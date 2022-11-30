Royals head to Boston with environmental concerns in mind
The first overseas trip by the Prince and Princess of Wales since the death of Queen Elizabeth II begins Wednesday, an occasion to show the world as much about who they are not as who they are.
With their three-day visit to Boston, focused on Prince William's initiative to find the environmental entrepreneurs of a new generation, supplemented with trips to an anti-poverty program, child development researchers and local flood defences, the couple hope to demonstrate that they aren't the last remnants of a dying institution. Instead, Americans will see the younger face of a monarchy that is tackling important issues as it seeks to remain relevant in modern, multicultural Britain.
The visit comes less than three months after the death of Elizabeth, whose personal popularity dampened criticism of the crown during her 70-year reign. King Charles III, William's father, has made clear that his will be a slimmed-down monarchy, with less pomp and ceremony than its predecessors.
"I think this is less about saving the Earth and more about saving the Royal Family," Boston University professor Arianne Chernock, an expert in modern British history, said. "To be honest, we've seen Charles as king and his first months in that position trying to feel his way, find his way towards being a more relevant, more modern monarch. And I think we see something similar happening with William and Kate."
Part of that reset involves reclaiming the hearts and minds of people in America, where William's younger brother, Prince Harry, and sister-in-law, Meghan, have dominated the media since moving to California in 2020. Harry and Meghan have criticized the Royal Family for alleged racism and insensitive treatment and built their own media profile by making films and podcasts for Netflix and Spotify.
The Netflix series "The Crown" has also resurrected some of the more troubled times of the House of Windsor, including the collapse of Charles' marriage to the late Princess Diana, William's mother, amid mutual allegations of infidelity.
But William and Kate are keen to tell a different story, about their work on environmental issues, mental health and early childhood education.
During a gala concert celebrating the queen's Platinum Jubilee in June, William delivered a speech highlighting his grandmother's and father's pioneering work on the environment, as images of jungles and oceans were projected on the walls of Buckingham Palace behind him.
Kate last week wrote an opinion piece on the need to improve the lives of young children that appeared in The Daily Telegraph, one of Britain's most influential newspapers, alongside a photo of the princess sitting cross-legged among a group of elementary school students.
"Over the past 10 years, talking to a wide range of experts about how we deal with societal issues like poor mental and physical health, I have become more and more sure of one thing: If we are going to create a healthier and happier society for future generations, we must start by understanding and acknowledging the unique importance of the first five years of life," she wrote.
William and Kate's last visit to the United States was in 2014, not long after their wedding. During that trip, the glamorous young couple were feted as they toured the eastern U.S.
Eight years later, now in their 40s and with three young children, the prince and princess are finally having a return engagement.
The choice of Boston, the birthplace of President John F. Kennedy, as their destination is symbolic. Kennedy's 1962 speech setting out the goal of putting men on the moon by the end of that decade inspired William's Earthshot Prize, aimed at finding solutions to climate change and other environmental problems by the end of this one.
The mission begins Wednesday, when William and Kate will meet with Boston Mayor Michelle Wu and visit the John F. Kennedy Memorial Library and Museum with the late president's daughter, Caroline Kennedy.
Later in the week, they will visit Roca Inc., highlighting the racial equity group's efforts to improve the lives of young people by addressing issues such as poverty, incarceration and trauma from urban violence. They will also visit Harvard University's Center on the Developing Child, a leader in research into the long-term impact of early childhood experiences.
But throughout the trip, William's eye will be on the Earthshot Prize.
By focusing on the environment and climate change in particular, the royals are likely to strike a nerve in the U.S., where many people still deny the existence of human-made global warming, said author, social commentator and Washington Post contributor Sally Quinn. The ability of the royals to shine a light on the issue and fuse their fame with entertainers such as Billie Eilish, who is set to headline the awards show, is likely to make people pay attention.
If nothing else, it will put a face to the issue and make it more graspable than the technical presentations of scientists, Quinn said.
