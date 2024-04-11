Russia, Germany and U.K. urge restraint as Iranian threat puts Middle East on edge

Canada to allow 30-year amortization for first-time buyers' mortgages on new homes
The Canadian government will allow 30-year amortization periods on insured mortgages for first-time homebuyers purchasing newly built homes.
Russia, Germany and Britain on Thursday urged countries in the Middle East to show restraint and Israel said it was preparing to "meet all its security needs" in a region on edge over an Iranian threat to strike Israel.
The German airline Lufthansa, one of only two Western carriers flying to Tehran, extended a suspension of its flights to the Iranian capital and Russia warned against travel to the Middle East.
Iran has vowed revenge for the April 1 airstrike on its embassy compound in Damascus that killed a top Iranian general and six other Iranian military officers, ratcheting up tension in a region already strained by the Gaza war.
Israel has not claimed responsibility for the attack, but Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said on Wednesday Israel "must be punished and it shall be," saying it was tantamount to an attack on Iranian soil.
The "imperative for Iran to punish this rogue regime" might have been avoided had the U.N. Security Council condemned the strike and brought the perpetrators to justice, Tehran's mission to the United Nations said on Thursday.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel was keeping up its war in Gaza but making security preparations elsewhere.
"Whoever harms us, we will harm them. We are prepared to meet all of the security needs of the State of Israel, both defensively and offensively," he said in comments released following a visit to an air force base.
Iran has signaled to Washington that it will respond to Israel's attack in a way that aims to avoid major escalation and it will not act hastily, Iranian sources said.
Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant told U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin that Israel would respond directly to any attack by Iran, Gallant's office said.
Conflict has spread across the Middle East since the eruption of the Gaza war, with Iran-backed groups declaring support for the Palestinians waging attacks from Lebanon, Yemen and Iraq. Tehran has avoided direct confrontation with Israel or the United States, while declaring support for its allies.
German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock called on her Iranian counterpart Hossein Amirabdollahian to urge "maximum restraint" to avoid further escalation.
Russia's foreign ministry told citizens they should not travel to the Middle East, especially to Israel, Lebanon and the Palestinian territories.
"Right now it's very important for everyone to maintain restraint so as not to lead to a complete destabilization of the situation in the region, which doesn't exactly shine with stability and predictability," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told a news briefing.
British foreign minister David Cameron said on Thursday he had made clear to Amirabdollahian that Iran should not draw the Middle East into a wider conflict.
"I am deeply concerned about the potential for miscalculation leading to further violence," Cameron said on X.
U.S. State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said Secretary of State Antony Blinken called counterparts including the Turkish, Chinese and Saudi foreign ministers "to make clear that escalation is not in anyone's interest and that countries should urge Iran not to escalate."
U.S. President Joe Biden said on Wednesday Iran was threatening to launch a "significant attack in Israel," and that he had told Netanyahu that "our commitment to Israel security against these threats from Iran and its proxies is iron-clad."
The U.S. expects an attack by Iran against Israel but one that would not be big enough to draw Washington into war, a U.S. official said late on Thursday.
Iran is the third-largest oil producer in the OPEC group and oil prices stayed near six-month highs on Thursday.
Late on Wednesday, an Iranian news agency published an Arabic report on the X platform saying the air space over Tehran had been closed for military drills, but then removed the report and denied it had issued such news.
Lufthansa said it would probably not fly to Tehran before April 13. Austrian Airlines said it was still planning to fly on Thursday but was adjusting timings to avoid crew having to disembark for an overnight layover.
Iranian air space is also a key overflight route for Emirates' and Qatar Airways' flights to Europe and North America.
Emirates, Qatar Airways, Turkish Airlines, Aeroflot and Air Arabia, among the airlines that fly to Tehran, did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
(Reporting by Ilona Wissenbach in Frankfurt, Shariq Khan in New York, Emily Chow in Singapore, and Simon Lewis and Steve Holland in Washington; Writing by Tom Perry, Ros Russell and Andrew Heavens; Editing by Kevin Liffey and Daniel Wallis)
An Ontario resident has successfully secured public funding for a specialized gender-affirming surgery argued to be 'experimental' by the provincial health insurer following a years-long legal battle.
A Kitchener, Ont., man finally knows where a metal object, which crashed through the roof of his home Monday and nearly hit him, originated.
O.J. Simpson, the American football star and actor who was acquitted in a sensational 1995 trial of murdering his former wife but was found responsible for her death in a civil lawsuit and was later imprisoned for armed robbery and kidnapping, has died at the age of 76.
B.C. resident Robert Conrad spent thousands of hours on Crown land developing an unusual bond with deer.
