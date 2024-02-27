World

    • Police arrest three suspects in killing of man on New York subway car

    Police investigate a shooting on the subway platform on Feb. 12, 2024, in the Bronx borough of New York. (Cedar Attanasio / AP Photo) Police investigate a shooting on the subway platform on Feb. 12, 2024, in the Bronx borough of New York. (Cedar Attanasio / AP Photo)
    New York -

    Three people have been arrested in the killing of a man on a New York City subway car last week, police said Tuesday.

    William Alvarez, a 45-year-old Bronx resident, was fatally shot after getting into an argument with one of the suspects on a D Train in the Bronx around 5 a.m. Friday. Police said what happened was captured on surveillance videos on the trains, subway station and on the street.

    The three have been charged with murder and criminal possession of a weapon. They were found by members of the U.S. Marshals Regional Fugitive Task Force at an apartment in the Bronx on Monday.

    The fatal shooting is the third killing in the subway system this year. It came soon after a 35-year-old man was killed and five others were wounded during a shooting at a different subway station in the Bronx earlier this month.

    Transit crimes are up 13 per cent compared with this time last year, WABC-TV reports.

    The NYPD has implemented longer, 12-hour shifts for police officers assigned to the subway system in response to the uptick in crime. 

