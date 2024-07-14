How the attempt on Donald Trump's life could impact the U.S. presidential election

The aftermath of the assassination attempt on former U.S. president Donald Trump this weekend could give him an edge among voters and send him back to the Oval Office, according to one political expert.

Republican strategist Cory Crowley tells CTV News Channel both Trump and Joe Biden will have to proceed with their campaigns carefully, noting the current U.S. president “has the more difficult job,” since he was not the victim of an attempted killing.

“It certainly fires up (Trump’s) base and gets him excited. Everybody who was thinking of supporting Trump or was leaning toward him, I think, is now going to be solidly in that camp,” Crowley said.

The strategist adds the Pennsylvania shooting likens Trump to Ronald Reagan, who Crowley notes was considered a Republican icon and unifying force.

“Going into the (Republican National Convention) this week, (Trump) will be able to ride this wave into every speech,” he said. “I think everything you hear people say from the stage, including Donald Trump himself, will try to talk about his strength, his defiance, his stamina, how energetic he is, contrast that with Joe Biden and then tie him as closely as can be made to the last president this happened to, Ronald Reagan,” Crowley said.

Reagan, who served as the 40th U.S. president, was shot and wounded by John Hinckley in Washington, D.C., in 1981. That was the last time an assassination attempt of this magnitude was made on a president or presidential candidate.

Crowley notes the rally shooting deepened the enthusiasm gap, as prior to Saturday, Democrats were “already extremely disappointed” with Biden. The president performed poorly during the June 27 debate, prompting questions about his mental acuity.

“This assassination attempt brings (former) President Trump’s supporter enthusiasm through the roof,” Crowley said.