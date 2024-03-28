Robot police dog shot, credited with averting potential tragedy

Multiple bridges in Calgary shut down for police incident
Calgary police have shut down a number of bridges into and out of the downtown core as officers deal with a distraught individual.
A robotic dog is being thanked by state police in Massachusetts for helping avert a tragedy involving a person barricaded in a home.
The robotic dog named Roscoe was part of the Massachusetts State Police Bomb Squad and deployed on March 6 in a Barnstable house after police were fired upon. Police sent in two other robots often used for bomb disposal into the house to find the suspect along with the robotic dog.
Controlled remotely by state troopers, it first checked the two main floors before finding someone in the basement. The person, armed with a rifle, twice knocked over the robotic dog before shooting it three times and disabling its communication.
The person then shot at one of the other robots and an outdoor swimming pool before police deployed tear gas and arrested them.
"The incident provided a stark example of the benefits of mobile platforms capable of opening doors and ascending stairs in tactical missions involving armed suspects," state police said in a statement. "In addition to providing critically important room clearance and situational awareness capabilities, the insertion of Roscoe into the suspect residence prevented the need, at that stage of response, from inserting human operators, and may have prevented a police officer from being involved in an exchange of gunfire."
Boston Dynamics, the company that made the robotic dog known as a SPOT robot, said in a statement that it was the first time one of them had been shot.
"We are relieved that the only casualty that day was our robot," the company said. "It's a great example of how mobile robots like Spot can be used to save lives."
Authorities have not identified the shooter or said what charges they face.
The robotic dog was sent to Boston Dynamics to remove the bullets. It will remain with the company and a new unit will be sent to state police.
Calgary police have shut down a number of bridges into and out of the downtown core as officers deal with a distraught individual.
A judge has ordered a Quebec man to stand trial on charges of first-degree murder in the deaths of two children killed when a bus rammed into a Montreal-area daycare last year.
Ontario released its annual sunshine list Thursday afternoon, noting that the largest year-over-year increases were in hospitals, municipalities, and post-secondary sectors.
Former Humboldt Broncos goaltender and bus crash survivor Jacob Wassermann has qualified Canada for a rowing event for the 2024 Paralympic games in Paris.
Former U.S. President Donald Trump is officially selling a copy of the Bible themed to Lee Greenwood’s famous song, 'God Bless the USA.' But the concept of a Bible covered in the American flag has raised concern among religious circles.
Genetic analysis has shed light on a long-standing mystery surrounding the fates of U.S. President George Washington's younger brother Samuel and his kin.
Canadians will be missing out on a sweet new partnership between McDonald's and Krispy Kreme, which will see doughnuts available at McDonald's locations across the U.S. by the end of 2026.
A Calgary police officer has been charged after allegedly assaulting a handcuffed man two years ago.
The federal government is launching a new loan program to help child-care providers in Canada expand their spaces, and will be extending further student loan forgiveness and training options for early childhood educators, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Thursday.
Cait Alexander does not consider herself a victim of domestic violence, but rather, a victim of the Canadian justice system.
The Ottawa-Carleton District School Board and three school boards in the Toronto-area have launched legal action against social media giants, accusing them of "disrupting students' fundamental right to education."
A judge has ordered a Quebec man to stand trial on charges of first-degree murder in the deaths of two children killed when a bus rammed into a Montreal-area daycare last year.
A Toronto restaurant introduced a surprising new rule that reduced the cost of a meal and raised the salaries of staff.
A Calgary police officer has been charged after allegedly assaulting a handcuffed man two years ago.
Growing fears about social media's harm have sparked lawsuits against social media companies from hundreds of school districts in the United States and now Canada. CTVNews.ca wants to know whether your children are addicted to social media or if you have concerns about their usage of platforms such as Facebook, Snapchat, TikTok and X.
Russian investigators said on Thursday they had found proof that gunmen who killed more than 140 people at a concert last week were linked to 'Ukrainian nationalists,' an assertion immediately dismissed by the United States as baseless propaganda.
A postal carrier was among four people killed when a man went on a stabbing rampage in a northern Illinois city, authorities said Thursday.
Russian President Vladimir Putin scoffed at the possibility of his country launching an attack on a NATO member, calling it "sheer nonsense," but warned that any Western air base hosting U.S.-made F-16 fighter jets that are slated for deployment in Ukraine would be a "legitimate target" for the Kremlin's forces.
