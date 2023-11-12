Russia ramps up attacks on key cities in eastern Ukraine
Russian forces have ramped up attacks in eastern Ukraine in an attempt to gain ground near two key front line cities, Ukrainian military officials said Sunday.
Moscow's troops have begun a push to regain territory near Bakhmut, the eastern mining city that was the site of the war's bloodiest battle before falling into Russian hands in May, the head of Ukraine's ground forces wrote on the Telegram messaging app.
Ukrainian troops had recaptured the heights over Bakhmut and made some advances to the city's west, north and south since Kyiv launched its summer counteroffensive.
"Toward Bakhmut, the Russians have become more active and are trying to recapture previously lost positions. ... Enemy attacks are being repelled," Col. Gen. Oleksandr Syrskyi wrote in a Telegram update on Sunday afternoon.
Ukraine's long-awaited counteroffensive has so far resulted in only incremental gains and heavy losses, with Ukrainian troops struggling to punch through Russian lines in the south. Meanwhile, Moscow's forces have attempted to press forward in the northeast, likely with a view to distract Kyiv and minimize the number of troops it is able to send to key southern and eastern battles.
The Ukrainian ground forces' spokesperson similarly reported that Russian troops had "switched from defence to active defence" near Bakhmut, "putting pressure" on Ukrainian troops south of the city. Vladimir Fityo made the remarks on Ukrainian TV, adding that Russian troops were searching for weak points in Ukrainian defences and ramping up artillery strikes on Ukrainian positions.
Ukraine's General Staff said that Russian troops were also continuing their weekslong push to encircle Avdiivka, an Ukrainian stronghold south of Bakhmut and a key target since the beginning of the war. It's considered the gateway to parts of the eastern Donetsk region under Kyiv's control. The General Staff said the air force was playing a key part in the latest Russian assault.
Gen. Oleksandr Tarnavskyi, who leads Ukrainian troops fighting in and near Avdiivka, said Sunday that the attacking Russian forces were ramping up airstrikes, particularly those using guided bombs. He wrote on Telegram that Russian troops over the previous day had launched 30 airstrikes and 712 artillery barrages at the city and surrounding areas, and clashed almost 50 times with Ukrainian units.
In the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson, a 64-year-old man was killed when Russian shells slammed into his yard, Ukrainian regional Gov. Oleksandr Prokudin said. Prokudin added that the man's wife was hospitalized with a skull injury, concussion and shrapnel wounds to her legs.
Prokudin said that Russian forces shelled Kherson and the surrounding region 62 times over the previous 24 hours, wounding four civilians and damaging one of the city's libraries. The city has come under near-daily attacks since Ukraine recaptured it a year ago.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Premiers of five provinces ask for meeting with Trudeau over carbon tax
The premiers of five provinces are calling for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to meet with them to discuss their request for carbon price exemptions on not just home heating oil, but all forms of home heating.
U.S. military aircraft crashes over eastern Mediterranean Sea
A U.S. military aircraft has gone down over the eastern Mediterranean Sea, U.S. European Command said Saturday.
Innisfil, Ont. homes destroyed in explosion and fire
Emergency crews responded to reports of an explosion at a home in Innisfil, Ont. early Saturday morning that destroyed two houses.
Judges should not view themselves as activists, new Supreme Court Justice Mary Moreau says
Newly confirmed Supreme Court of Canada Justice Mary Moreau says judges should not see themselves as activists.
Cities look to copy Montreal's ban of right turns on red, but safety data lacking
In an effort to prevent pedestrian and cyclist deaths, more North American cities are contemplating imitating Montreal by banning drivers from turning right on red lights.
Canadians trapped in Gaza still waiting to leave as border crossing set to reopen
Hundreds of Canadians hoping to escape the besieged Gaza Strip may get their chance as early as Sunday as the sole available land crossing out of the territory was set to reopen following a two-day closure.
Russia ramps up attacks on key cities in eastern Ukraine
Russian forces have ramped up attacks in eastern Ukraine in an attempt to gain ground near two key front line cities, Ukrainian military officials said Sunday.
Heavy fighting rages near main Gaza hospital as Netanyahu dismisses calls for a ceasefire
Israeli strikes pounded Gaza City overnight and into Sunday as ground forces battled Hamas militants near the territory's largest hospital, where health officials say thousands of medics, patients and displaced people are trapped with no electricity and dwindling supplies.
'Gross abandonment of a sense of humanity': Romeo Dallaire reflects on Israel-Hamas war, Remembrance Day
Humanitarian and former senator, retired lieutenant-general Roméo Dallaire says the Israel-Hamas war has led to a 'gross abandonment of a sense of humanity,' adding that 'all sides have been negligent' in their responsibilities to protect children in the region.
