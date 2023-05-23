Police in Portugal resume search for Madeleine McCann, British child missing since 2007

Police work on the banks of the Arade dam near Silves, Portugal, on May 23, 2023. (Joao Matos / AP) Police work on the banks of the Arade dam near Silves, Portugal, on May 23, 2023. (Joao Matos / AP)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social