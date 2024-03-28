Putin says he won't start a war with NATO but Western bases hosting Ukraine F-16s would be targets

Spring allergy season has begun. Where is it worse in Canada?
The spring allergy season has started early in many parts of Canada, with high levels of pollen in some cities already. Experts weigh in on which areas have it worse so far this season.
Russian President Vladimir Putin scoffed at the possibility of his country launching an attack on a NATO member, calling it "sheer nonsense," but warned that any Western air base hosting U.S.-made F-16 fighter jets that are slated for deployment in Ukraine would be a "legitimate target" for the Kremlin's forces.
"Their statements about our alleged intention to attack Europe after Ukraine is sheer nonsense," Putin said late Wednesday, referring to warnings in the U.S. and Western Europe that Russia could turn its sights on other countries unless it is stopped.
He noted that the U.S. defence budget is more than 10 times higher than Russia's.
“In view of that, are we going to wage a war against NATO? It's ravings,” he told military pilots during a visit to an air base.
Ukraine is awaiting the delivery of F-16s, which will increase military pressure on Russia, from its Western partners. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said last year that 42 F-16s had been promised. Ukrainian pilots have been training in the West for months on how to fly the warplanes.
The F-16s require a high standard of runways and reinforced hangars to protect them from bombing attacks when they are on the ground. It's not clear how many Ukrainian air bases can meet those requirements, and Russia would be certain to quickly target a few that could accommodate them once the jets arrive.
Putin warned Ukraine's Western allies against providing air bases in their countries from where the F-16s could launch sorties against the Kremlin's forces. Those bases would become a “legitimate target,” he said.
“F-16s are capable of carrying nuclear weapons, and we will also need to take that into account while organizing our combat operations,” Putin added.
Military analysts have said the arrival of F-16s won't be a game-changer in view of Russia's massive air force and sophisticated air defence systems, though Ukrainian officials have welcomed them as an opportunity to hit back at Russia's air dominance.
Putin insisted the F-16s “won't change the situation on the battlefield.”
“We will destroy their warplanes just as we destroy their tanks, armoured vehicles and other equipment, including multiple rocket launchers,” he said.
F-16s can be used to bolster Ukraine's capability to target Russian facilities with long-range missile strikes. Ukraine's counteroffensive last year came up short in part because it took place without air cover, placing its troops at the mercy of Russian aviation and artillery.
Russia has maintained air dominance in the war with Ukraine, though the provision of sophisticated Western air defence systems has forced Russian warplanes to avoid Ukrainian skies and launch attacks while remaining over Russia-controlled territory.
On Thursday, a Russian fighter jet crashed into the Black Sea off the Russia-occupied Crimean Peninsula, Sevastopol Gov. Mikhail Razvozhayev said. The pilot ejected and was recovered by rescue teams about 200 meters from shore, he said. Razvozhayev provided no details about the possible cause of the crash.
The Kremlin currently has a battlefield edge in weapons and troops, yielding recent incremental gains at points on the around 1,000-kilometre (620-mile) front line, as Kyiv awaits more promised Western military support and mulls a broader mobilization.
Russia fired salvos of drones and missiles overnight at southern and eastern regions of Ukraine, authorities said Thursday, wounding more than a dozen people as the Kremlin's forces persevered with attritional attacks designed to wear down Ukrainian defences.
Air defence systems intercepted 26 out of 28 Shahed drones, Ukraine's air force said. Russian forces also launched five missiles overnight, it said.
The regular bombardment of Ukraine by the Kremlin's forces during the war has recently gained momentum, with missile barrages of the capital, Kyiv, and strikes on energy facilities across the country. The attacks also aim to weaken Ukrainian morale and act as retribution for Ukrainian long-range strikes on Russian soil.
One of Russia's goals is to “deplete Ukraine's inventory of ground-based air defence,” according to a recent military assessment published by the International Institute for Strategic Studies.
That would erode some of Ukraine's combat ability as it waits on pledged but delayed military support from the West, including ammunition for its artillery and air defences.
“Kyiv is confronted by the threat that an attritional war in the air domain will increasingly favour Russia without adequate support from the U.S. and its allies,” the IISS said. “Ukraine's ability to continue to counter Russian air threats and impose costs on the Russian Aerospace Forces remains important to the outcome of the war.”