Many 'Yellowstone' viewers very much want Kevin Costner to return for the remainder of the drama’s final season, and it sounds like he’s not against the idea.
Hip-hop artist Drake has been dismissed from a lawsuit over the deadly 2021 Astroworld festival in Houston in which 10 people were killed, a judge has ruled.
Ford recalled 2,950 small SUVs in Canada over gas leaks that may cause fires, a Ford Canada spokesperson told CTVNews.ca in an email Thursday.
Toronto police say a 30-year-old man is dead after gunfire erupted on a downtown sidewalk as bars were clearing out early Thursday.
A 100-year-old mistake in the town of Almonte, Ont., will soon be corrected, thanks to a group of Grade 6 students.
Ontario Health Minister Sylvia Jones and her ministry are refusing to divulge the amount of money that seven patients in the province have been fined for not accepting transfers from a hospital to a long-term care home not of their choosing.
A lawyer for one of three men on trial for their roles in the border blockade at Coutts, Alta., argued Thursday his client was nothing more than a messenger.
It's just after 10 a.m., and Yvonne Malanfant has finished brewing a fresh pot of coffee and placing a plate of homemade quesadillas with a side dish of spicy mayonnaise on a table for everybody to share.
Lifetime is set to air a documentary centred around Nicole Brown Simpson later this year, according to a source close to the production.
A Wisconsin woman who at age 12 said she stabbed a sixth-grade classmate nearly to death to please the online horror character Slender Man remains a risk to the public and won't be released yet from a psychiatric hospital, a judge said Thursday.
Donald Trump is blaming migrants in the U.S. illegally for fuelling violent crime as part of his campaign to win back the White House, repeating rhetoric used during his previous run for the presidency. But studies show immigrants are not more likely to engage in criminality.
A criminal investigation into staff members at a Virginia school where a 6-year-old shot his teacher could shift to why the troubled child's disciplinary records disappeared after the violence.
Ukraine's parliament passed a controversial law Thursday that will govern how the country recruits new soldiers to replenish depleted forces who are increasingly struggling to fend off Russian troops.
As members of Parliament accuse Bell Canada of corporate greed, the head of the company is defending its decision to cut thousands of jobs, citing a shift in Canadians' viewing habits away from traditional TV.
The only thing Pierre Poilievre and Jagmeet Singh had in common Thursday was their timing, as Canada's federal Conservative and NDP leaders laid out their respective visions for how best to defeat Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
MPs are staring down another voting marathon as the Conservatives push forward with dozens of proposed amendments to the government's sustainable jobs bill.
B.C. health officials announced a plan Thursday to move thousands of people off a provincial health-care waitlist and connect them with a family doctor or nurse practitioner.
Ontario Health Minister Sylvia Jones and her ministry are refusing to divulge the amount of money that seven patients in the province have been fined for not accepting transfers from a hospital to a long-term care home not of their choosing.
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency is investigating Mowi brand smoked salmon because it may be contaminated with bacteria that causes botulism.
Headline-grabbing billionaire Elon Musk is clashing with a Supreme Court justice in Brazil over free speech, far-right accounts and misinformation on X, the social media platform Musk bought when it was Twitter.
Prehistoric humans in Brazil carved drawings in the rock next to dinosaur footprints, suggesting that they may have found them meaningful or interesting, a new study has found.
In an ancient grave in what’s now northwestern Argentina, a person was buried with a canine companion — but this animal friend wasn’t a dog, according to new research. The burial held the skeleton of a type of canid that may have once competed with dogs for human affection: a fox.
The story of an Ontario woman who was found to have hired hitmen to murder her parents is now the subject of a new Netflix documentary.
A new poll done for CIBC says 76 per cent of Canadians who don't own a property say entry to the housing market feels out of reach.
Embattled airplane maker Boeing disclosed it lavished an additional US$546,000 on the cost of personal air travel in recent years for four top executives, including CEO Dave Calhoun, who announced last month that he will leave the company by the end of the year.
Sam Bankman-Fried, facing the prospect of spending much of his adult life behind bars, on Thursday appealed his conviction and 25-year prison sentence for stealing US$8 billion from customers of the now-bankrupt FTX cryptocurrency exchange he founded.
Whether you're a dedicated hobby player or a casual board gamer, have you ever stopped to wonder what, exactly, it takes to create one of the beautiful board games you see everywhere?
The Royal BC Museum has been named the steward of a collection of Terry Fox's belongings, including the shoes and prosthetic leg he wore during his Marathon of Hope.
The former longtime interpreter for Los Angeles Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani is being charged with federal bank fraud for crimes involving gambling debts and theft of more than US$16 million from the Japanese sensation, federal authorities said Thursday.
