Prince Charles meets granddaughter Lilibet for the first time, royal office confirms

Prince Charles has met his granddaughter Lilibet for the first time, the prince’s office confirmed to CTVNews.ca in a statement on Wednesday. However, Clarence House’s press office added it would not be providing additional details.

According to reports, it was a “very emotional” first meeting and took place during the Platinum Jubilee celebrations, which ran from June 2 to 5.

“It was fantastic to see them,” a senior royal source told reporters during a briefing on Clarence House’s annual review on June 29, as reported by outlets such as BBC and Town and Country. “It was wonderful to have them back in Britain.”

This is the Prince of Wales’ first time meeting his granddaughter since she was born on June 4, 2021, as she and her family live in California. This was also the one-year-old’s first trip to the United Kingdom.

The meeting took place while the Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were in the U.K. celebrating the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, marking 70 years on the British throne.

According to previous reports, Queen Elizabeth II also met with her great-granddaughter during the Platinum Jubilee.

Prince Charles was said to be “absolutely thrilled” by the visit from both Lilibet and Archie, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s two children. With members of the Royal Family swept up in Platinum Jubilee celebrations, the monumental meeting was likely kept short, said Richard Berthelsen, CTV’s royal commentator.

“It was an extremely busy period of days for all members of the Royal Family,” Berthelsen told CTVNews.ca in a telephone interview on Monday. “[The meeting] was fit in where it could [and] probably wasn't extremely long, but it happened after a year.”

Lilibet “Lili” Diana Mountbatten-Windsor was born in Santa Barbara, Calif. on June 4, 2021, and celebrated her first birthday while the Sussexes were in the U.K.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle shared a photo of Lilibet to celebrate her first birthday following the Platinum Jubilee bank holiday weekend.