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba and Defense Minister Rustan Umerov both pleaded with foreign allies on Thursday to send more air defence systems and missiles.
The Ukrainian Mission to NATO said that it convened an extraordinary ambassador-level meeting of the NATO-Ukraine Council at the alliance's headquarters on Thursday in response to Russia's missile attacks on critical infrastructure.
“Ukraine urgently requires more air defence and interceptors,” especially Patriot systems that can intercept ballistic missiles, Kuleba said in a video posted on X, formerly Twitter. Ukraine is the only country in the world targeted by ballistic missiles almost daily, he said.
Authorities in the Mykolaiv region, near the Black Sea in southern Ukraine, said that 12 people were wounded and six residential buildings were damaged in a Russian strike with a ballistic missile on the city on Wednesday afternoon.
In an overnight attack on the southern Ukraine region of Zaporizhzhia, Shahed drones struck a residential area, injuring two women ages 72 and 74, according to regional Gov. Ivan Fedorov. Rescue services said that seven buildings were damaged.
The Black Sea city of Odesa repelled three missile and drone attacks, officials said.
------
Hatton reported from Lisbon, Portugal.
The spring allergy season has started early in many parts of Canada, with high levels of pollen in some cities already. Experts weigh in on which areas have it worse so far this season.
Premier Doug Ford says that lawsuits launched by four Ontario school boards against a trio of social media platforms are “nonsense” and risk becoming a distraction to the work that really matters.
Multiple flight attendants from Pakistan International Airlines have abandoned their jobs and are believed to have sought asylum in Canada in the past year and a half, a spokesperson for the government-owned airline says.
A New Brunswicker will go to bed Thursday night much richer than he was Wednesday after collecting on a winning lottery ticket he let sit on his bedroom dresser for nearly a year.
Calgary police have shut down a number of bridges into and out of the downtown core as officers deal with a distraught individual.
King Charles III gave public remarks for Maundy Thursday, addressing the importance of acts of friendship, following his and Catherine, Princess of Wales’ cancer diagnoses.
Crypto entrepreneur Sam Bankman-Fried was sentenced Thursday to 25 years in prison for a massive fraud that unravelled with the collapse of FTX, once one of the world's most popular platforms for exchanging digital currency.
Peggy is a stout and muscular Staffordshire bull terrier, and Molly is a magpie, an Australian bird best known for swooping on humans during breeding season, not for befriending dogs. But in an emotional video posted online, Peggy’s owners announced that the animals had been separated.
A Toronto restaurant introduced a surprising new rule that reduced the cost of a meal and raised the salaries of staff.
Premier Doug Ford says that lawsuits launched by four Ontario school boards against a trio of social media platforms are “nonsense” and risk becoming a distraction to the work that really matters.
The Ottawa-Carleton District School Board and three school boards in the Toronto-area have launched legal action against social media giants, accusing them of "disrupting students' fundamental right to education."
The spring allergy season has started early in many parts of Canada, with high levels of pollen in some cities already. Experts weigh in on which areas have it worse so far this season.
A New Brunswicker will go to bed Thursday night much richer than he was Wednesday after collecting on a winning lottery ticket he let sit on his bedroom dresser for nearly a year.
A new survey from the Angus Reid Institute has found that a majority of Canadians believe in some form of life after death, a proportion that has held steady for decades.
Canada has recorded the fastest population growth in 66 years, increasing by 1.3 million people, or 3.2 per cent, in 2023, according to a new report from Statistics Canada.
Russian President Vladimir Putin scoffed at the possibility of his country launching an attack on a NATO member, calling it "sheer nonsense," but warned that any Western air base hosting U.S.-made F-16 fighter jets that are slated for deployment in Ukraine would be a "legitimate target" for the Kremlin's forces.
Pope Francis looked well as he washed and kissed the feet of 12 women prisoners on Thursday at a traditional ritual on the first of four event-filled days leading to Easter for the 87-year-old pontiff.
Human trafficking-fuelled fraud is exploding in Southeast Asia with organized crime rings raking in close to US$3 trillion in illicit revenue annually, the head of Interpol has said in comments that reveal the huge profits being earned by cartels.
A French high school student is being sued by the government for falsely accusing her former principal of assaulting her after he made her remove her headscarf on school premises, the country's prime minister said Wednesday.
