An Arizona judge helped revive an 1864 abortion law. His lawmaker wife joined Democrats to repeal it

BREAKING Ontario's 'crypto king' Aiden Pleterski arrested on home soil
Aiden Pleterski, the self-proclaimed 'crypto king' from Whitby, Ont., was arrested after allegedly running a Ponzi scheme worth more than $40 million.
When it was Shawnna Bolick’s turn to speak, the words tumbled out of her for 20 minutes. The conservative lawmaker was in the middle of a heated debate in the Republican-led Arizona Senate on a bill to repeal an 1864 law banning nearly all abortions.
Democrats needed at least one more vote from the right to advance the bill.
Bolick, head hung low and tripping over her words, described her three difficult pregnancies, including one that ended in miscarriage. She said she wouldn't have got through it "without the moral support of my husband.”
Her husband, Arizona Supreme Court Justice Clint Bolick, was part of the majority that voted in April to restore the near-total ban.
Observers in the gallery jeered as the senator declared herself “pro-life." Only in the final moments of her speech did her intention become clear.
“I am here to protect more babies,” she said. “I vote aye.”
The bill passed and a day later, May 2, Democratic Gov. Katie Hobbs signed it into law.
Shawnna Bolick’s vote to repeal the near-total ban her spouse helped reinstate underscores the increasingly chaotic philosophical and legal landscape surrounding abortion access in Arizona, and it reflects national Republicans’ struggle to navigate the politics of abortion during a presidential election year.
This could spell trouble for the judge and the senator. Both declined interview requests from The Associated Press.
Shawnna and Clint Bolick met in Washington at an event hosted by the Heritage Foundation, a conservative research institute. They have long been friends with U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas — a godfather to one of Clint Bolick’s sons — and his conservative political activist wife, Ginni.
Clarence Thomas was part of the majority that overturned Roe v. Wade in 2022 — something he had sought for more than 30 years — and he also pressed his colleagues to reverse rulings protecting same-sex marriage, gay sex and the use of contraceptives.
After the 2020 presidential election, Ginni Thomas sent emails urging Republican lawmakers in Arizona — including Shawnna Bolick — to choose their own electors to undo Joe Biden's victory in the state. Bolick, then a state representative, introduced a bill the following year to rewrite Arizona's election laws to give state lawmakers the power to reject election results “at any time before the presidential inauguration.” Her proposal died before coming to a vote.
Their conservative credentials haven’t shielded them from criticism as Clint Bolick seeks another six-year term on the bench, and his wife, who was appointed last year to represent her northern Phoenix district, faces a primary challenge on July 30.
After the high court published its ruling, calls from the right to repeal the near-total ban quickly surfaced. On social media, U.S. Rep. David Schweikert, a Republican, said the court “legislated from the bench." Former Republican Gov. Doug Ducey said the court's ruling didn't reflect “the will of the people.”
A progressive group also launched a campaign targeting Justices Bolick and Kathryn King — both of them voted to restore the 160-year-old abortion ban and are up for retention election in November.
“Arizonans have a constitutional right to hold judges and justices accountable,” said Abigail Jackson, digital coordinator for Progress Arizona. “So we want to let Arizonans know that these two particular justices will be on the ballot in November and to direct some of their energy towards unseating them.”
Voters rarely deny a sitting judge another term; only six have been unseated since Arizona adopted its judicial retention election system in 1974.
Democrats, meanwhile, have put the abortion ruling at the centre of their quest to take control of the state Legislature for the first time in decades. Sen. Bolick, representing one of the most competitive districts in the state, is among their top targets.
Bolick appeared to argue on the floor that a repeal would guard against extreme ballot initiatives to enshrine abortion rights, saying she wanted “to protect our state constitution from unlimited abortions.”
But the Center for Arizona Policy, an anti-abortion advocacy group, blasted her vote to repeal, saying she “voted with pro-abortion activist lawmakers.”
Some Republican colleagues agreed.
“She has confused the pro-life community,” Sen. Jake Hoffman said on the floor after the vote. “Make no mistake, to everybody watching this and hearing my voice right now, and everyone who will hear it, she voted for abortions.”
The repeal bill won’t take effect until 90 days after the state’s legislative session ends, typically in June or July. The Civil War-era ban could meanwhile be enforced, but the high court on Monday issued a stay on its decision, making a 2022 statute banning abortions after 15 weeks Arizona’s prevailing abortion law.
