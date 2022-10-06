Police: 2 dead, 6 injured in stabbings along Las Vegas Strip

Emergency personnel respond the scene of a stabbing along the Las Vegas Strip on Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022. Police say one person has been fatally stabbed and at least five others wounded. A suspect is in custody. (KTNV via AP) Emergency personnel respond the scene of a stabbing along the Las Vegas Strip on Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022. Police say one person has been fatally stabbed and at least five others wounded. A suspect is in custody. (KTNV via AP)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social