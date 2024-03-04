Runaway police horses freeze traffic on busy highway

A pair of runaway horses stunned motorists on a busy Cleveland, Ohio, highway on Saturday.

The State's Department of Transportation surveillance cameras followed the horses as they were galloping down Highway 90 with traffic coming to a stop.

According to an Ohio police press release, the horses belong to the Cleveland mounted police and had escaped from the stables.

According to the Ohio Department of Transportation, no accidents or injuries were reported as a result of the incident. They said the horses were eventually recovered.

With files from Reuters