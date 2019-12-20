TORONTO -- Buckingham Palace has confirmed the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are in Canada during the holiday season.

In a statement issued to CTVNews.ca, a spokesperson for the couple said that Prince Harry, Meghan and baby Archie are “spending private family time” here.

“The decision to base themselves in Canada reflects the importance of this Commonwealth country to them both,” the statement read, adding that the palace will not be releasing any further details “for security reasons.”

“The Duke of Sussex has been a frequent visitor to Canada over many years, and it was also home to The Duchess for seven years before she became a member of the Royal Family,” the statement said.

“They are enjoying sharing the warmth of the Canadian people and the beauty of the landscape with their young son.”

It had already been announced that the couple would be taking time off from their royal duties for several weeks.