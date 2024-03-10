Pope Francis' 'white flag' comment is met by criticism from Ukraine and its allies

The Oscars carpet opens with strong metallics, reds and some Old Hollywood glam
The Oscars red carpet opened Sunday for Hollywood's big night with a show of black, metallics and another drop-dead gorgeous gown worn by Laverne Cox.
Ukrainian and allied officials Sunday criticized Pope Francis for saying that Kyiv should have the "courage" to negotiate an end to the war with Russia, a statement many interpreted as a call for Ukraine to surrender.
The foreign ministers of Ukraine and Poland, a vocal ally of Kyiv, condemned the pope's remarks. And a leader of one of Ukraine's Christian churches on Sunday said that only the country's determined resistance to Moscow's full-scale invasion, launched by Russian President Vladimir Putin on Feb. 24, 2022, had prevented a mass slaughter of civilians.
In an interview recorded last month with Swiss broadcaster RSI and partially released on Saturday, Francis used the phrase "the courage of the white flag" as he argued that Ukraine, facing a possible defeat, should be open to peace talks brokered by international powers.
"Our flag is blue and yellow. We live, die and win under it. We will not raise other flags," Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba posted on Sunday on X, formerly known as Twitter.
Polish Foreign Minister Radek Sikorski tweeted: "How about, for balance, encouraging Putin to have the courage to withdraw his army from Ukraine? Peace would immediately ensue without the need for negotiations."
In his tweet, Kuleba urged the Holy See to "not repeat historical mistakes" as he alleged that the Vatican didn't do enough to resist Nazi Germany. Yet he also invited Francis to Ukraine, saying the pope's visit would show support for the "more than a million Ukrainian (Roman) Catholics, more than five million Greek Catholics, all Christians and all Ukrainians."
The head of Ukraine's Greek Catholic Church, Archbishop Sviatoslav Shevchuk, said Sunday that surrender isn't on the minds of Ukrainians.
"Ukraine is exhausted, but it stands and will endure. Believe me, it never crosses anyone's mind to surrender. Even where there is fighting today: listen to our people in Kherson, Zaporizhzhia, Odesa, Kharkiv, Sumy," Shevchuk said while meeting with Ukrainians in New York City. He mentioned the regions that have been under heavy Russian artillery and drone attacks.
Shevchuk also spoke of the brutality of Moscow's invasion, referencing the town near Kyiv where Russian occupation left hundreds of civilians dead in the streets and in mass graves. He argued that the gruesome scenes seen in Bucha would have been "just an introduction" if not for Ukrainians' fierce resistance as Russian troops marched on the capital in February 2022.
Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni on Saturday clarified that the pope supported "a stop to hostilities (and) a truce achieved with the courage of negotiations," rather than an outright Ukrainian surrender. Bruni said that the journalist interviewing Francis used the term "white flag" in the question that prompted the controversial remarks.
"I think that the strongest one is the one who looks at the situation, thinks about the people and has the courage of the white flag, and negotiates," Francis said, when asked to weigh in on the debate between those who say that Ukraine should agree to peace talks and those who argue that any negotiations would legitimize Moscow's aggression.
Kyiv remains firm on not engaging directly with Russia on peace talks, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said multiple times that the initiative in peace negotiations must come from the country that has been invaded.
Throughout the war, Francis has tried to maintain the Vatican's traditional diplomatic neutrality, but that has often been accompanied by apparent sympathy with the Russian rationale for invading Ukraine, such as when he noted that NATO was "barking at Russia's door" with its eastward expansion.
In the RSI interview, Francis insisted that "negotiations are never a surrender."
"When you see that you are defeated, that things are not going well, you have to have the courage to negotiate," he said.
During the Angelus prayer on Sunday from the window overlooking St. Peter's Square, Francis said that he was praying "for peace in the tormented Ukraine and in the Holy Land."
"Let the hostilities which cause immense suffering among the civilian population cease as soon as possible," he said.
Elsewhere, both Ukraine and Russia reported civilian deaths on Sunday after overnight trading drone, missile and shelling attacks that also caused a fire at a Russian oil depot and targeted Ukrainian power stations, according to officials.
