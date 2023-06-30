Prince Harry seeks over US$550,000 in phone hacking lawsuit against British tabloid publisher
Prince Harry's lawyer put a price tag Friday on the prince's lawsuit accusing the publisher of the Daily Mirror of hacking his phone and using other unlawful means to dig up dirt on the early years of his royal life: 440,000 pounds (US$558,000).
The Duke of Sussex's lawyer submitted the proposed legal award at the conclusion of courtroom proceedings in the first of Harry's cases against the British tabloid press to go to trial.
If he managed to win the entire sum, it would be a massive award in the broader phone hacking scandal that has plagued several tabloid publishers.
Attorney David Sherborne said in closing arguments this week that there was "hard evidence" Mirror Group Newspapers employed journalists who eavesdropped on voicemails and hired private investigators to use deception and unlawful means to learn about Harry and other celebrities.
"These methods were the tried and tested tools of the tabloid trade," Sherborne said.
Mirror Group Newspapers, which has paid more than 100 million pounds (US$127 million) in other phone hacking lawsuits over the years, denies any wrongdoing in Harry's case. It says it used legitimate reporting methods to get information on the prince.
Andrew Green, a lawyer for the publishing company, said the evidence at trial didn't support the prince's claims and that the allegations unfairly tarnished the reputation of Mirror journalists.
Justice Timothy Fancourt plans to issue a verdict later in the year.
The trial against the publisher of the Daily Mirror, Sunday Mirror and Sunday People is one of three hacking lawsuits Harry brought. The publishers of the Daily Mail and The Sun have sought to get the cases against them tossed out, arguing they were submitted after a time limit to file suit expired.
Harry's grudge with the news media is personal and runs through his memoir, "Spare." He blames paparazzi for causing the car crash that killed his mother, Princess Diana, and he said intrusions by journalists led him and his wife, Meghan, to leave royal life for the U.S. in 2020.
Reforming the British media is one of his stated missions in life.
In taking the newspapers to court, Harry broke with a royal family tradition of "never complain, never explain," and he said his legal actions went against the wishes of his father, King Charles III. He was the first senior member of the royal family to testify in court in more than 130 years.
"I believe that phone hacking was at an industrial scale across at least three of the papers at the time," he asserted in the final of his two days testifying in the High Court. "That is beyond any doubt."
Green, however, punched holes in Harry's testimony, pointing out multiple examples of when information reported by the Mirror had previously appeared elsewhere or come from official sources -- including an interview with the prince himself.
Harry alleged that Mirror used unlawful means to produce nearly 150 stories on his life between 1996 and 2010, including about his romances, injuries and alleged drug use. He said the reporting had caused him great emotional distress. He accused the newspapers of destroying records that would provide conclusive evidence.
The trial focused on 33 articles. Mirror denied using unlawful reporting methods for 28 and made no admission in the remaining five.
Harry's lawyer said he should win 320,000 pounds (US$406,000) if his case is successful in relation to all of these 33 stories. In a separate document filed late Friday, he sought an additional 120,000 pounds (US$152,000) for unlawful snooping connected to other payments made by Mirror Group -- including efforts to target his mother and other family members for information about Harry.
During a previous trial against Mirror Group, actor Sadie Frost was awarded 260,250 pounds (US$330,500) in 2015, which was considered a record sum since the phone-hacking scandal exploded in 2011.
Harry is seeking the largest damages -- 25,000 pounds (US$31,750) -- for a December 2003 story in Sunday People that detailed a disagreement with his older brother, Prince William, about whether to confront their mother's former butler for penning a tell-all book about her.
Mirror Group said it relied on a confidential source for the article and there was no phone hacking evidence.
If the judge finds some or all of the articles resulted from unlawful acts, Mirror suggested a potential award of 37,000 pounds (US$46,990), Sherborne said.
Mirror Group apologized "unreservedly" for one instance where it hired a private investigator for a story about Harry partying at a nightclub in February 2004.
Although the article, headlined "Sex on the beach with Harry," wasn't among those examined at trial, Mirror Group said he should be compensated 500 pounds (US$635).
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Second application period for Canada Dental Benefit opens Saturday
The second application period for the federal government’s dental benefit program starts Saturday, so parents or guardians of eligible children can get up to $650 per child for dental services for the next year.
Google, Meta could pull news over Bill C-18: What the fallout may mean for Canadians
With Google promising to remove Canadian news from its platforms in response to a new federal law, critics say the move could affect media literacy in Canada, while opponents of the legislation argue it was flawed to begin with.
B.C. teen walks out of Golden Ears Provincial Park after being missing for more than 50 hours
Mounties and search and rescue workers are relieved and "elated" that 16-year-old missing hiker Esther Wang walked out of Golden Ears Provincial Park on her own Thursday night, roughly 54 hours after becoming separated from her hiking group earlier this week.
No need for 'double punishment' in mandatory sentence case, Supreme Court rules
A woman who was barred from driving for almost two years while awaiting sentencing would face 'a kind of double punishment' if she were now handed an additional, mandatory one-year prohibition, Canada's top court has ruled.