Canada
-
Cities look to copy Montreal's ban of right turns on red, but safety data lacking
In an effort to prevent pedestrian and cyclist deaths, more North American cities are contemplating imitating Montreal by banning drivers from turning right on red lights.
-
Canadians trapped in Gaza still waiting to leave as border crossing set to reopen
Hundreds of Canadians hoping to escape the besieged Gaza Strip may get their chance as early as Sunday as the sole available land crossing out of the territory was set to reopen following a two-day closure.
-
B.C. storm knocks down trees, leaves more than 200K without power overnight
Roughly 235,000 BC Hydro customers lost power as a strong winter storm passed over the South Coast Friday night, knocking down trees and prompting a precautionary closure of a highway in the Fraser Canyon.
-
Innisfil, Ont. homes destroyed in explosion and fire
Emergency crews responded to reports of an explosion at a home in Innisfil, Ont. early Saturday morning that destroyed two houses.
-
Thousands gather for Remembrance Day ceremonies across the country
Canadians gathered with heads bowed for sombre Remembrance Day ceremonies across the country on Saturday at a time when wars rage in Ukraine and the Gaza Strip and peace seems far off for many.
-
INTERACTIVE
INTERACTIVE Once a leader, Canada's peacekeeping efforts dwindling for decades, experts say
At a London summit in 2016, Canada's government pledged to send more than 600 additional peacekeeping personnel abroad. In the seven years since then, headcounts for Canada’s peacekeepers have dropped to double-digits.
World
-
Russia ramps up attacks on key cities in eastern Ukraine
Russian forces have ramped up attacks in eastern Ukraine in an attempt to gain ground near two key front line cities, Ukrainian military officials said Sunday.
-
Polish nationalists hold Independence Day march in Warsaw after voters reject their worldview
Thousands of people walked through Warsaw on Saturday in a march organized by nationalist groups as Poland celebrated its Independence Day holiday, 105 years after the nation regained its statehood at the end of World War I.
-
Hospitals have special protection under the rules of war. Why are they in the crosshairs in Gaza?
The head of surgery at Gaza's largest and most advanced hospital held up his phone Saturday to the hammering of gunfire and artillery shelling. 'Listen,' said Dr. Marwan Abu Sada as fighting raged around Shifa Hospital.
-
U.S. military aircraft crashes over eastern Mediterranean Sea
A U.S. military aircraft has gone down over the eastern Mediterranean Sea, U.S. European Command said Saturday.
-
Pakistani police cracking down on migrants are arresting Afghan women and children, activists claim
Pakistani police are arresting Afghan women and children in southern Sindh province as part of a government crackdown on migrants, activists said Saturday.
-
'We want her back:' The husband of a U.S. journalist detained in Russia appeals for her release
This wasn't how Pavel Butorin expected to celebrate the anniversary of 21 years together with his wife, with her in a Russian prison and barely any communication available.
Politics
-
INTERACTIVE
INTERACTIVE Once a leader, Canada's peacekeeping efforts dwindling for decades, experts say
At a London summit in 2016, Canada's government pledged to send more than 600 additional peacekeeping personnel abroad. In the seven years since then, headcounts for Canada’s peacekeepers have dropped to double-digits.
-
'Gross abandonment of a sense of humanity': Romeo Dallaire reflects on Israel-Hamas war, Remembrance Day
Humanitarian and former senator, retired lieutenant-general Roméo Dallaire says the Israel-Hamas war has led to a 'gross abandonment of a sense of humanity,' adding that 'all sides have been negligent' in their responsibilities to protect children in the region.
-
Judges should not view themselves as activists, new Supreme Court Justice Mary Moreau says
Newly confirmed Supreme Court of Canada Justice Mary Moreau says judges should not see themselves as activists.
Health
-
Obesity drug Wegovy cut risk of serious heart problems by 20 per cent, study finds
The popular weight-loss drug Wegovy reduced the risk of serious heart problems by 20 per cent in a large, international study that experts say could change the way doctors treat certain heart patients.
-
From a baby pillow to BMW vehicles, here's what got recalled in Canada this week
Here's a list of various items Health Canada and the Canadian Food Inspection agency recalled this week, including a baby nursing pillow, some BMW vehicles and a brush mower.
-
Should Canada ban smoking tobacco? Expert weighs in
As some countries around the world start implementing bans on, or gradually phasing out the use of tobacco, should Canada follow their lead? One expert says a smoke-free approach is feasible in Canada, with the right legislation.
