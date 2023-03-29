Romanian court upholds ruling denying Andrew Tate's release on bail

Police officers escort Andrew Tate handcuffed to his brother Tristan, right, from the Court of Appeal after they appealed the decision to extend their arrest by another 30 days term in Bucharest, Romania, Monday, Feb. 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Andreea Alexandru) Police officers escort Andrew Tate handcuffed to his brother Tristan, right, from the Court of Appeal after they appealed the decision to extend their arrest by another 30 days term in Bucharest, Romania, Monday, Feb. 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Andreea Alexandru)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social