donald Trump in power after the 2020 election.
Security in Congo’s mineral-rich east has deteriorated since recent elections, with a rebel group allegedly linked to neighboring Rwanda making "significant advances and expanding its territory," the UN special envoy for the conflict-wracked African nation said Wednesday.
Former U.S. Sen. Joe Lieberman of Connecticut, who nearly won the vice presidency on the Democratic ticket with Al Gore in the disputed 2000 election and who almost became Republican John McCain's running mate eight years later, has died, according to a statement issued by his family.
The woman who admitted to stealing U.S. President Joe Biden's daughter Ashley's diary and helping sell it to conservative activists could face arrest as soon as Friday after skipping her sentencing, a federal judge said on Wednesday.
An Israeli airstrike on a paramedics centre linked to a Lebanese Sunni Muslim group in south Lebanon killed seven of its members early Wednesday and triggered a rocket attack from Lebanon that killed one person in northern Israel, officials said.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Conservative premiers across the country are 'not telling the truth' when it comes to the carbon tax. Trudeau's comments came as fresh sparks were flying in Ottawa at a recalled House of Commons committee.
The federal government will create a new 'Canadian Renters' Bill of Rights,' which would require landlords to disclose their properties' rental price history to prospective tenants.
The Justin Trudeau government is standing firm on its threat to withhold funding from the Ontario government due to a lack of planned affordable housing.
“We don’t want to suspend,” says Dr. David Aoki with Waterloo Region Public Health. “We want to get them up-to-date and also remind parents you need to get this shot. It’s important.”
Visualizing a memory is a common occurrence for many people. A whiff of cinnamon and ginger may whisk you back to your childhood kitchen to relive eating freshly baked cookies, while hearing a particular tune may trigger images of dancing with a special someone.
The number of confirmed measles cases in Canada so far this year is more than three times higher than all infections recorded in 2023, the country's chief public health officer said as she urged people to ensure their vaccinations are up to date.
For over half their lives, twins Rainey and Evelyn Hauser have shared their dad's attention with a leafy sibling of sorts — an endangered tropical plant called an Amorphophallus titanum.
A Toronto man is out $12,000 after falling victim to a deepfake cryptocurrency scam that appeared to involve Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
The NGO behind a new school building in Lviv, Ukraine, believes 3D printing could help reconstruct some of the thousands of buildings destroyed by Russian bombardment.
Eva Mendes has opened up about her transition from actress to full-time mom to her kids with actor partner Ryan Gosling.
American gamer and Twitch superstar, Tyler 'Ninja' Blevins, revealed he was diagnosed with melanoma, a form of skin cancer.
An environmentally themed mural by elusive street artist Banksy that appeared last week on a London street has been encased in plastic and surrounded by fencing after an apparent act of vandalism.
The British Columbia government has filed an unexplained wealth order in an effort to seize a quarter-million dollars in cash, as well as 45 gold bars and luxury jewelry from the operator of a fraudulent cryptocurrency exchange company.
A court ordered the eviction Wednesday of MyPillow from a suburban Minneapolis warehouse that it formerly used.
Johnson & Johnson will get a new chance to contest the scientific evidence linking talc to ovarian cancer, a federal judge ruled on Wednesday, potentially disrupting more than 53,000 lawsuits the company is now facing over its talc products.
The floating wood panel that spared Kate Winslet's 'Titanic' character Rose DeWitt Bukater from icy North Atlantic waters after the titular ocean liner's sinking, but not Leonardo DiCaprio's Jack Dawson. And it's now been sold at auction for more than US$700,000.
Germany’s beloved sausage dog, the dachshund, could be under threat in the country, its national kennel club said Wednesday, citing a new draft law that looks to prohibit the breeding of dogs with 'skeletal anomalies.'
A Paris apartment owned by the late fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld has sold for €10 million (US$10.8 million).
The Vancouver Canucks have placed all-star goalie Thatcher Demko on the long-term injured reserve list retroactively.
Caitlin Clark and the Iowa Hawkeyes' 64-54 victory over West Virginia averaged 4.90 million viewers on ESPN, according to Nielsen, making it the most-viewed women’s tournament game ever — excluding Final Four contests and title games.
With the 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games in Paris on the horizon, Canada's athletes are asking for a $6.3-million raise to the Athletes Assistance Program, which is informally known as “carding” money, in the federal government's April 16 budget.
Officers say 48 vehicles with a combined value of just under $4 million were recently seized as part of a Toronto police investigation focused on the trafficking, shipping, and re-vinning of stolen vehicles.