A French high school student is being sued by the government for falsely accusing her former principal of assaulting her after he made her remove her headscarf on school premises, the country's prime minister said Wednesday.
Pope Francis looked well as he washed and kissed the feet of 12 women prisoners on Thursday at a traditional ritual on the first of four event-filled days leading to Easter for the 87-year-old pontiff.
Human trafficking-fuelled fraud is exploding in Southeast Asia with organized crime rings raking in close to US$3 trillion in illicit revenue annually, the head of Interpol has said in comments that reveal the huge profits being earned by cartels.
The federal government is launching a new loan program to help child-care providers in Canada expand their spaces, and will be extending further student loan forgiveness and training options for early childhood educators, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Thursday.
Companies that already offer ways to allow rent payments to count toward credit scores are welcoming the plan by the federal government to make the practice more widespread.
A spokesman for a regional Muslim advocacy group says Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre's stance on the Israel-Hamas war could complicate his party's relationship with Muslim Canadians.
The number of confirmed measles cases in Canada so far this year is more than three times higher than all infections recorded in 2023, the country's chief public health officer said as she urged people to ensure their vaccinations are up to date.
“We don’t want to suspend,” says Dr. David Aoki with Waterloo Region Public Health. “We want to get them up-to-date and also remind parents you need to get this shot. It’s important.”
Visualizing a memory is a common occurrence for many people. A whiff of cinnamon and ginger may whisk you back to your childhood kitchen to relive eating freshly baked cookies, while hearing a particular tune may trigger images of dancing with a special someone.
Growing fears about social media's harm have sparked lawsuits against social media companies from hundreds of school districts in the United States and now Canada. CTVNews.ca wants to know whether your children are addicted to social media or if you have concerns about their usage of platforms such as Facebook, Snapchat, TikTok and X.
Genetic analysis has shed light on a long-standing mystery surrounding the fates of U.S. President George Washington's younger brother Samuel and his kin.
Dengue is surging across the Americas early this year from Puerto Rico to Brazil, with 3.5 million cases of the tropical disease reported so far, health officials said Thursday.
British-American filmmaker Christopher Nolan, fresh from his Oscar victory for historical drama 'Oppenheimer,' will receive a knighthood from Britain for services to film.
Michelangelo's David has been a towering figure in Italian culture since its completion in 1504. But in the current era of the quick buck, curators worry the marble statue's religious and political significance is being diminished.
In February, the artist and ink-maker Thomas Little loaded up his van and travelled around North Carolina to paint 20 delicate, lonely vignettes of American landscapes — each one representing a city in his home state that experienced at least one mass shooting in 2023.
Ontario released its annual sunshine list Thursday afternoon, noting that the largest year-over-year increases were in hospitals, municipalities, and post-secondary sectors.
The Ford government says it will be raising Ontario’s minimum wage by 65 cents in the fall.
Canada's real gross domestic product grew 0.6 per cent in January, helped by the end of public sector strikes in Quebec in November and December, Statistics Canada said Thursday.
The Pennsylvania group that handles Phil, and his groundhog wife, Phyliss, says the couple have become parents.
Planks are one of the most effective exercises for strengthening your midsection, as they target all of your major core muscles: the transverse abdominis, rectus abdominis, external obliques and internal obliques. Yet despite the popularity of various 10-minute plank challenges, planking is actually one of the most dreaded core exercises, according to many fitness experts.
Peggy is a stout and muscular Staffordshire bull terrier, and Molly is a magpie, an Australian bird best known for swooping on humans during breeding season, not for befriending dogs. But in an emotional video posted online, Peggy’s owners announced that the animals had been separated.
Former Humboldt Broncos goaltender and bus crash survivor Jacob Wassermann has qualified Canada for a rowing event for the 2024 Paralympic games in Paris.
Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green said Thursday that he deserved to be ejected for his actions less than four minutes into his team's game against the Orlando Magic.
Wrexham, the Welsh team bought by Ryan Reynolds and fellow Hollywood actor Rob McElhenney in 2021, released its accounts for the latest financial year on Thursday and reported that the amount owed to celebrities has risen to nearly 9 million pounds (US$11.4 million).
Xiaomi, a well-known maker of smart consumer electronics in China, is joining the country's booming but crowded market for electric cars.
Ontario has among the highest rates for auto insurance premiums in Canada -- just below Alberta and Nova Scotia -- however, the introduction of an insurance reform in the provincial budget could soon lower prices.