Ryan Fox, Bryson DeChambeau and Byeong Hun An made birdie on the first three holes, part of a morning wave that quickly got into red numbers in what turned out to be several hours of ideal scoring conditions.
The CFL's Women in Football program allows nine women to join a club's football operations department for four weeks, including training camp which will be held from May 12 to June 1.
Tesla has settled a lawsuit over a 2018 car crash that killed an Apple engineer after his Model X, operating on Autopilot, swerved off a highway near San Francisco, court documents showed on Monday.
A new poll from Nanos Research for CTV News has found that a majority of Canadians doubt the police are able to recover stolen cars.
Elon Musk has long had an affinity for self-driving vehicles, claiming they will be one of Tesla's most important products. Despite big promises, years have gone by without cars that can, so far, drive on their own.
A Sudbury woman said her husband was bringing the recycling out to the curb Wednesday night when he had to make a 'mad dash' inside after seeing a bear.
A school teacher who took part in the Quebec version of the Survivor reality TV show took time off work to be a contestant is now out of a job.
A young actor from Prince Edward Island is getting the chance to fulfill a childhood dream, playing the precocious and iconic Anne Shirley on stage.
Nicholas Zhang, 17, will be competing at the Paris Olympics in July. He is the youngest Canadian male fencer to ever compete in the category.
For many, Monday's total solar eclipse will become a distant memory or collection of photos to scroll through in the years to come. But for Alannah Duarte and her family, they'll be reminded of the rare celestial event every year they celebrate their youngest son's birthday, as he was born on the day of the momentous occasion.
A Montreal couple is having a hard time driving without stress and is unhappy with the city's maintenance after a chunk of highway crashed into their windshield while driving on Thursday night.
As many Star Trek fans may know, Friday was “First Contact Day,” but one superfan got to spend the day in his own starship.
When Catherine Dobrowolski began doing daily walks by the water, she never expected to make an eight-legged friend.
Pioneering Canadian giraffe researcher and feminist activist Anne Innis Dagg has died at the age of 91.
A spring festival, a breakdancing competition and a concert of video game music are among the many events on offer in Metro Vancouver this weekend. Here are some to check out.
A dozen municipal political parties are being investigated for possible campaign contraventions during civic elections in 2022, Elections BC announced Thursday.
A missing Toronto senior with dementia has been found, Toronto police say.
A special weather statement has been issued for Toronto, which could see up to 45 millimetres of rain by Friday morning.
Charges have been laid in connection to an operation that allegedly saw drones used to supply inmates at Alberta's Drumheller Institution with phones and drugs.
Greg Suchan was in the first group that teed off at Blue Devil to kick off the Calgary golf season on Thursday morning.
A Calgary man is facing numerous fraud charges after several people reportedly lost more than a million dollars.
The Ottawa Mission is calling on the federal government to introduce sweeping policy changes to help deal with the influx of asylum seekers, including establishing new welcoming centres, as newcomers to Canada continue to put a strain on the shelter system in the capital.
As online banking becomes the primary money management tool for many, small communities across Canada have experienced the closure of their local bank branches.
Quebec's justice minister says he intends to defend the province's secularism law to the very end, after the English Montreal School Board said it would seek permission to appeal a decision upholding the law to the Supreme Court of Canada.
The 27-year-old woman who was found dead Tuesday in Candiac was Josiane Faucher, who recently broke up with her boyfriend who is now accused of killing her.
Desjardins Bank said it is facing technical problems 'with all our services' on Thursday, according to a notice on its website.
In the past six months, hundreds of dollars worth of pizza have been ordered in Justin Rybicki's name – and he's not sure why.
Alberta Health Services (AHS) is partnering with private companies to help transport non-emergency patients between medical facilities.
City of Edmonton administration is recommending in a report released Thursday that property taxes rise by 8.7 per cent for 2024, an increase of 2.1 per cent from the 6.6 per cent hike city council approved in November.
The Maritimes is still set for a soggy and gusty close to the week.
A former Nova Scotia MLA, cabinet minister, and educator has died, according to Premier Tim Houston.
Police in New Glasgow, N.S., say the search for a missing 73-year-old woman continues and they are providing an update on the last time she was seen.
Manitoba RCMP is looking for witnesses of an East St. Paul crash on Wednesday evening that sent five people to the hospital.
The province has set a goal of hiring 100 new doctors this year as part of a broader plan to bolster Manitoba’s health-care system.
Winnipeggers will soon have a new venue to enjoy live music and entertainment, as plans are underway to open up a new facility along Osborne.
Following a recent case of a Saskatchewan man receiving US$4,200 in counterfeit bills in his mail – CTV News reached out to Canada's authority on fake money to learn more about how counterfeiting enforcement works and what residents can look for.