The Ontario government will move forward with 'auto insurance reforms' as part of its 2024 provincial budget.
An Ontario woman is out more than $900 after a U.S. car rental company said it no longer accepts Canadian car insurance.
Newfoundland’s unique version of the Pine Marten has grown out of its threatened designation.
It started small with a little pop tab collection to simply raise some money for charity and help someone — but it didn’t take long for word to get out that 10-year-old Jace Weber from Mildmay, Ont. was quickly building up a large supply of aluminum pop tabs.
There’s a group of people in Saskatoon that proudly call themselves dumpster divers, and they’re turning the city’s trash into treasure.
Ontario is facing a larger than anticipated deficit but the Doug Ford government still plans to balance its books before the next provincial election.
The owner of an e-bike business says he has doubts police will find the roughly $500,000 worth of product that was stolen from a shipping container last week, while police say he “complicated” their investigation by posting video of the theft.
At least one Costco store in Ottawa has implemented a digital card scanner for member entry, a departure from the traditional in-person card check, in an effort to crack-down on shoppers who have not paid a membership fee.
With the solar eclipse just a week away, it’s time to think about how to safely view the celestial show.
Calgary singer-songwriters Tegan and Sara were honoured at this year's Juno Awards for their efforts to support 2SLGBTQ+ youth.
A business owner in South Surrey is devastated after his business was broken into and robbed for the third time.
With the Easter long weekend approaching, Vancouver residents are being urged not to approach the feral rabbits living at Jericho Beach.
New video footage obtained by CP24 shows the attempted theft of a vehicle in a North York driveway earlier this month that was ultimately interrupted by police.
After having the foresight to book their Niagara Falls hotel rooms more than a year in advance, several families planning to take in the solar eclipse next month were shocked to find out their reservations had been cancelled.
The Justin Trudeau government is standing firm on its threat to withhold funding from the Ontario government due to a lack of planned affordable housing.
One man was sent to hospital on Wednesday after a crash in southeast Calgary.
The mayor of Medicine Hat, Alta., isn't backing down, after being stripped of her power and half of her pay by city council last week.
A high-risk offender with a history of sexual crimes against children has been released into the Calgary community.
Vehicle thefts continue to explode and some insurance companies are looking at more direct ways to recoup their losses, issuing a surcharge for cars at greater risk of being stolen.
Barrhaven residents are relieved that the provincial government is promising to fund a new highway interchange at the 416 and Barnsdale Road.
The Ottawa Public Library will be providing free solar eclipse glasses to residents in anticipation of a partial solar eclipse on April 8.
The City of Montreal is promising to carry out more inspections of rental housing units to identify unsafe and unsanitary conditions in residential buildings under a new 'Responsible Landlord' program.
All 13 provinces and territories were part of Ottawa's new health accord as of Wednesday after Health Minister Mark Holland announced a $3.7-billion health pact with Quebec.
A 75-year-old man was sent to hospital Wednesday evening after police say he was struck by a truck while crossing the street in Mercier--Hochelaga-Maisonneuve.
An Edmonton piano teacher has been charged with sexual assaulting one of his students.
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says her government won’t intervene but — if asked — would help the City of Edmonton navigate a reported rocky patch of financial and staffing dysfunction.
Police are looking for several people after a violent assault at an LRT station last month.
Environment Canada is warning of a “prolonged rainfall event” in the forecast this week, issuing special weather statements in Nova Scotia and rainfall warnings in New Brunswick.
The RCMP released today a strategy that they say will ensure 'meaningful change' results from their response to the public inquiry into the 2020 mass shooting in Nova Scotia that claimed 22 lives.
Pictou County District RCMP says a provincewide arrest warrant has been issued for a 42-year-old New Glasgow, N.S., man.
It's believed no personal information was leaked after the University of Winnipeg was hit by a cyber attack on the weekend, however, the school is still working to get all services back up and running.
A Winnipeg biotech company is being celebrated for its role in a first-of-its-kind treatment in Canada.
Three large pieces of Winnipeg Beach commercial real estate have hit the market ahead of the busy tourist season.
A mandatory 30 kilometre per hour (km/h) speed limit could soon be implemented in Regina’s Cathedral neighbourhood as part of a plan to reduce motor vehicle collisions, according to the city.
A Saskatchewan healthcare social worker battling breast cancer shared her experiences navigating the health system – while also voicing concern over the culture and working conditions in the sector.