"Obviously the media and the attention will be good, not just because they're celebrities and because they're royals, but because they are serious people who care about issues," Quinn said. "I mean, they're not frivolous. They're not partygoers. They're not out dancing on tables every night. They're really hardworking royals, and they're issues that they care about."
Earthshot offers 1 million pounds (US$1.2 million) in prize money to the winners of five separate categories: nature protection, clean air, ocean revival, waste elimination and climate change. The winners and all 15 finalists also receive help in expanding their projects to meet global demand.
The winners are set to be announced Friday at Boston's MGM Music Hall as part of a glitzy show headlined by Eilish, Annie Lennox, Ellie Goulding and Chloe x Halle. The show will also feature videos narrated by naturalist David Attenborough and actor Cate Blanchett.
The BBC's Clara Amfo and American actor-producer Daniel Dae Kim were selected as co-hosts. The prize presenters include actors Rami Malek, Catherine O'Hara and Shailene Woodley.
The ceremony is scheduled to be broadcast Sunday on the BBC in the U.K., PBS in the U.S. and Multichoice across Africa.
"We're in this moment where there are lots of possibilities for how the Royal Family imagines itself going forward, and everyone really does feel that Kate and William are the future of this institution," Chernock said. "And so we have to pay really careful attention to the ways, in the absence of Queen Elizabeth, that they present themselves to the public anew."
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Forecast anticipates a 'two-faced' winter for Canadians
Despite warm and mild temperatures stretching on throughout most of the fall season, the wrath of winter may be coming soon, experts say. But frigid temperatures aren’t expected to last.
Canadian military plane intercepted by Chinese jets 'numerous' times in recent weeks
Chinese military jets conducted several intercepts of a Royal Canadian Air Force patrol plane as it flew surveillance sorties from Japan as part of an international effort to enforce sanctions against North Korea, the Department of National Defence confirmed Tuesday.
Global 4-day week pilot was a huge success, organizers say
The verdict is in: A four-day work week is good for business. After six months, most of the 33 companies and 903 workers trialling the schedule, with no reduction in pay, are unlikely ever to go back to a standard working week, according to the organizers of the global pilot program.
Meghan and Harry faced 'disgusting and very real' threats, ex-counterterror chief says
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and her husband Prince Harry faced 'disgusting and very real' threats from right-wing extremists, a former counterterrorism police chief has said.
Smith tables controversial sovereignty act, calls it 'likely' to survive in court
Danielle Smith introduced the Sovereignty within a United Canada Act in the legislature Tuesday while trying to reassure Albertans that it has nothing to do with leaving the country.
CTV News in Pakistan: Afghans forced out of their homeland now homeless
CTV National News Executive Producer Rosa Hwang shares what she witnessed during a visit to a refugee camp in Pakistan, where Afghan children live in flimsy tents set up in a park, without the basics like running water or enough food, with only their mothers for protection.
Senators ask Governor General to strip Don Meredith of 'Honourable' title
Senators have voted to ask Gov. Gen. Mary Simon to have their former colleague Don Meredith stripped of his "Honourable" title.
Majority of Canadians support legal protections for abortion, survey finds
Decades after abortion was decriminalized in Canada, a new survey suggests the majority of citizens think it’s time to codify access in law.
Drug slows Alzheimer's but can it make a real difference?
An experimental Alzheimer's drug modestly slowed the brain disease's inevitable worsening, researchers reported Tuesday – but it remains unclear how much difference that might make in people's lives.
Canada
-
Senators ask Governor General to strip Don Meredith of 'Honourable' title
Senators have voted to ask Gov. Gen. Mary Simon to have their former colleague Don Meredith stripped of his "Honourable" title.
-
Statistics Canada to shed light on commuting habits, labour force dynamics
A new census release from Statistics Canada Wednesday is expected to shed light on how people got to work last year, and what kind of jobs they were doing.
-
Here's where Tuesday's $60M Lotto Max ticket was sold in Ontario
Someone in Ontario will wake up $60,000,000 richer Wednesday morning.