Ukrainian air defences overnight shot down 35 out of 39 drones launched by Russia, air force commander Mykola Oleshchuk reported, following a 4 1/2-hour barrage that officials said also targeted power stations.
Two people died under rubble after Iranian-made Shahed drones around midnight struck private homes and state offices in Dobropillya, a large Ukrainian-held town in the east, authorities said. A 66-year-old man was also reported killed by shelling in Chasiv Yar, northeast of Dobropillya.
In Myrnohrad, another eastern Ukrainian town, 11 civilians were wounded after Russian missiles overnight struck residential buildings, the local prosecutor's office reported. It also posted photos of rubble lining the courtyard outside a high-rise apartment building, its windows blown out, and of cars parked outside that appeared reduced to piles of twisted metal.
A woman also died in Russia's Kursk region, which borders Ukraine, after shells fired from Ukraine set her house on fire, while her husband suffered severe burns, local Gov. Roman Starovoit reported.
Starovoit also said that debris from a downed Ukrainian drone sparked a fire at an oil depot in the Kursk region.
Nine Ukrainian drones targeted the Belgorod region, another southern Russian province that borders Ukraine, overnight and on Sunday, according to local Gov. Vyacheslav Gladkov. Later on Sunday, Russia's Defence Ministry said that three drones in total were shot down over the northern Leningrad and Novgorod regions, well over 1,000 kilometres (620 miles) from the Ukrainian border.
Earlier on Sunday, Russian media reported on a fire at an aircraft hangar near the main airport in St Petersburg, just kilometers (miles) from the Leningrad region, without specifying what caused it. According to the reports, two people were hospitalized with burns, and flights were briefly diverted away from the airport, Pulkovo.
Nicole Winfield and Giada Zampano in Rome, and Vanessa Gera in Warsaw, Poland, contributed to this report.
The Oscars red carpet opened Sunday for Hollywood's big night with a show of black, metallics and another drop-dead gorgeous gown worn by Laverne Cox.
Stars are arriving at the 96th Academy Awards, where protests over Israel's war in Gaza are taking place near the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.
Some of the world's biggest actors and musicians will be attending Hollywood's most anticipated event this Sunday. Here's how you can watch the Oscars live.
Ontario Provincial Police have released new details following a gunfire exchange between two suspects and police that left one man dead and a bystander seriously injured in northern Ontario.
Change is in the works that will give Canadian consumers and businesses significantly more control over their financial data, including who they share it with, in what’s known as open banking.
Many companies had to manage employee discontent when calling them back to the office as risks from the Covid-19 pandemic eased. And now that they’re back, employers are having to address a new issue: some employees have forgotten how to behave in the office.
The first photo of Kate, the Princess of Wales, since her abdominal surgery nearly two months ago was issued Sunday along with a statement thanking the public for its support.
Ukrainian and allied officials Sunday criticized Pope Francis for saying that Kyiv should have the 'courage' to negotiate an end to the war with Russia, a statement many interpreted as a call for Ukraine to surrender.
Joey Votto took to social media to show that dreams really do come true after he officially signed with his hometown team, the Toronto Blue Jays.
Joey Votto took to social media to show that dreams really do come true after he officially signed with his hometown team, the Toronto Blue Jays.
Canada is planning to send an official to an emergency meeting about Haiti that is called for tomorrow.
The union representing workers at Ontario Northland, Unifor Local 103, has reached a tentative agreement with the crown corporation.
A candlelight vigil for the six victims who were tragically killed in Barrhaven on Wednesday is taking place Saturday.
Ontario Provincial Police have released new details following a gunfire exchange between two suspects and police that left one man dead and a bystander seriously injured in northern Ontario.
W5 visited Richmound, Sask., to learn more about the self-described 'Queen of Canada,' who controversially moved to the rural village with her followers last year.
Nearly three dozen bodies were removed from a funeral home in northern England, and a man and woman were arrested Sunday on suspicion of fraud and preventing a lawful burial, police said.
Authorities have released the names of the two National Guard soldiers and a Border Patrol agent who were killed in the crash of a helicopter flying over the U.S.-Mexico border on Friday.
Officials saw the crescent moon Sunday night in Saudi Arabia, home to the holiest sites in Islam, marking the start of the holy fasting month of Ramadan for many of the world's 1.8 billion Muslims.
