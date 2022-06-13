Royal Family to keep Queen Elizabeth's son Andrew out of spotlight

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Battle of Donbas could prove decisive in Ukraine war

Day after day, Russia is pounding the Donbas region of Ukraine with relentless artillery and air raids, making slow but steady progress to seize the industrial heartland of its neighbor. With the conflict now in its fourth month, it's a high-stakes campaign that could dictate the course of the entire war.

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

  • WTO chief sees 'bumpy' road as ministers work to reach deals

    The head of the World Trade Organization predicted a 'bumpy and rocky' road as the trade body opened its highest-level meeting in 4.5 years Sunday, with issues like pandemic preparedness, food insecurity against the backdrop of Russia's war in Ukraine and overfishing of the world's seas on the agenda.

    WTO Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala speaks before the opening of the 12th Ministerial Conference at the headquarters of the World Trade Organization in Geneva, Switzerland on June 12, 2022. (Martial Trezzini/Keystone via AP)

  • India, China growing markets for shunned Russian oil

    India and other Asian nations are becoming an increasingly vital source of oil revenues for Moscow despite strong pressure from the U.S. not to increase their purchases, as the European Union and other allies cut off energy imports from Russia in line with sanctions over its war on Ukraine.

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social