-
Royal Bank of Canada reports $3.88B Q4 profit, raises quarterly dividend
Royal Bank of Canada raised its dividend as it reported a fourth-quarter profit of $3.88 billion compared with $3.89 billion in the same quarter last year. The bank said Wednesday it will now pay a quarterly dividend of $1.32 per share, an increase of four cents.
-
Majority of Canadians support legal protections for abortion, survey finds
Decades after abortion was decriminalized in Canada, a new survey suggests the majority of citizens think it’s time to codify access in law.
-
Forecast anticipates a 'two-faced' winter for Canadians
Despite warm and mild temperatures stretching on throughout most of the fall season, the wrath of winter may be coming soon, experts say. But frigid temperatures aren’t expected to last.
World
-
CTV News in Pakistan: Afghans forced out of their homeland now homeless
CTV National News Executive Producer Rosa Hwang shares what she witnessed during a visit to a refugee camp in Pakistan, where Afghan children live in flimsy tents set up in a park, without the basics like running water or enough food, with only their mothers for protection.
-
China is planning an embassy in London on land with a royal past, residents want King Charles to intervene
Residents of an apartment complex that sits on a historic parcel of land opposite the Tower of London want Britain's King Charles to buy it back, claiming that its current owner, China, will turn it into a hub for shadowy diplomatic activity.
-
U.S. citizen accused of killing North Carolina woman while vacationing. Here's what we know
Shanquella Robinson arrived in the picturesque Mexican town of San Jose del Cabo on October 28 with six of her friends. One day later, the 25-year-old student at Winston-Salem State University in North Carolina died while staying in a luxury rental property in Baja California Sur. Here's what we know about the investigation.
-
At least 10 killed by bombing of religious school in northern Afghanistan, says Taliban
A Taliban official says that at least 10 students were killed Wednesday when a bomb blast hit a religious school in northern Afghanistan.
-
Russian, Chinese bombers fly joint patrols over Pacific
Russian and Chinese strategic bombers on Wednesday flew a joint patrol over the western Pacific in a show of increasingly close defence ties between the two countries.
-
Meghan and Harry faced 'disgusting and very real' threats, ex-counterterror chief says
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and her husband Prince Harry faced 'disgusting and very real' threats from right-wing extremists, a former counterterrorism police chief has said.
Politics
-
RCMP investigating 'foreign actor interference activities,' Lucki says, prompting China talk in the House
The RCMP has confirmed it is investigating 'broader foreign actor interference activities' in Canada, but Commissioner Brenda Lucki is declining to provide more details given the investigations are 'ongoing.'
-
Trudeau expresses support for Chinese protesters as show of dissent roils Beijing
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says everyone in China should be allowed to express themselves amid Beijing's crackdown on COVID-19. He also says an Ottawa University should not have barred reporters from filming China's ambassador this week.
-
NDP leader calls on Canada Post to drop fuel surcharge over holiday rush period
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh wants Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to step in to see Canada Post scrap its fuel surcharge on deliveries over the upcoming holiday rush period.
Health
-
Drug slows Alzheimer's but can it make a real difference?
An experimental Alzheimer's drug modestly slowed the brain disease's inevitable worsening, researchers reported Tuesday – but it remains unclear how much difference that might make in people's lives.
-
Majority of Canadians support legal protections for abortion, survey finds
Decades after abortion was decriminalized in Canada, a new survey suggests the majority of citizens think it’s time to codify access in law.
-
Chinese vaccine plans spark hope for end of 'zero COVID'
A campaign to vaccinate the elderly has sparked hopes China might roll back severe anti-virus controls that prompted protesters to demand President Xi Jinping resign, but the country faces daunting hurdles and up to a year of hard work before 'zero COVID' can end.
Sci-Tech
-
Chinese spaceship with 3 aboard docks with space station
Three Chinese astronauts docked early Wednesday with their country's space station, where they will overlap for several days with the three-member crew already onboard and expand the facility to its maximum size.
