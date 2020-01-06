OTTAWA -- Prince Harry and Meghan may have just spent their Christmas holidays in Canada, but they don't seem to be sick of the cold country across the pond just yet.

On Tuesday, the two plan to visit Canada House, the home of the High Commission of Canada to the U.K. According to its website, the London, U.K.-based House celebrates "the very best of Canada in the 21st century," featuring Canadian art, furniture and architecture.

A press release explained that the royals wanted to meet with Canada's High Commissioner to the U.K. Janice Charette and her staff, "to thank them for the warm Canadian hospitality and support they received during their recent stay in Canada."

They will also view a special exhibition by Indigenous Canadian artist Skawennati at the House's Canada Gallery, and the couple will meet with members of the High Commission team.

The visit to Canada's grand house on Trafalgar Square comes on the heels of their latest visit to Canada, a stay that was punctuated by flutters of excitement as hikers spotted them in the hills of Great Victoria, B.C.

One interaction even went viral after a Victoria couple claimed that the Duchess herself, accompanied by Prince Harry and another friend, helped them take a selfie while they were out hiking.

When the royal couple decided to spend their Christmas in Canada, a spokesperson said in a statement issued to CTVNews.ca that "the decision to base themselves in Canada reflects the importance of this Commonwealth country to them both."

Prince Harry has visited Canada many times over the years, and the Duchess called it home for seven years while filming the legal drama "Suits."