Philippines confronts Chinese diplomats over sea disputes
Filipino diplomats confronted Chinese officials in closed-door talks Friday with a slew of protests over China's aggressive behaviour in the South China Sea, including targeting a Philippine coast guard ship with a military-grade laser, but no resolution was reached on the issues, an official said.
Territorial disputes in the busy waterway have long loomed as a potential flashpoint in Asia and have become a sensitive front in the regional rivalry between China and the United States.
Washington lays no claims in the contested waters but has challenged Beijing's extensive claims, including by deploying its warships and fighter jets and repeatedly warning that it would help defend the Philippines -- a treaty ally -- if Philippine forces, ships and aircraft are attacked. Vietnam, Malaysia, Brunei and Taiwan also have overlapping claims in the seaway, which sits atop vast deposits of oil and gas.
A Chinese delegation led by Vice Foreign Minister Sun Weidong held two days of talks starting Thursday with Philippine counterparts led by Foreign Undersecretary Theresa Lazaro and reviewed overall relations. The two sides focused on their territorial disputes Friday, the Department of Foreign Affairs in Manila said.
The talks opened with both sides citing an agreement between Chinese leader Xi Jinping and Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., who made a state visit to China in early January, to manage the territorial conflicts amicably while enhancing economic ties and other aspects of a nearly half-century of diplomatic relations.
"We should not allow specific differences to define our bilateral relations or allow certain disputes to stand in the way of overall cooperation," Sun said in an opening speech before journalists were asked to leave the meeting room.
A Philippine official involved in the talks told The Associated Press that Filipino diplomats outlined several incidents underscoring China's assertiveness in the disputed waters in the closed-door talks. They cited Chinese "incursions" and a Feb. 6 incident when a Chinese coast guard ship aimed a military-grade laser that briefly blinded some crew members of a Philippine patrol vessel off a disputed shoal, the official said.
China's representatives responded mostly by reiterating Beijing's claim of sovereignty in most of the South China Sea and citing intrusions by Philippine vessels, the official said.
A Philippine foreign affairs department statement said both sides discussed "different incidents at sea" since 2021, when the last talks on the disputes were held, but it did not mention any resolution. Proposed steps to boost cooperation were discussed, such as establishing a joint coast guard committee and holding annual defence security talks, it said.
The official spoke on condition of anonymity because of a lack of authority to publicly discuss what transpired in the meetings.
Marcos summoned the Chinese ambassador to Manila to express concern shortly after the laser-pointing incident. The Philippine coast guard caught the incident on video, which it made public, but Beijing countered that the Philippine vessel intruded into Chinese territorial waters and that its coast guard used a harmless laser gadget to monitor the vessel's movement.
Manila's foreign affairs department condemned the Chinese coast guard's action and sent a strongly worded protest to the Chinese Embassy. More than 200 such diplomatic protests have been lodged by the Philippines against China since last year, including at least 77 since Marcos took office in June, underlining how the longstanding conflicts have become a major irritant in relations with China early in his presidency.
China and the Philippines first held talks focusing on the disputes in 2017, but no major resolution has been reached as both sides stuck to their territorial stance. The consultations, nevertheless, help both sides understand each other's position better "and make accidental crises a bit less likely," said Washington-based analyst Greg Poling, who has studied the conflicts extensively.
"It has to be done with clear eyes and no expectation that the fundamental issues will be solved in the short term through that format," Poling told the AP. "China is not interested in compromise and the positions of the two countries are not reconcilable."
In early February, the Marcos administration announced it would allow rotating batches of American forces to indefinitely station in four more Philippine military camps. Those are in addition to five local bases earlier designated under the 2014 Enhanced Defence Co-operation Agreement between the allies.
Marcos told reporters Wednesday the four additional military sites would include areas in the northern Philippines. That location has infuriated Chinese officials because it would provide U.S. forces a staging ground close to southern China and Taiwan.
The Chinese diplomats expressed their strong opposition to an expanded U.S. military presence in the Philippines in closed-door talks on Thursday and warned of its future implications, the Philippine official told AP without elaborating.
