World

    • Russia says it downed 10 U.S.-supplied missiles over Crimea as Blinken visits Kyiv

    Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, left, and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken lay flowers at a memorial for fallen soldiers in Kyiv, Ukraine, Wednesday, May 15, 2024. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky) Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, left, and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken lay flowers at a memorial for fallen soldiers in Kyiv, Ukraine, Wednesday, May 15, 2024. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)
    Share
    KYIV, Ukraine -

    Russia's Defense Ministry said air defenses shot down 10 U.S.-supplied Ukrainian missiles targeting Crimea early Wednesday just as U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken was visiting Kyiv.

    The ministry said 10 U.S.-supplied Ukrainian ATACMS missiles were destroyed over the Black Sea over Crimea.

    Sevastopol Gov. Mikhail Razvozhayev said air defenses shot down several Ukrainian missiles over the Black Sea and near the Belbek air base. The fragments of downed missiles fell into residential areas but caused no casualties, Razvozhayev said.

    The Defense Ministry said that in other Ukrainian attacks, Russian air defenses also shot down nine Ukrainian drones, two Vilha rockets, two anti-radar HARM missiles and two Hammer guided bombs over the Belgorod region early Wednesday. Belgorod Gov. Vuacheslav Gladkov said two people were injured in the village of Dubovoye when a Ukranian rocket set their house ablaze.

    The military said five other Ukrainian drones were downed over the Kursk region and three drones were shot down over the Bryansk region.

    The Defense Ministry also said that another Ukrainian drone was downed over the Tatarstan region. Tatarstan is located more than 1,000 kilometers (600 miles) east of the border with Ukraine.

    Vasily Golubev, the governor of the Rostov region, said two drones attacked a fuel depot. He said there were no casualties or fire.

    Ukraine has launched a steady series of drone attacks on oil refineries and fuel depots across Russia over the past months, causing significant damage.

    The Ukrainian attacks came as Russian troops pressed their offensive in northeast Ukraine that began last week, which marked the most significant border incursion since the full-scale invasion began.

    In just two days, Moscow has captured from 100 to 125 square kilometers (38 to 47 square miles) that include at least seven villages, most of them already depopulated, according to two analysts who monitor the fighting using public sources of information.

    Blinken, who arrived Tuesday on a two-day visit, sought to rally Ukrainians' spirits during the new Russian offensive, assuring them that they are not alone and that billions of dollars in American military aid that is on the way after months of political delays will make a "real difference" on the battlefield.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    DEVELOPING

    DEVELOPING Massive manhunt in France for prison-break gang that gunned down officers

    A massive manhunt was underway in France on Wednesday for armed assailants who ambushed a prison convoy, killing two prison officers, seriously injuring three others and springing the inmate they were escorting. The prime minister vowed the gang would be caught, saying, "They will pay."

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Local Spotlight

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News