Officers say 48 vehicles with a combined value of just under $4 million were recently seized as part of a Toronto police investigation focused on the trafficking, shipping, and re-vinning of stolen vehicles.
B.C. conservation officers recently seized a nine-foot-long Burmese python from a home in Chilliwack.
A New Brunswicker will go to bed Thursday night much richer than he was Wednesday after collecting on a winning lottery ticket he let sit on his bedroom dresser for nearly a year.
The Ontario government is introducing changes to auto-insurance, but some experts say the move is ill-advised.
A Toronto restaurant introduced a surprising new rule that reduced the cost of a meal and raised the salaries of staff.
Newfoundland’s unique version of the Pine Marten has grown out of its threatened designation.
A Toronto man is out $12,000 after falling victim to a deepfake cryptocurrency scam that appeared to involve Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
It started small with a little pop tab collection to simply raise some money for charity and help someone — but it didn’t take long for word to get out that 10-year-old Jace Weber from Mildmay, Ont. was quickly building up a large supply of aluminum pop tabs.
There’s a group of people in Saskatoon that proudly call themselves dumpster divers, and they’re turning the city’s trash into treasure.
Ontario is facing a larger than anticipated deficit but the Doug Ford government still plans to balance its books before the next provincial election.
Surrey RCMP are asking the public for help identifying a suspect in an ongoing investigation after someone allegedly shot and damaged a home.
Officials at B.C.'s only maximum-security federal prison say they have not yet found any indication that two assaults on inmates in a three-day span this week are related, but their investigation is ongoing.
Vancouver police say they arrested a 43-year-old man who was spotted masturbating next to a school playground in East Vancouver Wednesday afternoon.
Ontario released its annual sunshine list Thursday afternoon, noting that the largest year-over-year increases were in hospitals, municipalities, and post-secondary sectors.
The Ford government says it will be raising Ontario’s minimum wage by 65 cents in the fall.
Cait Alexander does not consider herself a victim of domestic violence, but rather, a victim of the Canadian justice system.
A Calgary police officer has been charged after allegedly assaulting a handcuffed man two years ago.
One man is dead after being struck by a vehicle on Highway 590 early Thursday morning.
Calgary police have shut down a number of bridges into and out of the downtown core as officers deal with a distraught individual.
Premier Doug Ford is calling on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to bring federal workers back to the office for "a few days" to help boosts the downtown economy, as the Ontario government provides funding to revitalize Ottawa's downtown core.
Ottawa's new city manager was the highest paid public servant at Ottawa City Hall in 2023. The city says fewer employees made $100,000 or more in 2023 compared to 2022.
The suspect accused of murdering six people at an Ottawa home is scheduled to appeared in court on Thursday.
A judge has ordered a Quebec man to stand trial on charges of first-degree murder in the deaths of two children killed when a bus rammed into a Montreal-area daycare last year.
A woman has been charged after several buildings, including places of worship, businesses and schools on Montreal's South Shore, were spray painted with swastikas and racist graffiti in recent weeks.
The Parti Quebecois (PQ) has roundly denounced the federal government's 'interference' in Quebec's areas of jurisdiction in relation to its housing announcement.
As the cost of living continues to rise, Alberta seniors will receive some relief in the form of discounts on personal registry services like driver's licences and vehicle registrations.
A consignment store is collecting donations for Edmonton's Bissell Centre and Boyle Street Community Services, as both organizations prepare for a drop in funding.
Several City of Edmonton owned attractions and facilities are hosting events to celebrate Spring this Easter weekend.
A New Brunswicker will go to bed Thursday night much richer than he was Wednesday after collecting on a winning lottery ticket he let sit on his bedroom dresser for nearly a year.
The Parole Board of Canada has granted full parole to one of three men convicted in the brutal murders of three McDonald's restaurant workers in Cape Breton more than 30 years ago.
A slow moving weather front continues to direct a stream of moisture up the eastern seaboard into the Maritimes.
Plastic health cards will be coming to Manitobans.
Winnipeg police are investigating a threat at the law courts building downtown Thursday afternoon.
One Manitoba man is reminding drivers to stay safe on the highway after surviving a dangerous crash last week.
Saskatchewan’s Education Minister Jeremy Cockrill said all Grade 12 graduation ceremonies will take place this spring, regardless of any job action teachers may plan to take.