Sci-Tech
-
Hamas and Israel face off on the social media battleground
As war is waged on the ground, Hamas and Israel are also fighting a modern-day conflict on the social media battleground. For weeks now, both Hamas and the Israel Defense Forces have been producing and sharing their own content as they fight for the hearts, minds and support of the global community.
-
At SpaceX, worker injuries soar in Elon Musk's rush to Mars
Since the death of an employee in June 2014, which hasn’t been previously reported, Elon Musk’s rocket company has disregarded worker-safety regulations and standard practices at its inherently dangerous rocket and satellite facilities nationwide, with workers paying a heavy price, a Reuters investigation found.
-
White shark found dead in shallow water outside Halifax
Three recreational divers found the remains of a white shark below 10 meters of water on Sunday in Terence Bay, near Halifax.
Entertainment
-
Classes on celebrities like Taylor Swift and Rick Ross are engaging a new generation of law students
A South Dakota law professor typically teaches about dense topics like torts and natural resources. But next semester, he and his fearless students are shaking things up by turning their attention to Taylor Swift.
-
Geddy Lee finishes off two unreleased songs for new memoir, plans new music
Former Rush bassist Geddy Lee says he found a new songwriting spark following the discovery of two unfinished demo tapes he made in the late 1990s.
-
Four-time nominees Drake and Allison Russell among leading Canadian Grammy contenders
Rapper Drake, roots singer Allison Russell and folk legend Joni Mitchell have landed nominations at the Grammy Awards.
Business
-
Worried Chinese shoppers scrimp, dimming the appeal of a Singles' Day shopping extravaganza
Shoppers in China have been tightening their purse strings, raising questions over how faltering consumer confidence may affect Saturday's annual Singles' Day online retail extravaganza.
-
Canadians should plan for higher rates in the long run: Bank of Canada
Bank of Canada senior deputy governor Carolyn Rogers is warning interest rates might not return to the low levels people were used to before COVID-19 pandemic.
-
The Great Grift: COVID-19 aid thieves bought fancy cars, a Pokemon card - even a private island
Thousands of thieves perpetrated the greatest grift in U.S. history. They potentially plundered more than US$280 billion in federal COVID-19 aid while another US$123 billion was wasted or misspent.
Lifestyle
-
Gen Z values, demands not met by many large Canadian cities: study
The majority of Canada's urban centres are not meeting the quality of life needs of Generation Z, according to a new study. Here's which cities appeal to younger Canadians.
-
Do you tip at a restaurant like Chipotle? Here’s what a survey found
But the majority of Americans say they tip 15 per cent or less for a typical meal at a sit-down restaurant, according to a wide-ranging new poll on tipping attitudes from Pew Research Center. The poll surveyed nearly 12,000 people.
-
Thinking of downsizing your home? Here’s what one expert says you should consider first
Amid the cost-of-living crisis, many Canadians looking to save money or cut back on consistent maintenance might be thinking about downsizing their home. But one housing expert says there are several things to consider before making the move.
Sports
-
Winnipeg Blue Bombers beat B.C. Lions to secure Grey Cup berth
Brady Oliveira rushed for 109 yards and one touchdown while Nick Hallett blocked a punt and scored to help propel the Blue Bombers to a franchise-record fourth straight Grey Cup appearance after a 24-13 victory over the B.C. Lions in Saturday's CFL West Division final.
-
'Misfit' Montreal Alouettes headed to Grey Cup after upset win over Argos in Toronto
The Montreal Alouettes are heading to the Grey Cup for the first time in 13 years after defeating the Toronto Argonauts 38-17 Saturday at the CFL East division final.
-
Canada's Weidemann, Maltais, Blondin earn silver in first team pursuit of the season
Canada's women earned silver in team pursuit on Saturday at the season-opening speedskating World Cup in Obihiro, Japan.
Autos
-
Unifor auto talks: a quiet end to one of the year's biggest labour clashes
Unifor's marathon three months of high profile contact talks with the Detroit Three automakers ended with a tepid 60 per cent vote of support from Stellantis production workers Monday, before the union quickly moved on to other labour fights in a year that's been full of them.
-
UAW workers at GM's Flint plant narrowly vote against new labour deal
United Auto Workers union members at General Motors' Flint assembly plant in Michigan have narrowly voted against a proposed contract with the U.S. automaker, the local chapter said.
-
Tesla faces strikes in Sweden unless it signs a collective bargaining agreement
Pressure is growing on Tesla in Sweden, where a trade union is demanding that the Texas-based automaker sign a collective bargaining agreement, which most employees in the Scandinavian country have.