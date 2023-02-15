Rise in Horn of Africa migration a worry, says UN official
The numbers of women and children migrating from the Horn of Africa to Gulf countries through Yemen has significantly increased and is a cause of concern, according to the head of the International Organization for Migration.
The treacherous journey from Ethiopia, Somalia and Djibouti through Yemen, called the Eastern Migration Route, has seen a 64% increase in the past year of people seeking better livelihoods, with larger numbers of women with children and children travelling alone, IOM Director General Antonio Vitorino told The Associated Press.
Climate change is a driver of the increased migration, he said.
In the past, women and children would often opt out of the dangerous journey through the desert mostly made on foot. Previously men would leave their families behind and make the trek in the hope of finding jobs and sending money back home.
"The pressure is mounting" as the numbers of migrants rise, said Vitorino who was in Kenya for the launch of a US$84 million appeal to support more than 1 million migrants using the route through Yemen.
The desperate migrants are vulnerable to criminal gangs along the route and need protection against rape, violence, traffickers and smugglers, he said.
Some of the migrants are unaware of the dangers including the war in Yemen and the U.N.'s migration organization needs to improve awareness of the perils, he said. For migrants who still choose to take the journey, the organization should offer basic healthcare and other services and in some cases return them to their countries of origin, he said.
"Last year, we have returned voluntarily to Ethiopia 2,700 migrants and upon arrival we provided post-arrival assistance to support them to move back to their regions of origin," Vitorino said.
Also rising is the migration of people from West Africa through Libya to Europe and the plight of those migrants, particularly those detained in Libya, is a global concern, he said.
"We know where the official detention centers are and we have access to them, not permanent, never alone, but under surveillance of security guards. But we have access to provide assistance," said Vitorino.
But the U.N. organization does not have access to the unofficial detentions centers, which are particularly worrying, he said. Abuses have been widely reported in both official and unofficial detention centers. Libya's political instability makes it difficult to have the political cooperation needed to dismantle the unofficial detention centers, he said.
The IOM is striving to get more migrants into voluntary return programs in order to reduce those in detention, he said. It's difficult because the number of migrants who want to return is much higher than available flights from Libya, he said.
Vitorino said he hopes the factors that lead to increased migration, like climate change and conflict, can be addressed to reduce the number of people moving away from their homes.
He stressed the need for migrants to pursue legal migration routes, adding that although the process is complicated and cumbersome, it cannot be compared to the life-threatening conditions along illegal routes.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Man walking dog shot at 13 times after gesturing at vehicle to slow down, police say
A 65-year-old man, who was out walking his dog in Schomberg, Ont., is now fighting for life after being shot at 13 times in a random attack after he gestured at a speeding vehicle to slow down, police said.
John Tory resigning as Toronto mayor after affair 'the right thing to do': Freeland
Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland says Toronto Mayor John Tory's decision to resign after admitting to a recently-ended affair with a staff member was the right and necessary thing to do.
White supremacist gets life in prison for Buffalo massacre
A white supremacist who killed 10 Black people at a Buffalo supermarket was sentenced to life in prison without parole Wednesday after relatives of his victims confronted him with the pain and rage caused by his racist attack.
Quebec premier wants Trudeau to discourage asylum seekers from coming to Canada
A day after Quebec confirmed that asylum seekers who cross the border irregularly are being sent to other provinces, Premier Francois Legault called on the prime minister to discourage migrants from coming to Canada.
Worst January for home sales since 2009, CREA reports
Home sales in Canada posted their worst start to the year since 2009 as January sales fell 37.1 per cent compared with the start of 2022 and prices continued to fall, the Canadian Real Estate Association said Wednesday.
Judge to Trump: Too late to offer DNA to rebut rape claim
Former U.S. President Donald Trump missed his chance to use his DNA to try to prove he didn't rape a longtime magazine advice columnist, a federal judge said Wednesday, clearing away a potential roadblock to an April trial.
Changing the tune of medical devices can improve public health, reduce alarm fatigue in health-care workers: study
A new Canadian-led study into the effectiveness of medical alarms has revealed musical notes are "less bothersome" than industry-standard flat tones, which researchers believe could better alert health-care workers without compromising patient safety.
War in Ukraine at 1 year: Pain, resilience in global economy
One year after Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022, and caused widespread suffering, the global economy is still enduring the consequences -- crunched supplies of grain, fertilizer and energy along with more inflation and economic uncertainty in a world that was already contending with too much of both.