Alan Arkin, Oscar-winning 'Little Miss Sunshine' actor, dies at 89
Alan Arkin, the wry character actor who demonstrated his versatility in comedy and drama as he received four Academy Award nominations and won an Oscar in 2007 for 'Little Miss Sunshine,' has died. He was 89.
Climate policies and fossil fuel: Clean fuel regulations and carbon pricing explained
On Saturday, the federal government's long-promised clean fuel regulations will take effect across Canada. Here are five things to know about what they are, how they will affect you and why they are different from the carbon price.
New women's pro hockey league set for January debut, to be funded by Dodgers owner
A new women's hockey league is coming to North America. The Professional Hockey Federation and the Professional Women's Hockey Players' Association announced a merger Friday, with the intention of starting a new league in 2024.
Why night-time heat can be so dangerous – and why it's getting worse
Heat waves are coming to include an increasingly dangerous element: overnight temperatures that don’t cool down enough to offer sufficient reprieve from oppressive heat, particularly for people without access to air conditioning.
Canada Day: Where fireworks will and will not be set off across the country
Here is a roundup of where fireworks will and will not be set off this Canada Day.
Canada
-
Canada Day: Where fireworks will and will not be set off across the country
Here is a roundup of where fireworks will and will not be set off this Canada Day.
-
B.C. teen walks out of Golden Ears Provincial Park after being missing for more than 50 hours
Mounties and search and rescue workers are relieved and "elated" that 16-year-old missing hiker Esther Wang walked out of Golden Ears Provincial Park on her own Thursday night, roughly 54 hours after becoming separated from her hiking group earlier this week.
-
'Imagine what we can do': Astronaut Jeremy Hansen sees great potential for Canada
As Jeremy Hansen prepares for his mission around the moon, the Ontario-born astronaut is thinking about the ways Canada could help tackle some of the world's most pressing problems.
-
Search dogs find evidence of human remains at site of Montreal's Old Royal Victoria Hospital
Cadaver dogs conducting a search on the grounds of the Old Royal Victoria Hospital in Montreal have discovered evidence of human remains, according to a new report. A group of Indigenous elders alleges that the site contains unmarked graves of Indigenous children who died as a result of mind-control experiments that took place in the 1950s and 1960s.
-
South Korea sending 151 firefighters to help Canada's battle against rampant wildfires
South Korea is sending a 151 firefighters to Canada, joining over 1,400 foreign firefighters to fight against hundreds of wildfires that have swept through the country.
-
Masai Ujiri, Dan Levy and Kent Monkman appointed to Order of Canada
Toronto Raptors president Masai Ujiri, actor and writer Dan Levy and Cree artist Kent Monkman are among the dozens of people newly named to Canada's highest civilian honour.
World
-
French president urges parents to keep teens at home, faults social media as rioting spreads
French President Emmanuel Macron urged parents Friday to keep teenagers at home and proposed restrictions on social media to quell rioting spreading across France over the fatal police shooting of a 17-year-old driver that has resulted so far in the arrests of 875 people.
-
Families of tens of thousands missing in Syria draw some hope from new UN push to find loved ones
The U.N. General Assembly voted Thursday to form an independent international institution to search for the missing in Syria in both government and opposition-held areas.
-
U.S. Supreme Court rules for a designer who doesn't want to make wedding websites for gay couples
In a defeat for gay rights, the Supreme Court's conservative majority ruled Friday that a Christian graphic artist who wants to design wedding websites can refuse to work with same-sex couples.
-
Jan. 6 suspect arrested near Obama's Washington home had guns, machete in his van, feds say
A man arrested near former U.S. President Barack Obama's Washington home on charges in the U.S. Capitol riot had two guns, 400 rounds of ammunition as well as a machete in his van, a federal prosecutor said Friday.
-
Suspected gunman in Texas shooting that killed 5 neighbours indicted on capital murder charge
A man accused of killing five neighbours in Texas after some of them complained that gunfire was keeping a baby awake was indicted Friday on a capital murder charge that could carry the death penalty.
-
The U.S. flies nuclear-capable bombers in a fresh show of force against North Korea
The United States flew nuclear-capable bombers to the Korean Peninsula on Friday in its latest show of force against North Korea, days after the North staged massive anti-U.S. rallies in its capital.
Politics
-
Second application period for Canada Dental Benefit opens Saturday
The second application period for the federal government’s dental benefit program starts Saturday, so parents or guardians of eligible children can get up to $650 per child for dental services for the next year.
-
Google, Meta could pull news over Bill C-18: What the fallout may mean for Canadians
With Google promising to remove Canadian news from its platforms in response to a new federal law, critics say the move could affect media literacy in Canada, while opponents of the legislation argue it was flawed to begin with.
-
No need for 'double punishment' in mandatory sentence case, Supreme Court rules
A woman who was barred from driving for almost two years while awaiting sentencing would face 'a kind of double punishment' if she were now handed an additional, mandatory one-year prohibition, Canada's top court has ruled.
