TORONTO -- Prince Harry and his wife Meghan have announced they plan to step back from their roles as “senior” members of the Royal Family while working to become “financially independent.”

In a statement posted to their joint SussexRoyal Instagram account on Wednesday, the couple said they have chosen to make a “transition” this year in order to carve out a “progressive new role” within the institution.

“We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honour our duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages,” the post read.

The royals said the move would be beneficial for their eight-month-old son Archie.

“This geographic balance will enable us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity.”