Duangphet Phromthep, one of 12 boys rescued from a Thai cave in 2018, dies in U.K.
Duangphet Phromthep, one of the 12 boys rescued from a flooded Thai cave after a weekslong operation that drew global attention in 2018, has died in the U.K., British and Thai officials announced Wednesday.
Canada
-
Man walking dog shot at 13 times after gesturing at vehicle to slow down, police say
A 65-year-old man, who was out walking his dog in Schomberg, Ont., is now fighting for life after being shot at 13 times in a random attack after he gestured at a speeding vehicle to slow down, police said.
-
Worst January for home sales since 2009, CREA reports
Home sales in Canada posted their worst start to the year since 2009 as January sales fell 37.1 per cent compared with the start of 2022 and prices continued to fall, the Canadian Real Estate Association said Wednesday.
-
John Tory resigning as Toronto mayor after affair 'the right thing to do': Freeland
Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland says Toronto Mayor John Tory's decision to resign after admitting to a recently-ended affair with a staff member was the right and necessary thing to do.
-
Buses stop in Laval for minute of silence Wednesday in honour of daycare crash victims
Bus drivers across the Montreal region stopped their vehicles simultaneously Wednesday morning to observe a minute of silence in honour of the victims of last week's deadly daycare bus crash. Bus operators working for transit agencies in Laval, Montreal and Longueuil stopped driving at exactly 8:24 a.m. to pay their respects.
-
Alberta is most common place for wildlife attacks, Parks Canada data suggests
The findings of the study suggest Alberta is the most common place to have a wildlife encounter, and elk are the most dangerous.
-
Fredericton man loses family members in Turkiye earthquake, others living in car
Ahmed Hallaq of Fredericton, N.B., was visiting Turkiye during the devastating Feb. 6 earthquake and has lost a cousin and an aunt.
World
-
Nikki Haley to formally launch GOP campaign for White House
Republican Nikki Haley plans to formally announce her 2024 presidential campaign on Wednesday, betting that her boundary-breaking career as a woman and person of colour who governed in the heart of the South before representing the U.S. on the world stage can overcome entrenched support for her onetime boss, former President Donald Trump.
-
Japan 'strongly presumes' Chinese spy balloons entered its airspace between 2019, 2021
Japan said Tuesday it 'strongly' suspects three Chinese spy balloons entered its airspace between 2019 and 2021. Three objects were detected between November 2019 and September 2021, the Japanese Ministry of Defence said.
-
At least 39 migrants die in bus crash off Panama cliff
At least 39 have died in Panama after a bus carrying more than 60 migrants fell off a cliff early on Wednesday, the country's migration authorities said, marking the worst migration accident in the Central American country's history.
-
Key developments in the aftermath of Turkiye, Syria earthquakes
The earthquakes that killed more than 39,000 people in southern Turkiye and northern Syria produced more grieving and suffering along with extraordinary rescues and appeals for aid.
-
UN report: Sayf al-'Adl widely seen as new al Qaeda leader
UN experts say the predominant view among member nations is that the leadership of al Qaeda has passed to Sayf al-'Adl, who was responsible for Osama bin Laden's security and trained some of the hijackers involved in the 9/11 attack on the U.S.
-
U.S. military downs Iranian-made drone in Syria
U.S. forces shot down an Iranian-made drone flying over a base housing American troops in northeastern Syria, the U.S. military said Wednesday.
Politics
-
Trudeau leaves for Bahamas to meet Caribbean leaders as Haiti crisis deepens
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is on his way the Bahamas where members of the Caribbean Community are gathering to discuss regional issues, including the deepening crisis in Haiti.
-
John Tory resigning as Toronto mayor after affair 'the right thing to do': Freeland
Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland says Toronto Mayor John Tory's decision to resign after admitting to a recently-ended affair with a staff member was the right and necessary thing to do.
-
Liberal MP may not vote for party's language bill due to changes made by opposition
A Liberal member of Parliament says it would be difficult to support his government's official languages bill because of changes the Conservatives and Bloc Quebecois have made to it, which he believes could reduce English services in Quebec.
Health
-
New strain of bird flu spreading in Canada: Can it infect humans?
A strain of bird flu is adapting to infect mammals, raising concerns it could eventually jump to the human population — and one veterinarian says there’s potential it could drive another pandemic.
-
Changing the tune of medical devices can improve public health, reduce alarm fatigue in health-care workers: study
A new Canadian-led study into the effectiveness of medical alarms has revealed musical notes are "less bothersome" than industry-standard flat tones, which researchers believe could better alert health-care workers without compromising patient safety.
