Protesting Dutch farmers dump manure, garbage on roads

Protesting Dutch farmers dump manure, garbage on roads

Some 25 tractors were used to blockade a distribution centre for supermarket chain Albert Heijn in the town of Zaandam, just north of Amsterdam, July 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong) Some 25 tractors were used to blockade a distribution centre for supermarket chain Albert Heijn in the town of Zaandam, just north of Amsterdam, July 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Protesting Dutch farmers dump manure, garbage on roads

Dutch farmers protested government plans to reduce nitrogen emissions by dumping manure and garbage Wednesday on highways and setting fires alongside roads -- the latest actions in a summer of discontent. Police urged them to stop for safety reasons and were investigating who was responsible.

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social