CTV News recently got an inside look at the Regina Police Service’s (RPS) Aerial Support Unit (ASU) during a fly along.
The Saskatchewan Roughriders have about a month to go until training camp, and veteran quarterback Trevor Harris is confident in his rehabilitation from an injury that cut his 2023 season short.
The college says its allocation for new international students in 2024 has been set at less than 50 per cent of its current international enrollment.
A superior court has temporarily blocked the eviction of a Cambridge, Ont. encampment while it hears the case for an emergency injunction against the city.
The Ontario government is introducing changes to auto-insurance, but some experts say the move is ill-advised.
A blind Saskatoon man is speaking out about a lack of accessibility services offered to him and a group of blind curlers by West Jet while at the Saskatoon airport.
Saskatchewan’s Education Minister Jeremy Cockrill said all Grade 12 graduation ceremonies will take place this spring, regardless of any job action teachers may plan to take.
Two men and a woman were arrested after a robbery at a business in Rosthern — a town located about 66 kilometres from Saskatoon.
The St. Marys River in the Sault Ste. Marie area is closed to traffic following a 'marine casualty' involving a commercial vessel, the U.S. Coast Guard said in a news release Thursday.
Ontario released its annual sunshine list Thursday afternoon, noting that the largest year-over-year increases were in hospitals, municipalities, and post-secondary sectors.
Highway 17 is closed in both directions between Wawa and Batchawana Bay due to a “serious motor vehicle collision,” police say.
The Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement (R.O.P.E.) Squad is asking for the public’s help locating a federal offender wanted on a Canada Wide Warrant as a result of a breach of his statutory release.
The emergency room at Listowel’s Hospital is open today, but come summer, their obstetrics unit will be temporarily closing its delivery rooms.
A London top chef is sharing a story of personal loss to support those living with HIV/AIDS. Bryan Lavery decided to speak to encourage Londoners to support A Taste for Life. The fundraiser for the Regional HIV/AIDS Connection takes place on April 17.
A young driver faces several charges after crashing into a light pole in Caledon, police say.
Some receive roses on Valentine's Day, while others receive chocolate, but one lucky woman in Midhurst received $50,000.
Police released images of a suspect wanted in connection with an armed robbery that happened in Penetanguishene last week.
An Essex man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for a murder in McGregor last year.
The Ford government says it will be raising Ontario’s minimum wage by 65 cents in the fall.
The Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement (R.O.P.E.) Squad is asking for the public’s help locating a federal offender wanted on a Canada Wide Warrant as a result of a breach of his statutory release.
Police in Victoria are searching for a driver who allegedly spat on a cyclist and then struck them with their SUV in the city's downtown core.
Mounties from the RCMP's bomb disposal unit completed a controlled detonation at a home on Vancouver Island on Wednesday after a 911 call two days earlier led to the discovery of homemade explosives and the chemicals used to make them.
The federal government is launching a new loan program to help child-care providers in Canada expand their spaces, and will be extending further student loan forgiveness and training options for early childhood educators, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Thursday.
A 49-year-old man has been charged with assault, uttering threats and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose after an incident in Kelowna Monday night.
A B.C. judge has given the City of Vernon 14 days to make a decision on a business licence application it has left pending without explanation for more than a year.
A protester who unleashed a "race-based tirade" outside a vaccination clinic in B.C.'s Okanagan at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic did not cause a criminal disturbance, a judge has ruled.
Three Lethbridge residents have been charged in relation to an assault in the yard of a southside home.
Alberta's most recent lottery winner was washing his truck when he learned of his windfall.
Three members of an Alberta high school football team accused of sexually assaulting a teammate are scheduled to go to trial in the fall.
Provincial police have launched their regular long weekend safety campaign – focusing on the importance of buckling up.
Highway 17 is closed in both directions between Wawa and Batchawana Bay due to a “serious motor vehicle collision,” police say.
The St. Marys River in the Sault Ste. Marie area is closed to traffic following a 'marine casualty' involving a commercial vessel, the U.S. Coast Guard said in a news release Thursday.
Roughly 50 children will gather in a St. John’s classroom for the first time on Saturday for unique lessons on Ukrainian language, culture and history.
Newfoundland’s unique version of the Pine Marten has grown out of its threatened designation.
Harold Butler opened a kitchen drawer one night and found the instrument that would one day land him on national television.
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.