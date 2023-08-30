Pakistan's Imran Khan will be imprisoned for 2 more weeks despite getting bail

A police officer observes area at a checkpoint on a road leading to the District Jail, in Attock, Pakistan, Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023. A court asked the official in charge of the Attock prison to keep former Prime Minister Khan there until at least Wednesday, when Khan is expected to face a hearing on charges of "exposing an official secret document" in an incident last year when he waved a confidential diplomatic letter at a rally. The Islamabad High Court on Tuesday suspended the corruption conviction and three-year prison term of him, his lawyers and court officials said. (AP Photo/Anjum Naveed) A police officer observes area at a checkpoint on a road leading to the District Jail, in Attock, Pakistan, Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023. A court asked the official in charge of the Attock prison to keep former Prime Minister Khan there until at least Wednesday, when Khan is expected to face a hearing on charges of "exposing an official secret document" in an incident last year when he waved a confidential diplomatic letter at a rally. The Islamabad High Court on Tuesday suspended the corruption conviction and three-year prison term of him, his lawyers and court officials said. (AP Photo/Anjum Naveed)