-
Have caffeine withdrawal? New study suggests solution
Drinking decaffeinated coffee can help reduce symptoms of withdrawal in heavy coffee drinkers, even if they know it’s decaf, according to a new study.
Sci-Tech
-
Rare video of 1986 dive in Titanic wreckage to be released
Rare and in some cases never before publicly seen video of the 1986 dive through the wreckage of the Titanic is being released Wednesday by the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution.
-
What we know about Pentagon efforts to study UFOs and 'unidentified aerial phenomena'
As the search continues for three mysterious objects shot down over Canada and the U.S., the White House says it will be engaging its allies on the subject of 'unidentified aerial phenomena.'
-
Russia's Prigozhin admits links to what U.S. says was election-meddling troll farm
Yevgeny Prigozhin, the head of Russia's Wagner mercenary group, said on Tuesday that he founded and financed and the Internet Research Agency, a company Washington says is a 'troll farm' which meddled in the 2016 U.S. presidential election.
Entertainment
-
Barney the purple dinosaur is back and he has a new look
Toy giant Mattel announced Monday that Barney, the friendly purple dinosaur is making a triumphant return to TVs and toy shelves next year. Thanks to the switch from live-action to animation, he's now also got great big eyes.
-
Celine Dion helps Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Sam Heughan find romance in 'Love Again' trailer
Just in time for Valentine's Day, the trailer for Celine Dion's new feature film debuted on Tuesday.
-
Cost-of-living crisis: Canadian musicians struggling to keep up with high inflation
After struggling through years of pandemic shutdowns, many Canadian musicians are now being hit hard by the ongoing cost-of-living crisis.
Business
-
War in Ukraine at 1 year: Pain, resilience in global economy
One year after Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022, and caused widespread suffering, the global economy is still enduring the consequences -- crunched supplies of grain, fertilizer and energy along with more inflation and economic uncertainty in a world that was already contending with too much of both.
-
Sandwich chain Subway to explore sale
Subway said on Tuesday it was exploring a possible sale of its business as the sandwich chain faces surging costs and mounting competition from deeper-pocketed rivals.
-
Worst January for home sales since 2009, CREA reports
Home sales in Canada posted their worst start to the year since 2009 as January sales fell 37.1 per cent compared with the start of 2022 and prices continued to fall, the Canadian Real Estate Association said Wednesday.
Lifestyle
-
Here's how the Canadian flag atop Parliament is changed
It’s National Flag of Canada Day, marking the anniversary of the iconic red and white maple leaf’s inauguration at Parliament Hill, on Feb. 15, 1965. To mark the occasion, CTV’s Your Morning goes behind the scenes with the flag master at the Peace Tower.
-
Sweet Success: Hot Cocoa Boys warm hands and hearts in Halifax
A group of teens in Halifax is fundraising to build a music studio in their community by selling their own brand of hot cocoa.
-
Elon Musk donated nearly US$2B in Tesla shares last year
Tesla chief executive Elon Musk donated shares worth US$1.95 billion in the world's most valuable automaker to charity last year, a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) showed on Tuesday.
Sports
-
Sweden emerges as sudden front-runner to host 2030 Olympics
Sweden emerging as the front-runner in a troubled search for a 2030 Olympics host is as much a surprise in Stockholm as elsewhere.
-
Kansas City ready to celebrate its latest Super Bowl win
Hundreds of thousands of fans are expected to line the streets of downtown Kansas City on Wednesday as the city celebrates the Kansas City Chiefs' second Super Bowl championship in two years.
-
Canadian Soccer Business says it has been misunderstood, offers to help Canada teams
Canadian Soccer Business says it wants to help the Canadian men's and women's teams, who have lambasted both Canada Soccer and its deal with CSB during increasingly testy labour negotiations
Autos
-
Elon Musk donated nearly US$2B in Tesla shares last year
Tesla chief executive Elon Musk donated shares worth US$1.95 billion in the world's most valuable automaker to charity last year, a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) showed on Tuesday.
-
Edmunds: What to know before toying with an electric pickup
Gas-powered light-duty pickups are a go-to choice for people needing to tow a trailer. But electric light-duty pickups are muscling their way into the market, too. Demand is high for the Ford F-150 Lightning and the Rivian R1T, and the Chevrolet Silverado EV is set to debut this spring.
-
Mercedes intent on giving Hamilton new contract, winning car
Mercedes is determined to give an energized Lewis Hamilton both a winning car and a contract extension this season.