A driver who plowed into the gates of Buckingham Palace has been arrested on suspicion of criminal damage, London police said Sunday.
A U.S. Army vessel carrying equipment for building a temporary pier in Gaza was on its way to the Mediterranean on Sunday, three days after U.S. President Joe Biden announced plans to increase aid deliveries by sea to the besieged enclave where hundreds of thousands of Palestinians are going hungry.
The cacophonous wail of the shofar was loud, mournful and lasted nearly two minutes as dozens of Jews blew on rams' horns Sunday to wake up others to the plight of the estimated 100 hostages still held in Gaza.
The federal government has a small margin to increase spending in the upcoming budget without raising taxes, if it plans to stay within the fiscal anchors outlined in the fall economic update, according to Parliamentary Budget Officer Yves Giroux.
Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland says the federal government will cap the annual alcohol excise tax increase on beer, spirits and wine at two per cent for an additional two years.
Latvian Defence Minister Andris Sprūds says he’s been assured by his Canadian counterpart that Canada plans to meet the NATO spending target of two per cent of GDP on defence.
A clinical trial’s encouraging results won U.S. Food and Drug Administration breakthrough therapy status for an LSD formulation to treat generalized anxiety disorder, Mind Medicine Inc. announced Thursday.
Health Canada and the Canadian Food Inspection Agency recalled various items this week, including overheated adapters and hot peppers with undeclared gluten.
Drinking two litres or more per week of artificially sweetened beverages raised the risk of an irregular heartbeat called atrial fibrillation by 20 per cent when compared to people who drank none, a new study found.
Issues with surveillance systems like cameras and doorbells continue to make headlines, stoking security and privacy concerns, reminding people who own smart home gadgets that some devices intended to make homes safer or more convenient continue to pose some serious security risks.
New Mexico Attorney General Raul Torrez takes on a powerful new opponent in court: Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, and its CEO Mark Zuckerberg.
A retired DNA scientist for Colorado's state crime laboratory is under investigation over suspicion she manipulated genetic test results in several hundred cases dating back at least 15 years, state officials said on Friday.
Stars are arriving at the 96th Academy Awards, where protests over Israel's war in Gaza are taking place near the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.
The Oscars red carpet opened Sunday for Hollywood's big night with a show of black, metallics and another drop-dead gorgeous gown worn by Laverne Cox.
Ryan Gosling and Celine Song are among the Canadians vying for Oscars tonight at a star-studded ceremony in Los Angeles.
Statistics Canada will release Wednesday its national balance sheet and financial flow accounts figures for the fourth quarter of 2023. The figures, which will include the latest reading on the household-debt-to-income ratio, come as high interest rates continue to squeeze Canadians' budgets.
Change is in the works that will give Canadian consumers and businesses significantly more control over their financial data, including who they share it with, in what’s known as open banking.
Technology that tracks your location at work and the time you're spending in the bathroom. A program that takes random screenshots of your laptop screen. A monitoring system that detects your mood during your shift.
Many companies had to manage employee discontent when calling them back to the office as risks from the Covid-19 pandemic eased. And now that they’re back, employers are having to address a new issue: some employees have forgotten how to behave in the office.
Parents are distressingly aware of the distractions and the mental health issues associated with smartphones and social media. But teachers say parents might not realize how much those struggles play out at school.
The first photo of Kate, the Princess of Wales, since her abdominal surgery nearly two months ago was issued Sunday along with a statement thanking the public for its support.
Vladimir Tarasenko scored his first two goals as a Panther and Florida beat the Calgary Flames 5-1 on Saturday.
Dave Ritchie, who was the head coach of the B.C. Lions for their iconic '94 Grey Cup victory over the Baltimore Stallions, died Saturday. He was 85.
Former heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua stopped Francis Ngannou in the second round on Saturday, dominating his matchup with the ex-UFC heavyweight champ.
An Ontario family said they were shocked to learn that repairing their 2018 van would cost them more than $55,000.
Battery electric vehicles will be, on average, cheaper to produce than a comparable internal combustion engine by 2027 thanks to new manufacturing methods that are lowering production costs, market research firm Gartner said on Thursday.
Waterloo regional police are looking for suspects after a Lamborghini was stolen from Wilmot Township.
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.