It's become Italy's other "leaning tower." And now, after mounting concern that the Torre Garisenda in Bologna might be on the verge of collapse, a plan has been hatched to save it using the same equipment that shored up the Tower of Pisa.
A court ordered the eviction Wednesday of MyPillow from a suburban Minneapolis warehouse that it formerly used.
A spokesman for a regional Muslim advocacy group says Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre's stance on the Israel-Hamas war could complicate his party's relationship with Muslim Canadians.
Canada's chief electoral officer, Stephane Perrault, is telling a federal inquiry he has confidence in the integrity of the last two general elections with respect to his mandate.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Conservative premiers across the country are 'not telling the truth' when it comes to the carbon tax. Trudeau's comments came as fresh sparks were flying in Ottawa at a recalled House of Commons committee.
The number of confirmed measles cases in Canada so far this year is more than three times higher than all infections recorded in 2023, the country's chief public health officer said as she urged people to ensure their vaccinations are up to date.
“We don’t want to suspend,” says Dr. David Aoki with Waterloo Region Public Health. “We want to get them up-to-date and also remind parents you need to get this shot. It’s important.”
Visualizing a memory is a common occurrence for many people. A whiff of cinnamon and ginger may whisk you back to your childhood kitchen to relive eating freshly baked cookies, while hearing a particular tune may trigger images of dancing with a special someone.
A robotic dog named Roscoe is being thanked by state police in Massachusetts for helping avert a tragedy involving a person barricaded in a home.
For over half their lives, twins Rainey and Evelyn Hauser have shared their dad's attention with a leafy sibling of sorts — an endangered tropical plant called an Amorphophallus titanum.
A Toronto man is out $12,000 after falling victim to a deepfake cryptocurrency scam that appeared to involve Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
A one-space mausoleum crypt in the vicinity of Marilyn Monroe and Hugh Hefner will go on auction Saturday, when it is expected to reach between US$200,000 and $400,000.
In February, the artist and ink-maker Thomas Little loaded up his van and travelled around North Carolina to paint 20 delicate, lonely vignettes of American landscapes — each one representing a city in his home state that experienced at least one mass shooting in 2023.
Eva Mendes has opened up about her transition from actress to full-time mom to her kids with actor partner Ryan Gosling.
Canada's real gross domestic product grew 0.6 per cent in January, helped by the end of public sector strikes in Quebec in November and December, Statistics Canada said Thursday.
The U.S. economy grew at a solid 3.4 per cent annual pace from October through December, the government said Thursday in an upgrade from its previous estimate. The government had previously estimated that the economy expanded at a 3.2 per cent rate last quarter.
Crypto entrepreneur Sam Bankman-Fried was sentenced Thursday to 25 years in prison for a massive fraud that unravelled with the collapse of FTX, once one of the world's most popular platforms for exchanging digital currency.
Michelangelo's David has been a towering figure in Italian culture since its completion in 1504. But in the current era of the quick buck, curators worry the marble statue's religious and political significance is being diminished.
A Toronto restaurant introduced a surprising new rule that reduced the cost of a meal and raised the salaries of staff.
Peggy is a stout and muscular Staffordshire bull terrier, and Molly is a magpie, an Australian bird best known for swooping on humans during breeding season, not for befriending dogs. But in an emotional video posted online, Peggy’s owners announced that the animals had been separated.
Although fans have been treated to a glimpse of MLB action, the 2024 season kicks off in full on Thursday with Opening Day.
The Toronto Blue Jays open their 2024 Major League Baseball season this afternoon with a road game against the Tampa Bay Rays.
In an interview with the Big Time Podcast released on Wednesday, the 36-year-old Messi revealed that he doesn’t see his advancing years as an important factor in determining when to end his career.
Xiaomi, a well-known maker of smart consumer electronics in China, is joining the country's booming but crowded market for electric cars.
Ontario has among the highest rates for auto insurance premiums in Canada -- just below Alberta and Nova Scotia -- however, the introduction of an insurance reform in the provincial budget could soon lower prices.
Officers say 48 vehicles with a combined value of just under $4 million were recently seized as part of a Toronto police investigation focused on the trafficking, shipping, and re-vinning of stolen vehicles.
B.C. conservation officers recently seized a nine-foot-long Burmese python from a home in Chilliwack.
A New Brunswicker will go to bed Thursday night much richer than he was Wednesday after collecting on a winning lottery ticket he let sit on his bedroom dresser for nearly a year.
