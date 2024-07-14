Sports

    • Euro 2024 final: Spain and England tied at 0-0 at halftime in Berlin

    England's Declan Rice, left, and Spain's Dani Olmo fight for the ball during the final match between Spain and England at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Berlin, Germany, Sunday, July 14, 2024. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader) England's Declan Rice, left, and Spain's Dani Olmo fight for the ball during the final match between Spain and England at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Berlin, Germany, Sunday, July 14, 2024. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)
    Berlin, Germany -

    Spain and England were tied at 0-0 at halftime in the European Championship final on Sunday after a tense opening 45 minutes where both teams were defending well.

    Teenage Spain prodigy Lamine Yamal was kept quiet by England left back Luke Shaw inside Berlin's 71,000-seat Olympiastadion.

    The Spanish had more possession, as expected, but were doing little with it. Their only shot on target was a deflected one from long range by Fabian Ruiz that trickled to goalkeeper Jordan Pickford.

    Phil Foden volleyed a shot at Spain goalkeeper Unai Simon near the end of the half for England's best chance.

    England's Harry Kane and Spain's Dani Olmo, two of the six players tied as the tournament's top scorers with three goals, picked up yellow cards.

    Spain is seeking a record fourth European Championship title to break a tie with Germany/West Germany, while England was looking to end its 58-year wait for a major trophy — stretching back to the 1966 World Cup.

    The match began at Berlin's historic stadium, built for the 1936 Olympics, after an electronic-themed closing ceremony featuring robotic dance moves from white-clad performers and fiery pyrotechnics. In attendance were Prince William, Spain's King Felipe, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and Keir Starmer, Britain's new prime minister.

    Much of the focus was on Yamal, who turned 17 on Saturday and is the youngest player ever to have appeared and scored at the European Championship. He had little room to showcase his skills, though, with opposite winger Nico Williams more lively and having two crosses blocked after entering England's area.

    As in downtown Berlin before the match, England fans vastly outnumbered those from Spain inside the stadium, almost making it feel like a home game for the English.

