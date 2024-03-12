Russia reports Ukrainian drone strikes on targets deep inside its territory and a border incursion

Kerri Einarson's rink confirms curler Briane Harris suspended for doping violation
Canadian curler Briane Harris was ineligible to compete in the national women's championship because she tested positive for a banned substance.
Ukrainian long-range drones smashed into two oil facilities deep inside Russia on Tuesday, officials said, while an armed incursion claimed by Ukraine-based Russian opponents of the Kremlin unnerved a border region just days before Russia’s presidential election.
The attack by waves of drones across eight regions of Russia displayed Kyiv’s expanding technological capacity as the war extends into its third year. The cross-border ground assault also weakened President Vladimir Putin’s argument that life in Russia has been unaffected by the war, though he remains all but certain to win another six-year term after eliminating all opposition.
The reports of border fighting were murky, and it was impossible to ascertain with any certainty what was unfolding in Russia’s Kursk and Belgorod regions. Cross-border attacks in the area have occurred sporadically since the war began and have been the subject of claims and counterclaims, as well as disinformation and propaganda.
Soldiers who Kyiv officials say are Russian volunteers fighting for Ukraine claimed to have crossed the border. The Freedom of Russia Legion, the Russian Volunteer Corps and the Siberian Battalion released statements and videos on social media claiming to show them on Russian territory. They said they wanted “a Russia liberated from Putin’s dictatorship.”
The authenticity of the videos couldn’t be independently verified.
Fighters coming out of Ukraine attempted to reach the town of Tetkino, which lies close to the border, according to the governor of Russia’s Kursk region, Roman Starovoit. He said Tetkino was being shelled.
“There was an attempt by a sabotage and reconnaissance group to break through. There was a shooting battle, but there was no breakthrough,” he said in a video message on Telegram.
The Russian Defense Ministry said the Tetkino attacks were driven back, but provided no further details.
It also said Ukrainian fighters made at least four attempts to cross into the Belgorod region but all attacks were repelled by warplanes, artillery and missiles.
The representative of Ukraine’s intelligence agency, Andrii Yusov, told Ukrainska Pravda that the military groups are made up of Russian citizens.
“On the territory of the Russian Federation, they operate completely autonomously and independently,” he said.
In May, Russia alleged that dozens of Ukrainian militants crossed into one of its border towns in the Belgorod region, striking targets and forcing an evacuation, before more than 70 of the attackers were killed or pushed back by what the authorities termed a counterterrorism operation. Ukrainian officials have denied any link with the group.
Meanwhile, one Ukrainian drone struck and set ablaze an oil refinery in the Nizhny Novgorod region, according to regional governor Gleb Nikitin. That region is located some about 775 kilometres (480 miles) from the Ukraine border.
In another deep strike, a drone was shot down in the Moscow region, Moscow mayor Sergei Sobyanin said. Though it was brought down well south of the city centre, the drone was close to Zhukovsky Airport, one of Mocow’s four international airports.
Another drone hit an oil depot in Oryol, 116 kilometres (95 miles) from Ukraine.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said last year that his country had developed a weapon that hit a target 700 kilometres (400 miles) away, in an apparent reference to drones.
The Russian Defence Ministry said Ukrainian drones were also intercepted Tuesday over the Belgorod, Bryansk, Kursk, Leningrad and Tula regions of Russia.
Kyiv has staged increasingly bold attacks behind the 1,500-kilometre (930-mile) front line running through eastern and southern Ukraine. It has also increasingly deployed sea drones in the Black Sea, where it claims to have sunk Russian warships.
Kyiv’s forces are hoping for more military supplies from Ukraine’s Western partners, but in the meantime are struggling against a bigger and better-provisioned Russian army that is pressing hard at certain front-line points inside Ukraine.
Zelenskyy said that recent Russian advances have been halted and that the battlefield situation is now significantly better than in the past three months.
“We had some difficulties due to the lack of artillery shells, long-range weapons, sky blocking and the high density of Russian drones,” Zelenskyy said in an interview with France’s BFM TV and Le Monde published late Monday on the Ukrainian presidential website.