The Filipino diplomats responded to China's objections by saying an expanded American military presence serves their national interest and would boost Philippine capability to respond to natural disasters, the official said, suggesting the move was not aimed at targeting China.
Marcos said American forces would also be allowed to station in military areas on the western Philippine island province of Palawan, adding that the U.S. military presence would boost coastal defence.
Palawan faces the South China Sea, a key passage for global trade that Beijing claims virtually in its entirety.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
LIVE UPDATES | Watch live coverage of U.S. President Joe Biden's trip to Canada
As Joe Biden makes his first trip to Canada as president of the United States, CTVNews.ca is offering live coverage of the leader's visit. Follow our live blog on CTVNews.ca and the CTV News app for the latest updates.
WATCH LIVE | U.S. President Joe Biden arrives on the Hill to meet with Trudeau, address Parliament
U.S. President Joe Biden has arrived on Parliament Hill for a jam-packed day of events as part of his first official visit to Canada since taking office.
Ontario crypto king kidnapped, tortured in an attempt to get millions in ransom, documents say
Ontario’s self-described crypto king was allegedly abducted, tortured, and beaten for days as his kidnappers looked to solicit millions in ransom, his father told a court in December.
Incredible photos show northern lights dancing across much of Canada
Sky-gazers and shutterbugs across much of Canada were treated to a spectacular display of northern lights Thursday night and into Friday morning.
W5 Investigates | 'Canadians should be very concerned about their drinking water': W5 investigates asbestos cement pipes
W5 investigates aging asbestos pipes across Canada and the potential health hazards if it ends up in your tap water. Watch W5's 'Something in the Water' Saturday at 7 p.m. on CTV.
W5 EXCLUSIVE | New police force should be appointed to take over investigation into death of teenaged hockey player, complaint says
An Ontario couple has filed a request with the Office of the Independent Police Review Director (OIPRD) to appoint a new police force to investigate the death of their 17-year-old son Benjamin, who died during a hockey team-bonding event in September 2019.
Restaurants and bars brace for biggest alcohol tax jump in 40 years
Canada's restaurant industry is bracing for the biggest jump in the country's alcohol excise duty in more than 40 years, spurring warnings the tax hike could force some bars and restaurants out of business.
Why executions by firing squad may be coming back in the U.S.
The idea of using firing squads is making a comeback in the U.S. Idaho lawmakers passed a bill this week seeking to add the state to the list of those authorizing firing squads, currently Mississippi, Utah, Oklahoma and South Carolina.
Sophie Gregoire Trudeau to introduce Jill Biden to curling during Ottawa visit
The United States' first lady will be given a sweeping introduction to Canadian sports culture in Ottawa today as Sophie Gregoire Trudeau takes Jill Biden to the curling rink.
Canada
-
Ontario crypto king kidnapped, tortured in an attempt to get millions in ransom, documents say
Ontario’s self-described crypto king was allegedly abducted, tortured, and beaten for days as his kidnappers looked to solicit millions in ransom, his father told a court in December.
-
Incredible photos show northern lights dancing across much of Canada
Sky-gazers and shutterbugs across much of Canada were treated to a spectacular display of northern lights Thursday night and into Friday morning.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | U.S. President Joe Biden arrives on the Hill to meet with Trudeau, address Parliament
U.S. President Joe Biden has arrived on Parliament Hill for a jam-packed day of events as part of his first official visit to Canada since taking office.
-
Police say it's 'improbable' there are more than seven missing in Old Montreal fire
Montreal police say they don't think they'll find more than seven bodies in the rubble of an Old Montreal building that caught fire eight days ago. Police told reporters today they don't have reports of more people missing, adding that it's "improbable" there are more than seven victims.
-
W5 EXCLUSIVE
W5 EXCLUSIVE | New police force should be appointed to take over investigation into death of teenaged hockey player, complaint says
An Ontario couple has filed a request with the Office of the Independent Police Review Director (OIPRD) to appoint a new police force to investigate the death of their 17-year-old son Benjamin, who died during a hockey team-bonding event in September 2019.
