Trudeau says he spoke with Trump after shooting, condemned political violence
The Prime Minister's office says Justin Trudeau spoke this afternoon with former president Donald Trump in the wake of a deadly shooting at one of his campaign rallies on Saturday.
Trudeau's office issued a statement saying the Prime Minister wished Trump well on his recovery, "condemned what he called an appalling assassination attempt and reiterated there’s no place for political violence."
In an apparent attempt to kill the former president and presumed Republican candidate in the upcoming presidential election, shots rang out at the rally in Butler, PA., killing one attendee and injuring two others.
Trump's campaign has said he's fine after being whisked from the stage by Secret Service agents with blood visible on his face.
The 20-year-old shooter from Pennsylvania was killed.
During the conversation with Trump, Trudeau's office says he offered condolences to the shooting victims and to the family of the attendee who died.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 14, 2024