Also on Tuesday, an Il-76 heavy-lift transport plane of the Russian air force with 15 people on board crashed while taking off from an air base in the Ivanovo region in western Russia, the Defence Ministry said. Its statement didn't specify whether there were any survivors. The ministry said that an engine fire during takeoff was the likely cause of the crash.
Menopause and weight gain seem to go hand in hand. So what can you do to mitigate middle-age spread?
British pop singer Lily Allen has said that her children 'complete' her, but having them 'totally ruined' her career.
Online child sexual exploitation rates more than tripled in Canada between 2014 and 2022, according to Statistics Canada data.
The scandal over Kate, Princess of Wales’ family snapshot — dubbed 'photogate' — is a new chapter in the thorny relationship between the media and the Royal Family.
Two males are dead following a shooting in Regent Park, say police.
A Durham police officer has been handed a year-long demotion after he admitted to crashing his car on the way home from a Port Hope bar before reporting it as stolen in an attempt to 'evade criminal and civil liability.'
Two top Kansas Republican Party officials are facing internal calls to resign over a viral online video showing people at a fundraiser kicking and beating a mannequin wearing a mask of U.S. President Joe Biden, underscoring the national GOP's deep divisions and problems winning over suburban voters.
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday any steps that would exacerbate the war in Ukraine and possibly spread the conflict to NATO must be avoided, adding he would host Russian President Vladimir Putin after elections later this month.
To former U.S. President Donald Trump, Viktor Orban is 'fantastic,' Xi Jinping is 'brilliant,' Kim Jong Un is 'an OK guy' and, most alarmingly, he allegedly said Adolf Hitler 'did some good things' -- a worldview that would reverse decades-old U.S. foreign policy in a second term should he win November’s presidential election, multiple former senior advisers told CNN.
The pilot of a terrifying flight from Australia to New Zealand told those on board he temporarily lost control of his Boeing 787 after one of its instruments failed, a passenger said Monday, as authorities investigate what caused a sudden drop that threw travellers around the cabin, injuring dozens.
Canada is welcoming the news that Ariel Henry, Haiti's unelected prime minister, has agreed to leave office as Caribbean leaders scramble to find ways to help stabilize a country overrun by gang violence.
An 11-year-old boy in the U.K. died last week after participating in a dangerous social media trend that can pose major health risks.
In a world where the spread of technology makes photo manipulation as easy as a tap on your phone, the idea that a visual image is an absolute truth is as outdated as the daguerreotype. And a photo can sometimes raise as many questions as it was meant to answer.
Here is an explanation of the solar eclipse on April 8, including where it will be visible and what to expect.
We've all seen those white streaks trailing behind jets, creating stripes against the blue sky. But what are they?
This ain’t Texas, but it is country music and we may be about to witness one Queen paying tribute to another.
Eric Carmen, the former lead vocalist of The Raspberries and singer of 'All by Myself,' is dead, according to his website.
Big changes could be coming to Canada's banking system, creating new opportunities for Canadians to control and streamline how they manage their money, but also giving rise to new cybersecurity needs.
Alberta's electricity market is headed for a major shakeup, and some industry players are fearful that a lengthy period of uncertainty could scare away badly needed investment in power generation.
U.S. airfares in January reached a 15-year low – excluding peak pandemic fares – but while our two countries have a lot in common, experts say Canadian travellers shouldn't expect the same deep discounts here.
The survey comes as policymakers and children's advocates are growing increasingly concerned with teens' relationships with their phones and social media.
'Ireland, we are at war,' UFC star Conor McGregor declared to his millions of social media followers on November 22, 2023.
All-star goalie Thatcher Demko was absent from Vancouver Canucks practice Tuesday, days after suddenly leaving a game.
Former New York Mets and Yankees star Darryl Strawberry is recovering from a heart attack and is at a Missouri hospital.
About one-third of Canadians purchased their vehicle outright in 2021, according to a report from Insurance Insight. The other two-thirds of car buyers financed or leased their vehicles.
Tesla's TSLA.O Autopilot and Full Self Driving technology and nine other assisted-driving systems marketed by major automakers received "poor" ratings from the U.S. Insurance Institute for Highway Safety in a new study released on Tuesday.
U.S. auto-safety regulators on Monday launched a preliminary probe into emergency braking issues in certain Honda vehicles following complaints of crashes and fires.