-
Eastern Ont. mayor wants more help from feds to manage influx of asylum seekers, supports STCA renegotiation
As the federal government looks to renegotiate the Safe Third Country Agreement with the U.S., an eastern Ontario mayor says his city needs more help from Ottawa to deal with the influx of asylum seekers arriving through irregular crossings like Roxham Road.
World
-
Donald Trump attorney in documents case appears before grand jury
A lawyer for Donald Trump was back in court Friday after being ordered to answer questions before a grand jury investigating the possible mishandling of classified documents at the former president's Florida estate.
-
Why executions by firing squad may be coming back in the U.S.
The idea of using firing squads is making a comeback in the U.S. Idaho lawmakers passed a bill this week seeking to add the state to the list of those authorizing firing squads, currently Mississippi, Utah, Oklahoma and South Carolina.
-
Protests continue in France; King Charles III visit postponed
Protesters angry at French President Emmanuel Macron's pension reforms continued with scattered actions on Friday, as the unrest across the country led officials to postpone a planned state visit by King Charles III.
-
Man who inspired the film 'Hotel Rwanda' to be freed from prison
Rwanda's government has commuted the sentence of Paul Rusesabagina, who inspired the film 'Hotel Rwanda' for saving hundreds of countrymen from genocide but was convicted of terrorism offences years later in a widely criticized trial.
-
Philippines confronts Chinese diplomats over sea disputes
Filipino diplomats confronted Chinese officials in closed-door talks Friday with a slew of protests over China's aggressive behaviour in the South China Sea, including targeting a Philippine coast guard ship with a military-grade laser, but no resolution was reached on the issues, an official said.
-
Protesters greet Netanyahu as he meets U.K. leader in London
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak held talks with Benjamin Netanyahu in London on Friday as protesters shouting 'Shame!' In Hebrew demonstrated against the Israeli leader's right-wing policies and his plans to overhaul the country's judiciary.
Politics
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | U.S. President Joe Biden arrives on the Hill to meet with Trudeau, address Parliament
U.S. President Joe Biden has arrived on Parliament Hill for a jam-packed day of events as part of his first official visit to Canada since taking office.
-
Biden has arrived in Canada: Here's what we know about his visit
U.S. President Joe Biden has arrived in Canada, kicking off his short but long-awaited overnight official visit to Canada. The official itinerary has just been released; here's everything you need to know about what will be on the agenda, and what key players are saying about the upcoming visit.
-
Sophie Gregoire Trudeau to introduce Jill Biden to curling during Ottawa visit
The United States' first lady will be given a sweeping introduction to Canadian sports culture in Ottawa today as Sophie Gregoire Trudeau takes Jill Biden to the curling rink.
Health
-
Hershey looking to remove lead, cadmium from chocolate
Hershey Co. is looking to reduce 'trace' amounts of lead and cadmium in its chocolate, chief financial officer Steve Voskiul told Reuters on Wednesday, after Consumer Reports found that some dark chocolate bars had potentially harmful levels of the heavy metals.
-
For Muslims with eating disorders, fasting in Ramadan brings new challenges
A growing number of Muslim doctors and psychologists are trying to bridge the gap between faith leaders and worshippers with eating disorders, who say they face marginalization when trying to access support within their own communities, as well as in the public health system.
-
Autism now more common among Black, Hispanic kids in U.S.
For the first time, autism is being diagnosed more frequently in Black and Hispanic children than in white kids in the U.S., the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Thursday.
Sci-Tech
-
Incredible photos show northern lights dancing across much of Canada
Sky-gazers and shutterbugs across much of Canada were treated to a spectacular display of northern lights Thursday night and into Friday morning.
-
Radioactive water leaks at Minn. nuclear plant for 2nd time
Water containing a radioactive material has leaked for a second time from a nuclear plant near Minneapolis and the plant will be shut down, but there is no danger to the public, the plant's owner said Thursday.
