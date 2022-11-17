Rodgers, NFL players urge league to nix turf, go with grass

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers throws a pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans, Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Mike Roemer) Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers throws a pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans, Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Mike Roemer)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

How Canada's inflation compares with other G20 nations

World leaders of the G20 concluded a summit in Indonesia at a time when nearly all member nations are battling high inflation. While Canada's has flattened, a CTVNews.ca analysis looks at how we compare with other nations, some of which continue to experience skyrocketing inflation.

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social