Presidents of Indonesia and China meet to discuss joint projects and regional politics

In this photo released by the Press and Media Bureau of the Indonesian Presidential Palace, Indonesian President Joko Widodo, center left, and his wife Iriana disembark from their plane upon arrival at Chengdu Tianfu International Airport in Chengdu, China, Thursday, July 27, 2023. Indonesian President Joko Widodo arrived Thursday in China and planned to meet with Chinese leader Xi Jinping, a state news agency reported. (Laily Rachev/Indonesian Presidential Palace via AP) In this photo released by the Press and Media Bureau of the Indonesian Presidential Palace, Indonesian President Joko Widodo, center left, and his wife Iriana disembark from their plane upon arrival at Chengdu Tianfu International Airport in Chengdu, China, Thursday, July 27, 2023. Indonesian President Joko Widodo arrived Thursday in China and planned to meet with Chinese leader Xi Jinping, a state news agency reported. (Laily Rachev/Indonesian Presidential Palace via AP)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social