-
W5 Investigates
W5 Investigates | 'Canadians should be very concerned about their drinking water': W5 investigates asbestos cement pipes
W5 investigates aging asbestos pipes across Canada and the potential health hazards if it ends up in your tap water. Watch W5's 'Something in the Water' Saturday at 7 p.m. on CTV.
Entertainment
-
Rap artist Afroman sued by officers who raided his home
Seven law enforcement officers have sued rap artist Afroman, accusing him of improperly using footage from a police raid on his Ohio home last year in his music videos.
-
Depeche Mode face down the abyss in 'Memento Mori'
Depeche Mode's 15th studio album feels both like a tribute to founding member and keyboardist Andy Fletcher who died in May 2022, as well as a mission statement of the remaining duo's music.
-
Gwyneth Paltrow expected to testify in ski collision trial
Gwyneth Paltrow and the man who broke four ribs after the two collided at a Utah ski resort seven years ago are both expected to testify Friday in a trial over his claims that the movie star's recklessness caused his concussion and lasting physical injuries.
Business
-
Deutsche Bank shares drop amid global jitters over banks
Shares in Deutsche Bank, Germany's largest lender, fell sharply on Friday, dragging down major European banks as fears about weaknesses in the global financial system send fresh shudders through the markets.
-
Stocks fall as worries rise about Deutsche Bank, other banks
Stocks are falling on Wall Street Friday as more worries about banks on both sides of the Atlantic tug markets lower.
-
Statistics Canada says retail sales up 1.4 per cent in January
Statistics Canada says retail sales rose 1.4 per cent to $66.4 billion in January, helped by gains at motor vehicle and parts dealers as well as gas stations.
Lifestyle
-
One of the world's best Chinese restaurants is in Tokyo
Japanese chef Tomoya Kawada has achieved a feat no other restaurateur has before; he's created the world's only three-Michelin-star Chinese restaurant in a non-Chinese-speaking city.
-
Dinner fit for a president: Friday's menu showcases Canadian ingredients
United States President Joe Biden is staying in Ottawa on his short trip north of the border, but the catering team from the National Arts Centre plans to take him on a cross-country culinary tour Friday evening.
-
Feet for a king: Westminster Abbey to offer barefoot tours
People who visit London's Westminster Abbey after the coronation of King Charles III will be allowed to stand on the exact spot where he was crowned, but they will need to make sure they don't have holes in their socks for the shoeless tour, designed to protect the abbey's medieval mosaic floor.
Sports
-
Unwelcome spotlight falls on NHL team Pride night events
Pride nights, held annually for several years by National Hockey League teams to show support for the LGBTQ2S+ community, are in the spotlight following several high-profile incidents this season.
-
W5 EXCLUSIVE
W5 EXCLUSIVE | New police force should be appointed to take over investigation into death of teenaged hockey player, complaint says
An Ontario couple has filed a request with the Office of the Independent Police Review Director (OIPRD) to appoint a new police force to investigate the death of their 17-year-old son Benjamin, who died during a hockey team-bonding event in September 2019.
-
Canada women remain unchanged at No. 6 in latest FIFA world rankings
Canada remains unchanged at No. 6 in the latest FIFA women's rankings that see Cabo Verde and Saudi Arabia included for the first time.
Autos
-
'Top Gear' stops filming due to accident, co-presenter with serious injuries
The making of the hugely popular BBC car show 'Top Gear' has been halted following a crash during filming in December that left co-presenter Andrew 'Freddie' Flintoff with serious injuries, the broadcaster said late on Thursday.
-
Hong Kong traffic accident leaves 87 people injured
Four passenger buses and a truck collided near a Hong Kong road tunnel Friday and 87 people were injured, including children.
-
California may punish oil companies for high gas prices
California lawmakers on Thursday will vote on whether to allow penalties on oil companies for price gouging at the pump, a first-in-the-country proposal aimed at stopping the kind of spikes last summer that caused some drivers pay up to US$8 per gallon as the industry reaped super-sized profits.