Regina City Council heard from a long list of delegates Wednesday night. However, there was one who stood out perhaps more than anyone else due to her young age. Five-year-old Blake Turnbull hopes to one day be able to ride the waterslides at the newly renovated Wascana Pool.
A 29-year-old woman who evaded Moose Jaw police officers on Sunday has been arrested and is now facing several drug, weapon and traffic related charges.
Waterloo regional police conducted a search warrant Thursday at a business and a home in Cambridge, Ont. as result of a human trafficking investigation.
Premier Doug Ford says the Region of Waterloo’s plan to buy a large tract of farmland in Wilmot for an unidentified industrial project is part of a broader provincial strategy to ready sites for development, but one aspect of the proposed deal “doesn’t sit well” with him.
A Saskatoon family is concerned about the health of their son nearly a year after Saskatchewan’s only pediatric gastroenterologist (GI) left the province.
Nearly a year has passed since Charlene Fineday's family was devastated. Her son Darnell was struck by an impaired driver, leaving him non-verbal, and unable to move his hands or legs.
City councillors heard crime concerns from residents Wednesday after receiving a joint report by Saskatoon police the fire department about community changes following the opening of a major emergency shelter.
A Sudbury woman said her husband was bringing the recycling out to the curb Wednesday night when he had to make a 'mad dash' inside after seeing a bear.
A Sudbury-born photographer says it's a dream come true to have her work featured in Vogue U.K. for three months.
Timmins Acting Deputy Chief Darren Dinel presented February’s crime statistics to board members Thursday and said compared to last February, violent crimes increased by just more than 18 per cent.
The Ontario Ministry of Transportation (MTO) has begun work to demolish the Dorchester Road Bridge over Highway 401.
A truck driver convicted in the crash that killed a young girl was sentenced on Thursday to two years of house arrest along with three years probation.
Students at St. Joseph's Catholic High School in Barrie will not be able to return to school for several days after a fire on Wednesday.
The defence and Crown spent more than two hours trying to convince the judge of their version of events during closing submissions in the trial of Gary Costa, the man accused of a violent assault in a Wasaga Beach trailer park.
Orillia is set to remove Thomas Gummersall Anderson from its Hall of Fame after an investigation revealed his promotion of residential schools for Indigenous people and his limited impact on the city.
After watching Ethan Belchetz named MVP of the recent OHL Cup tournament Windsor Spitfires general manager Bill Bowler says his pick at #1 was “a slam dunk.”
The NFL Draft in Detroit is two weeks away and city officials want to be loud and clear about one point: This event will be massive and like no other the city has hosted in recent memory.
Windsor Police are releasing an image of the man they believe was part of a robbery on March 18.
A Vancouver Island woman is facing charges of fraud, theft and money laundering after she allegedly defrauded her non-profit employer of more than $1.7 million and wired the money to her personal accounts.
A British Columbia Supreme Court judge has rejected an application to throw out the conviction of Ibrahim Ali for the murder of a 13-year-old in Burnaby, B.C., over what his lawyers say were unreasonable delays in getting him to trial.
A dozen municipal political parties are being investigated for possible campaign contraventions during civic elections in 2022, Elections BC announced Thursday.
More than 80 residents from a low-income apartment building in Kelowna, B.C., have learned they won't be able to return to their homes for at least another two weeks.
Mounties are investigating a reported "road rage" incident in Kelowna, B.C., that left two men injured last week.
More than 80 residents of a low-income apartment building in Kelowna, B.C., have been told they need to leave over a 'significant' risk to life and safety.
With water levels in the Oldman River Reservoir sitting at just over 30 per cent and another drought-like summer predicted, the City of Lethbridge is looking to take steps before the situation worsens.
There are four candidates vying for a vacant councillor seat in the town of Fort Macleod, Alta.
A lawyer for one of three men on trial for their roles in the border blockade at Coutts, Alta., argued Thursday his client was nothing more than a messenger.
The Sault Ste. Marie Police Service is deploying a new type of canine unit to help comfort children who might be dealing with a stressful situation.
A Sudbury woman said her husband was bringing the recycling out to the curb Wednesday night when he had to make a 'mad dash' inside after seeing a bear.
The former CEO of Sudbury’s Science North has a new lease on life these days thanks to the generosity of a heart donor.
Longliners across Newfoundland and Labrador are tied up once again, as a new protest by the province's fish harvesters threatens to derail the crab fishery for a second straight year.
A unique photo exhibit is putting cameras into the hands of survivors of domestic and sexual violence in Newfoundland and Labrador.
A controversial wind-powered hydrogen development proposed for the west coast of Newfoundland has cleared its last hurdle with the provincial government.