The Ontario government is introducing changes to auto-insurance, but some experts say the move is ill-advised.
A Toronto restaurant introduced a surprising new rule that reduced the cost of a meal and raised the salaries of staff.
Newfoundland’s unique version of the Pine Marten has grown out of its threatened designation.
A Toronto man is out $12,000 after falling victim to a deepfake cryptocurrency scam that appeared to involve Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
It started small with a little pop tab collection to simply raise some money for charity and help someone — but it didn’t take long for word to get out that 10-year-old Jace Weber from Mildmay, Ont. was quickly building up a large supply of aluminum pop tabs.
There’s a group of people in Saskatoon that proudly call themselves dumpster divers, and they’re turning the city’s trash into treasure.
Ontario is facing a larger than anticipated deficit but the Doug Ford government still plans to balance its books before the next provincial election.
Mounties from the RCMP's bomb disposal unit completed a controlled detonation at a home on Vancouver Island on Wednesday after a 911 call two days earlier led to the discovery of homemade explosives and the chemicals used to make them.
B.C. conservation officers recently seized a nine-foot-long Burmese python from a home in Chilliwack.
British Columbia's Environment Ministry says a marine jetty project in the city of Delta to facilitate liquefied natural gas exports has been issued an environmental assessment certificate.
Premier Doug Ford says that lawsuits launched by four Ontario school boards against a trio of social media platforms are “nonsense” and risk becoming a distraction to the work that really matters.
A Toronto restaurant introduced a surprising new rule that reduced the cost of a meal and raised the salaries of staff.
Easter Weekend includes Good Friday and Easter Monday, meaning some businesses will be closed.
Calgary police have shut down a number of bridges into and out of the downtown core as officers deal with a distraught individual.
A new report suggests Calgary’s business expectations are on the up and up thanks to provincial growth and fewer closures in the city.
Calgary police are investigating after a home in the northeast community of Cityscape was hit by bullets early Thursday.
Premier Doug Ford is calling on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to bring federal workers back to the office for "a few days" to help boosts the downtown economy, as the Ontario government provides funding to revitalize Ottawa's downtown core.
The Ontario government and the City of Ottawa have reached a new deal to provide $543 million in operating and capital funding to Ottawa over 10 years, including uploading Highway 174 to the province.
The Ottawa-Carleton District School Board and three school boards in the Toronto-area have launched legal action against social media giants, accusing them of "disrupting students' fundamental right to education."
The Parti Quebecois (PQ) has roundly denounced the federal government's 'interference' in Quebec's areas of jurisdiction in relation to its housing announcement.
A Quebec court judge will decide later today whether a man will stand trial on charges of first-degree murder for allegedly killing two children by driving a city bus into a Montreal-area daycare.
A young man was killed and another is in critical condition after the car they were in crashed into a tree in Montreal.
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says her government won’t intervene but — if asked — would help the City of Edmonton navigate a reported rocky patch of financial and staffing dysfunction.
An Edmonton woman is calling attention to what she says is a dangerous intersection in her community.
Two teams fighting for Western Conference playoff position meet when the Los Angeles Kings visit the Edmonton Oilers on Thursday night.
A New Brunswicker will go to bed Thursday night much richer than he was Wednesday after collecting on a winning lottery ticket he let sit on his bedroom dresser for nearly a year.
Premier Tim Houston announced the establishment of the Nova Scotia Guard, a group of volunteers that will support communities during and after emergencies.
Police say a Fredericton man is facing charges after a historic building in the city’s downtown was significantly damaged by fire earlier this month.
A Winnipeg biotech company is being celebrated for its role in a first-of-its-kind treatment in Canada.
Police and local hunters in an Ontario Far North First Nation community have “dispatched” a polar that was showing abnormal behaviour and treating the area as a hunting ground.
The spring allergy season has started early in many parts of Canada, with high levels of pollen in some cities already. Experts weigh in on which areas have it worse so far this season.
Saskatchewan’s Education Minister Jeremy Cockrill said all Grade 12 graduations ceremonies will take place this spring, regardless of any job action teachers may plan to take.
Recruitment of workers from other countries have helped drive Saskatchewan’s population to a new high of 1,225,493 which is up by 30,624 in 2023. The vast majority were newcomers to Canada.