But the legal landscape could change yet again if Arizona voters approve a ballot measure in November to enshrine abortion access up to 24 weeks of pregnancy in the state constitution. Organizers say they’ll submit more than enough signatures by the July 3 deadline.
Yamat reported from Las Vegas. Associated Press writers Jonathan J. Cooper and Anita Snow in Phoenix contributed to this report.
Slovakia's populist Prime Minister Robert Fico is in life-threatening condition after being wounded in a shooting after a political event Wednesday afternoon, according to his Facebook profile.
The federal government says it has reached a deal with Canadian National Railway Company to acquire the historic Quebec Bridge.
A new COVID-19 subvariant is dominant in Canada, representing just over 30 per cent of cases in the country, but infectious disease experts say there’s no sign it’ll evolve into a summer 'scarient.'
Wildfires continue to impact air quality across Western Canada with health experts and Environment Canada warning that the smoke from the blazes poses serious risks to human health.
The husband of adult film actress Stormy Daniels said on Tuesday that there’s a 'good chance' the couple will leave the country if former U.S. president Donald Trump is acquitted in his Manhattan criminal trial.
A massive manhunt was underway in France on Wednesday for armed assailants who ambushed a prison convoy, killing two prison officers, seriously injuring three others and springing the inmate they were escorting. The prime minister vowed the gang would be caught, saying, "They will pay."
A Utah woman who authorities say fatally poisoned her husband, then published a children’s book about coping with grief, will appear in court Wednesday for a hearing that will determine whether state prosecutors have enough evidence against her to proceed with a trial.
The town of Fort Nelson is on high alert as two out-of-control fires now burn in the area.
Three people who lived in the same apartment building where Jeremy Skibicki killed four women are expected to testify in a Winnipeg courtroom today.
As wildfires rage in British Columbia, the family of a nine-year-old who died last summer is trying to protect people from poor air quality due to smoke this year.
The Magnetic Hill Zoo in Moncton, N.B., is celebrating the birth of an endangered ring-tailed lemur.
A former British Columbia forests minister says the province is on the right track as it responds to worsening wildfires, but the scale of the challenge is so great, it's falling behind and needs to prioritize a "whole-of-society" approach.
U.S. President Joe Biden and former U.S. president Donald Trump on Wednesday agreed to hold two campaign debates in June and September — the first on June 27 hosted by CNN — setting the stage for the first presidential face-off in just weeks.
A court ruled on Tuesday that one of the best-known figures in the far-right Alternative for Germany party knowingly used a Nazi slogan in a speech and ordered him to pay a fine.
Seventy years ago this week, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled separating children in schools by race was unconstitutional. On paper, that decision — the fabled Brown v. Board of Education, taught in most every American classroom — still stands.
Federal Opposition Leader Pierre Poilievre says the Conservatives will put forward legislation that would forbid Ottawa from "ever" granting provinces exemptions to allow illicit drug use in hospitals.
Canada's spy agency says in its annual public report that it dealt with 24 harassment investigations last year involving complaints by its staff.
Eight TikTok content creators sued the U.S. government on Tuesday, issuing another challenge to the new federal law that would ban the popular social media platform nationwide if its China-based parent company doesn’t sell its stakes within a year.
A day after OpenAI impressed with a startlingly improved ChatGPT AI model, Google showed off its vision for how AI will improve the products that billions of people use every day.
The sun produced its biggest flare in nearly two decades Tuesday, just days after severe solar storms pummelled Earth and created dazzling northern lights in unaccustomed places.
Attorneys for Hannah Gutierrez Reed have filed an appeal with the New Mexico Court of Appeals over the verdict, a court document filed Monday shows.
Days after their daughters' decisions to relinquish their pageant titles, the mothers of former Miss USA Noelia Voigt and Miss Teen USA UmaSofia Srivastava are speaking out.
Beneath intermittent rainy skies, the Cannes Film Festival opened Tuesday with the presentation of an honourary Palme d'Or for Meryl Streep and the unveiling of Greta Gerwig’s jury, as the French Riviera spectacular kicked off a potentially volatile 77th edition.
Ontario will revamp how it compensates injured migrant workers.
The U.S. Justice Department said late on Tuesday that Boeing Co had breached its obligations in a 2021 agreement that shielded the planemaker from criminal prosecution over fatal 737 MAX crashes in 2018 and 2019 that killed 346 people.
