Romanian court upholds ruling denying Andrew Tate's release on bail
Social media personality Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan will remain in police custody pending a criminal investigation into alleged sex trafficking as a Romanian court denied their request to be released on bail on Wednesday.
Tate, his brother Tristan and two Romanian female suspects have been under police detention since Dec. 29 as prosecutors investigate them for suspected human trafficking, rape and forming a criminal gang to sexually exploit women.
They have denied all accusations.
The Bucharest court rejected the brothers' bail request earlier this month and on Wednesday the court of appeals upheld the initial ruling.
The Bucharest court also extended the suspects’ detention until late April, a decision they have appealed, with a ruling expected on Friday.
Tate, who has been based mainly in Romania since 2017, is an online influencer and self-described misogynist who has built up a following of millions of fans, particularly among young men drawn to his hyper-macho image.
Pope Francis hospitalized after experiencing breathing difficulties: Vatican