Health
-
B.C. doctors say lack of transplant surgeons means donated kidneys are sent elsewhere
In British Columbia, only four surgeons do all the kidney transplants at two Vancouver hospitals. Kidneys that can't be used are getting shipped to other provinces.
-
'Kindness' meditation can help activate positive memories for people with depression, new study finds
A new peer-reviewed study has found that a daily guided kindness meditation practice can help people who have struggled with depression to activate their autobiographical memories, resulting in feelings of kindness for themselves and others.
-
Sue Johanson, Canada's sex educator, dead at 93
Sue Johanson, Canada's sex educator and trailblazing broadcaster, is dead at 93.
Sci-Tech
-
Twitter isn't letting users view the site without logging in
Twitter appears to be restricting access to its platform for anyone not logged into an account.
-
Google, Meta could pull news over Bill C-18: What the fallout may mean for Canadians
With Google promising to remove Canadian news from its platforms in response to a new federal law, critics say the move could affect media literacy in Canada, while opponents of the legislation argue it was flawed to begin with.
-
'Godfather of AI' shares 6 ways the tech might harm humans
Advancements around artificial intelligence technology are pushing the world into 'a period of huge uncertainty,' according to AI pioneer Geoffrey Hinton. And as the technology becomes smarter, the 'godfather of AI' is highlighting six harms it may pose to humans.
Entertainment
-
Movie reviews: Hefty dose of whip-crackin’ thrills in 'Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny'
The retro newness of 'Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny' is an attempt to recapture the magic, and it does deliver a hefty dose of whip-crackin’ thrills, but like the de-aged Harrison Ford in the film's opening 20 minutes, it doesn’t exactly feel like the real thing.
-
Charlie Puth asks concertgoers to stop throwing things at performers: 'It’s so disrespectful and very dangerous'
From wheels of cheese to black eyes, lately performers are getting a lot more from concertgoers than they asked for. Aggressive behaviour by people in the crowd at several recent summer concerts has artists calling for caution.
-
Alan Arkin, Oscar-winning 'Little Miss Sunshine' actor, dies at 89
Alan Arkin, the wry character actor who demonstrated his versatility in comedy and drama as he received four Academy Award nominations and won an Oscar in 2007 for 'Little Miss Sunshine,' has died. He was 89.
Business
-
Bogus online reviews are targeted by U.S. regulators with new, proposed bans
U.S. federal regulators are looking to crack down on fake reviews and other deceptive internet practices.
-
Apple is close to becoming the first public company valued at $3 trillion
Apple is near to becoming the first publicly traded company to close a trading day with a US$3 trillion market value, marking another milestone for a technology juggernaut that has reshaped society with a line-up of products that churn out eye-popping profits.
-
What new central bank surveys say about consumer recession, inflation expectations
Fewer consumers and businesses are expecting a recession compared to last quarter, according to two surveys released by the Bank of Canada on Friday.
Lifestyle
-
Can you claim a winning lottery ticket in Ontario anonymously?
A $70-million OLG Lotto Max ticket is about to expire. Is it possible that the winner is out there but doesn't want to be identified?
-
Space Disco Cowboy? Couples ditch traditional dress codes in favour of out-there themes
"Space Disco Cowboy." "Yacht Shabbat." "Burning Man Formal"? More couples are tossing tradition when it comes to what wedding guests should wear, to some befuddlement among invitees.
-
'I became my first patient': Burn survivor pioneers scar camouflage technique
Basma Hameed has launched a professional beauty brand after suffering third degree burns as a child.
Sports
-
Winnipeg Jets buying out final year of Blake Wheeler's contract
Blake Wheeler's tenure with the Winnipeg Jets has come to an end.
-
Venus Williams will begin her 24th Wimbledon appearance against Elina Svitolina
Five-time Wimbledon champion Venus Williams will begin her 24th appearance at the tournament against 2019 semifinalist Elina Svitolina, while Friday's draw put two-time titlist Andy Murray up against wild-card entry Ryan Peniston in an all-British first-round matchup.
-
Unbeaten Alouettes look to build on momentum against formidable Blue Bombers
The undefeated Montreal Alouettes will possibly look to employ a next-man-up mentality Saturday.
Autos
-
Drivers of many 1998 to 2016 vehicles eligible in $78 million class action settlements
Drivers of certain 1998 to 2016 vehicles are eligible for a piece of $78 million in settlements related to alleged auto parts price-fixing schemes.
-
Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds among new investors backing F1 team Alpine in US $218 million deal
After soccer, Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney are setting their sights on Formula One. F1 team Alpine has secured a 200 million euro (US $218 million) investment from a group of investors that includes the actors.
-
Aston Martin strikes deal with California-based Lucid to help make EVs
British ultra-luxury sports car maker Aston Martin has signed a deal with Lucid Group, the California-based electric luxury car startup. Lucid will provide electric motors under the arrangement and battery systems for Aston Martin’s future electric vehicles.