Ochapowace First Nation hockey star Ethan Bear will be away from the Washington Capitals and the NHL for an indefinite period of time after entering the NHL/NHLPA Player Assistance Program.
A superior court has temporarily blocked the eviction of a Cambridge, Ont. encampment while it hears the case for an emergency injunction against the city.
The Ontario government is introducing changes to auto-insurance, but some experts say the move is ill-advised.
A Cambridge, Ont. family, evicted from their rental home after the landlord allegedly lost possession of the property, gives us an update on their living situation.
Saskatchewan’s Education Minister Jeremy Cockrill said all Grade 12 graduations ceremonies will take place this spring, regardless of any job action teachers may plan to take.
A blind Saskatoon man is speaking out about a lack of accessibility services offered to him and a group of blind curlers by West Jet while at the Saskatoon airport.
A Saskatoon man's lawsuit against his travel agent was dismissed because he missed a call from the courthouse.
The St. Marys River in the Sault Ste. Marie area is closed to traffic following a 'marine casualty' involving a commercial vessel, the U.S. Coast Guard said in a news release Thursday.
Highway 17 is closed in both directions between Wawa and Batchawana Bay due to a “serious motor vehicle collision,” police say.
Ontario has among the highest rates for auto insurance premiums in Canada -- just below Alberta and Nova Scotia -- however, the introduction of an insurance reform in the provincial budget could soon lower prices.
Around 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday, police were called to a “physical altercation” in progress in the area of Devonshire Avenue and Vansittart Avenue.
Emergency services in Sarnia are on scene of a train derailment. According to CN, a 14-car derailment with three tanker cars on their side happened at Vidal Street and St. Andrews Street.
During the search, officers discovered and seized a quantity of cocaine, ketamine, and crack cocaine.
The Easter long weekend is expected to be busy on the roads, and provincial police are urging motorists and passengers to buckle up before heading out.
A town in Ontario's Muskoka region has shared more details about a cybersecurity incident earlier this month.
Here is a list of what is open and closed across Simcoe County during the Easter long weekend.
A 68-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly making death threats against Windsor mayor Drew Dilkens.
In accordance with the Public Sector Salary Disclosure Act, the city is making public the salaries and benefits to municipal employees who earned $100,000 or more as reported on their 2023 T4.
The Windsor Police Service has arrested two more youths alleged to have been involved in a group attack on a teenage boy who has autism.
Mounties from the RCMP's bomb disposal unit completed a controlled detonation at a home on Vancouver Island on Wednesday after a 911 call two days earlier led to the discovery of homemade explosives and the chemicals used to make them.
British Columbia's Environment Ministry says a marine jetty project in the city of Delta to facilitate liquefied natural gas exports has been issued an environmental assessment certificate.
The British Columbia government has filed an unexplained wealth order in an effort to seize a quarter-million dollars in cash, as well as 45 gold bars and luxury jewelry from the operator of a fraudulent cryptocurrency exchange company.
A 49-year-old man has been charged with assault, uttering threats and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose after an incident in Kelowna Monday night.
A B.C. judge has given the City of Vernon 14 days to make a decision on a business licence application it has left pending without explanation for more than a year.
A protester who unleashed a "race-based tirade" outside a vaccination clinic in B.C.'s Okanagan at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic did not cause a criminal disturbance, a judge has ruled.
Three members of an Alberta high school football team accused of sexually assaulting a teammate are scheduled to go to trial in the fall.
The mayor of Medicine Hat, Alta., isn't backing down, after being stripped of her power and half of her pay by city council last week.
A conservation group is calling on the Alberta government to put a stop to a solar farm being built near Medicine Hat.
Highway 17 is closed in both directions between Wawa and Batchawana Bay due to a “serious motor vehicle collision,” police say.
The St. Marys River in the Sault Ste. Marie area is closed to traffic following a 'marine casualty' involving a commercial vessel, the U.S. Coast Guard said in a news release Thursday.
A single transport crash early Thursday morning on Highway 17 west of Sudbury brought traffic to a stop for several hours, reopening shortly before 10:30 a.m.
Roughly 50 children will gathered in a St. John’s classroom for the first time on Saturday for unique lessons on Ukrainian language, culture and history.
Newfoundland’s unique version of the Pine Marten has grown out of its threatened designation.
Harold Butler opened a kitchen drawer one night and found the instrument that would one day land him on national television.
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.