-
NASA cancels greenhouse gas monitoring satellite due to cost
NASA is cancelling a planned satellite that was going to intensely monitor greenhouse gases over the Americas because it got too costly and complicated.
-
Elon Musk claims Apple has 'threatened to withhold' Twitter from its app store
Elon Musk on Monday claimed that Apple has 'threatened' to pull Twitter from its iOS app store, a move that could be devastating to the company Musk just acquired for US$44 billion.
Entertainment
-
Kim Kardashian, Ye reach divorce settlement
Kim Kardashian and Ye have reached a settlement in their divorce, averting a trial that had been set for next month, court documents filed Tuesday showed.
-
Giant Elon Musk head sculpted by B.C. artist part of crypto stunt making international headlines
When a B.C. metal artist was asked to create a giant sculpture with Elon Musk's head on the body of a goat riding a rocket he had no idea who would want to create such a thing or why.
-
Will Smith, opening up about Oscars slap, tells Trevor Noah 'hurt people hurt people'
Will Smith opened up to Trevor Noah about the now-famous slap at the Oscars in March during an appearance that aired Monday night on 'The Daily Show.'
Business
-
Royal Bank of Canada reports $3.88B Q4 profit, raises quarterly dividend
Royal Bank of Canada raised its dividend as it reported a fourth-quarter profit of $3.88 billion compared with $3.89 billion in the same quarter last year. The bank said Wednesday it will now pay a quarterly dividend of $1.32 per share, an increase of four cents.
-
Wall Street is flat ahead of appearance by Fed chair in NYC
U.S. markets are flat ahead of a highly anticipated speech by the chair of the Federal Reserve that may give clues about future interest rate hikes.
-
Bank of Canada lost $522 million in third quarter, marking first loss in its history
The Bank of Canada lost $522 million in the third quarter of this year, marking the first loss in its 87-year history. In the central bank's latest quarterly financial report, it says revenue from interest on its assets did not keep pace with interest charges on deposits at the bank.
Lifestyle
-
Here's where Tuesday's $60M Lotto Max ticket was sold in Ontario
Someone in Ontario will wake up $60,000,000 richer Wednesday morning.
-
Ten food trend predictions for 2023, according to Yelp
What trendy things will we be eating and drinking next year? Predictions for the top 10 food and beverage trends of 2023 were revealed recently by review site Yelp.
-
Royals head to Boston with environmental concerns in mind
The first overseas trip by the Prince and Princess of Wales since the death of Queen Elizabeth II begins Wednesday, an occasion to show the world as much about who they are not as who they are.
Sports
-
Qatar says worker deaths for World Cup 'between 400 and 500'
A top Qatari official involved in the country's World Cup organization has put the number of worker deaths for the tournament "between 400 and 500" for the first time, a drastically higher number than any other previously offered by Doha.
-
Cameroon goalkeeper Andre Onana sent home from World Cup
Cameroon goalkeeper Andre Onana apparently left the World Cup on Tuesday and was heading home after being dropped from the country's squad for disciplinary reasons.
-
'Something special': 3 local kids, all bantam teammates 10 years ago, reunite as Edmonton Oilers
James Hamblin had a huge smile Monday when he spoke about his first NHL call up. He had tears streaming down his face just hours earlier.
Autos
-
Ferrari team principal Binotto leaving after troubled season
Ferrari is parting ways with Mattia Binotto after 28 years -- four as head of the Formula One team -- following a hideous season of botched strategy calls that cost Charles Leclerc any chance to contend for the championship.
-
Suncor to keep Petro-Canada retail business after comprehensive review of business
Suncor Energy Inc. says it has decided to keep its Petro-Canada retail business after a comprehensive review that included what it would mean to sell the operations.
-
See what vehicle emission levels look like in 500 cities across the world
With greenhouse gas emissions usually reported at the global or national level, it can be difficult to determine their prevalence in local communities. Until now, that is, thanks to a new tool developed by scientists at the Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Laboratory.