How are you using AI to cope with grief? We want to hear from you

With the rise of advanced language models such as OpenAI’s ChatGPT and various online chatbots, people are turning to artificial intelligence (AI) to combat feelings of loneliness and grief.

As CNN reported, Ana Schultz, a 25-year-old from Rock Falls, Ill., uses Snapchat’s My AI, the social media platform’s AI chatbot, to message her deceased husband. Schultz told CNN that she customized the My AI avatar to look like her husband and assigned it the same name.

In the same CNN report, a 49-year-old IT professional from Alabama, who asked to remain anonymous, was able to “clone his father’s voice using generative AI about two years after he died from Alzheimer’s disease.”

As Chatbots and advanced language models continue to evolve, trends such as this are helping people find new ways to cope with broken hearts.

CTVNews.ca wants to speak with Canadians on how different AI platforms help combat loneliness and grief.

Are you using technology to remember deceased loved ones? How has AI changed the way you grieve? In what ways are advanced language models curbing feelings of loneliness? How is new technology helping you immortalize loved ones?

Share your story by emailing us at dotcom@bellmedia.ca with your name, general location and phone number in case we want to follow up. Your comments may be used in a CTVNews.ca story.

With files from CNN’s Samantha Murphy Kelly