Dr. Medhi Horri will no longer be able to see female patients following a suspension hearing at Saskatchewan's College of Physicians and Surgeons (CPSS).
A Cambridge, Ont. family, evicted from their rental home after the landlord allegedly lost possession of the property, gives us an update on their living situation.
The Waterloo Region Integrated Drug Strategy (WRIDS) says from March 19 to March 26, three people have died of suspected drug poisonings.
“We don’t want to suspend,” says Dr. David Aoki with Waterloo Region Public Health. “We want to get them up-to-date and also remind parents you need to get this shot. It’s important.”
A Saskatoon man's lawsuit against his travel agent was dismissed because he missed a call from the courthouse.
A blind Saskatoon man is speaking out about a lack of accessibility services offered to him and a group of blind curlers by West Jet while at the Saskatoon airport.
Prince Albert’s Rebecca Strong wowed the judges on Canada’s Got Talent Tuesday night, earning the golden buzzer.
Police and local hunters in an Ontario Far North First Nation community have “dispatched” a polar that was showing abnormal behaviour and treating the area as a hunting ground.
North Bay’s downtown community is still reeling after Tuesday’s fire that destroyed a building on Main Street East and what's left of the six apartment units and two vibrant businesses is now a pile of rubble.
A 30-year-old Timmins woman is charged in a “violent robbery” that escalated into the stabbing of a convenience store clerk in the city’s north end, police say.
A teenager who was injured by a speeding vehicle that killed a young Girl Guide testified at the trial of an elderly woman charged in connection with the collision on Wednesday.
Nearly 1,000 new student spaces are coming to southwestern Ontario with the construction of two new elementary schools, the province announced on Wednesday.
Around 2:40 a.m. on Wednesday, officers were called to the area of Chester Street and High street to find a man had ben shot by another man and a firearm was pointed at a woman.
It's a scene reminiscent of Tom Cruise's film Top Gun, as several Royal Canadian Air Force jets soared through the sky and landed at the Collingwood airport, but it's not for a sequel; instead, the CT-155 Hawk aircraft are being retired.
The case against a crane operator facing criminal charges after a workplace accident claimed the life of a construction worker in Barrie three years ago remains before the courts.
Police are investigating a break-in at a video game store in Barrie's south end that has been targeted by thieves multiple times despite surveillance cameras keeping watch.
After a disappointing season, a win for the Windsor Spitfires and devoted fans.
The Windsor Police Service has arrested two more youths alleged to have been involved in a group attack on a teenage boy who has autism.
The Ontario Superior Court has ruled against a group of landlords who challenged the City of Windsor’s Residential Rental Licensing Bylaw and the city confirms enforcement of the program will once again resume.
B.C.'s police watchdog is investigating the circumstances surrounding the discovery of a man's body on Vancouver Island this week – one day after RCMP officers were asked to search for him at the same location.
Environment Canada has issued a wind warning for Greater Victoria and the southern Gulf Islands as southeasterly gusts are expected to reach 90 km/h at times.
A 49-year-old man has been charged with assault, uttering threats and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose after an incident in Kelowna Monday night.
A B.C. judge has given the City of Vernon 14 days to make a decision on a business licence application it has left pending without explanation for more than a year.
A protester who unleashed a "race-based tirade" outside a vaccination clinic in B.C.'s Okanagan at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic did not cause a criminal disturbance, a judge has ruled.
The mayor of Medicine Hat, Alta., isn't backing down, after being stripped of her power and half of her pay by city council last week.
A conservation group is calling on the Alberta government to put a stop to a solar farm being built near Medicine Hat.
The City of Lethbridge has renewed its master service agreement with Alberta Health Services to deliver emergency medical services through Lethbridge Fire and Emergency Services.
Shingwauk Kinoomaage Gamig in Sault Ste. Marie has taken another step toward the establishment of an Indigenous teachers’ college.
Police and local hunters in an Ontario Far North First Nation community have “dispatched” a polar that was showing abnormal behaviour and treating the area as a hunting ground.
A 52-year-old was travelling more than 50km/h over the speed limit on Black Road in Sault Ste. Marie on Monday, police say.
Newfoundland’s unique version of the Pine Marten has grown out of its threatened designation.
Harold Butler opened a kitchen drawer one night and found the instrument that would one day land him on national television.
Fish harvesters in Newfoundland and Labrador are declaring victory in their negotiations with the provincial government, and are heading home after a recent protest that brought out riot police in St. John's.
