Duke and Duchess of Sussex share photo of daughter Lilibet for first birthday

Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, have released a photo of their daughter Lilibet to celebrate her first birthday.

In the photo, Lilibet, whose full name is Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, is wearing a poofy blue dress and sitting on grass, with a white bow in her red hair.

To honour her birthday, close friends and family were invited for a “casual, intimate backyard picnic at Frogmore Cottage,” the Duke and Duchess shared through a spokesperson.

“Close family friend and guest, Misan Harriman, who attended Lilibet’s special day with his wife and children, took the candid, spontaneous photograph that The Duke and Duchess are pleased to share today.”

A special cake was prepared for Lilibet by Claire Ptak at Violet Bakery, the same person who created the Duke and Duchess’s wedding cake in 2018.

The couple also stated their gratitude for those who raised money through the World Central Kitchen in Lilibet’s honour, an organization that provides food support in crises. More than $100,000 was raised, the statement said.