One of the world's largest oil companies is preparing to drill an exploratory deepwater oil well about 500 kilometres off the eastern coast of Newfoundland.
A Malahide Township resident is out more than $2 million following a romance scam.
The annual list of Canada's top restaurants in the country was just released and here are the places that made the 2024 cut.
The 148th Westminster show kicked off Saturday, and Monday marked the start of the traditional judging that leads to the best in show prize, to be awarded Tuesday night.
More than 20 years after winning an unlikely gold medal in short track speedskating at the Salt Lake City Olympics, Steven Bradbury is back in the news for another good reason.
After a final frame that saw the visiting Vancouver Canucks claw their way back and tie the game late, a point shot by Oilers defenceman Evan Bouchard with 38 seconds left (until what seemed like certain overtime) iced the 3-2 victory for Edmonton to knot the series.
Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker railed against Pride month and working women during a college commencement address last weekend.
The Ontario government is expected to introduce legislation on Wednesday that, if passed, will see impaired drivers face stiffer penalties.
A Japanese company has announced it will build an approximately $1.6-billion plant in Ontario's Niagara Region that will make a key electric vehicle battery component as part of Honda's supply chain in the province.
Repeat car thieves may face lengthy licence bans under proposed changes to Ontario’s Highway Traffic Act.
When Adam Kirschner wrote 'Slap Shot,' he never imagined the song would be embraced by his favourite team.
A team is ready to help an entangled North Atlantic right whale in the Gulf of St. Lawrence.
A $200 reward is being offered by a North Vancouver family for the safe return of their beloved chicken, Snowflake.
Two daughters and a mother were reunited online 40 years later thanks to a DNA kit and a Zoom connection despite living on three separate continents and speaking different languages.
Mother's Day can be a difficult occasion for those who have lost or are estranged from their mom.
YES Theatre Young Company opened its acclaimed kids’ show, One Small Step, at Sudbury Theatre Centre on Saturday.
An Ottawa pizzeria is being recognized as one of the top 20 deep-dish pizzas in the world.
A family of fifth generation farmers from Ituna, Sask. are trying to find answers after discovering several strange objects lying on their land.
A Listowel, Ont. man, drafted by the Hamilton Tigercats last week, is also getting looks from the NFL, despite only playing 27 games of football in his life.
At a news conference about after-school care Tuesday, Premier David Eby seemed preoccupied with the BC Conservatives and its leader John Rustad.
The town of Fort Nelson is on high alert as two out-of-control fires now burn in the area.
A B.C. nurse's registration has been temporarily suspended after it was discovered they submitted timesheets and got paid for hours they never worked.
More than three weeks after a public hearing on blanket rezoning first started at Calgary's city hall, councillors narrowly voted in favour of moving forward with the change to allow for more density in residential areas.
Twenty tourism and hospitality employees were awarded a white hat, which represents Calgary's western heritage, for their outstanding contributions.
A dog from the Calgary area has won big at the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, placing third among more than 400 entries in its group.
The City of Ottawa is looking at spending up to $5.4 million to put bike lanes on a bridge over Highway 417 when it comes up for replacement in the next few years.
A 3.2 magnitude earthquake was felt east of Ottawa on Wednesday morning.
A Quebec judge rejected McGill University's request for an injunction to remove the pro-Palestinian encampment on the university's campus in downtown Montreal.
A 35-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a decade-old murder case.
A new poll shows Quebec solidaire is losing support, with 12 per cent of provincial voting intentions.
Four Fort McMurray neighbourhoods were ordered to evacuate on Tuesday as a wildfire crept closer to the city.
The province has released more information on its plan to break up Alberta Health Services and replace it with four sector-based health agencies.
Sometimes third-stringers are the answer.
A large police presence in Middle Sackville, N.S., Tuesday night was the result of a sudden death, according to Nova Scotia RCMP.
Gardiner MacDougall is the new head coach for the Moncton Wildcats after 24 seasons with the UNB Reds men's hockey team.
Tenants from Birchwood Terrace are in limbo as many of them are in temporary accommodations and not sure when they'll be allowed back in the building to pick up the rest of their lives.
Three people who lived in the same apartment building where Jeremy Skibicki killed four women are expected to testify in a Winnipeg courtroom today.
The Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs (AMC) has cancelled a scheduled news conference alongside a Winnipeg grocery store to address an incident that took place on Tuesday.
Negotiations between the provincial government and Saskatchewan Teachers’ Federation (STF) will be restarting on Wednesday, according to the province’s education minister.
No one was injured in two overnight house fires in Regina that left at least three people displaced.
The Moose Jaw Warriors continued their dominant quest for the Ed Chynoweth Cup on Tuesday night when they sealed a 4-3 overtime victory over the Portland Winterhawks in the Western Hockey League (WHL) Championship series.
A farmer in Wellington County is cleaning up after the roof of his chicken and turkey barn was torn off in a storm Monday night.
Waterloo regional police have arrested a Cambridge man after what they say was a hate-motivated attack on a Grand River Transit Bus.
Waterloo regional police are asking Kitchener residents to keep an eye out for a missing senior.
More than 300 people gathered at TCU Place as Mayor Charlie Clark delivered his final “State of the City” address for the Greater Saskatoon Chamber of Commerce.
Negotiations between the provincial government and Saskatchewan Teachers’ Federation (STF) will be restarting on Wednesday, according to the province’s education minister.
A warning from a Saskatoon driver about using your fast-food app while in the drive-thru line — a trip to get some free lunch cost him a lot more than he bargained for.
The search for a missing northeastern Ontario man has come to a tragic end after his remains were identified.
A Malahide Township resident is out more than $2 million following a romance scam.
More than three months after her death, OPP in Elgin County are confirming the death of Tanya Wiebe was the result of a murder-suicide.
London City Hall has been evacuated and will be closed for the remainder of the day after smoke was discovered in the electrical room on Wednesday morning.
Inquests into the deaths of eight men who were in the care of London’s Elgin-Middlesex Detention Centre will be held, the province announced Tuesday.
Residents in Simcoe County were treated to an unusual sight as recently retired Royal Canadian Air Force jet trainers were towed to their new home at 16 Wing/CFB Borden.
The County of Simcoe is proposing introducing measures to ensure residents participate in its organics program after a recent audit revealed that nearly half of the waste tossed into garbage carts didn't belong there.
A Barrie teen faces serious charges after an alleged altercation in a parking lot that police say sent a female to the hospital.
The Windsor police auto theft unit is asking the public to avoid keeping the original copies of ownership and insurance documents in their vehicles.
Following the arrest of a 24-year-old murder suspect for repeated bail violations after being charged in 2018, the mother of the murder victim is speaking out, while a University of Windsor professor is urging caution when it comes to Canada’s criminal justice system.
A heads up for drivers who use Lauzon Parkway South, as sewer rehabilitation work will lead to partial lane closures on Wednesday.
At a news conference about after-school care Tuesday, Premier David Eby seemed preoccupied with the BC Conservatives and its leader John Rustad.
The town of Fort Nelson is on high alert as two out-of-control fires now burn in the area.
A B.C. nurse's registration has been temporarily suspended after it was discovered they submitted timesheets and got paid for hours they never worked.
One person is dead after a fight in Penticton early Sunday morning, according to authorities.
A suspect is at large after robbing a convenience store at gunpoint in Merritt, B.C., Friday, according to local police.
After four targeted shootings in four days, Mounties in Kamloops are taking the unusual step of warning the public about two men they believe are likely to be targeted in future violent incidents.
While they may not be noticeable to residents, the City of Lethbridge is making a few changes to its encampment strategy to help connect the city’s vulnerable population with services and support.
A job fair saw hundreds of prospective hiring candidates meet with employers in Lethbridge on Tuesday.
Two people were killed and another was seriously injured in a crash in southern Alberta on Sunday.
Sault Ste. Marie city council has agreed to contribute $505,000 toward a plan to save the city’s YMCA.
Few details have been made available, but there is an increased police presence in the First Nation of Wiikwemkoong on Tuesday afternoon.
An Elliot Lake man is one of northern Ontario's latest lottery winners after winning $100,000 playing the Encore.
Police in Newfoundland say patrol officers were assaulted Thursday by a "very irate male" wielding a block of cheese.
Health officials say there is an outbreak of whooping cough in eastern Newfoundland.
Ontario Provincial Police are facing tough questions about their search for a missing Newfoundland trucker whose rig was found two weeks ago in Ontario, then sent back to Newfoundland, where his body was found Monday in the trailer.
