Oregon avalanche forecaster dies in snowslide he triggered while skiing

Nazi military monument removed from Ontario cemetery
A monument commemorating a Nazi-led military unit of Ukrainian soldiers has been removed from an Ontario cemetery after years of controversy surrounding the site.
An avalanche forecaster died in a snowslide he triggered while skiing in eastern Oregon last week, officials said.
Nick Burks, 37, and a friend — both experienced and carrying avalanche air bags and beacons — were backcountry skiing the chute on Gunsight Mountain on Wednesday, near Anthony Lakes Mountain Resort.
His friend skied down first and watched as the avalanche was triggered and overtook Burks. The companion was able to locate Burks quickly by turning on his transceiver, the Baker County Sheriff’s Office said.
People at the ski lodge saw the avalanche happen and immediately told first responders, the agency said in a statement on Facebook.
Bystanders were performing CPR on Burks as deputies, firefighters, and search and rescue crews arrived, but the efforts to revive him were unsuccessful, the sheriff's office said. The other skier wasn't hurt.
The Northwest Avalanche Center said via Facebook that Nick had been part of their professional avalanche community for years. He worked as an avalanche forecaster for the Wallowa Avalanche Center in northeastern Oregon, and before that as part of the snow safety team at Mt. Hood Meadows Ski and Summer Resort southeast of Portland.
Avalanche forecasters evaluate mountain snow conditions and other weather factors to try to predict avalanche risks. The job, avalanche safety specialists say, has become more difficult in as climate change brings extreme weather, and growing numbers of skiers, snowboarders and snowmobilers visit backcountry areas since the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Our backcountry community is small and we understand the tremendous grief many are experiencing,” the Wallowa Avalanche Center said in a statement on their website, adding that a full investigation would be done with a report to follow.
Eleven people have been killed in avalanches in the U.S. this year, according to Avalanche.org.
A monument commemorating a Nazi-led military unit of Ukrainian soldiers has been removed from an Ontario cemetery after years of controversy surrounding the site.
A baby delivered on a recent Air Canada flight bound for Toronto is giving new meaning to the term airborne.
Big changes could be coming to Canada's banking system, creating new opportunities for Canadians to control and streamline how they manage their money, but also giving rise to new cybersecurity needs.
A driver has been charged after a wheel separated from their vehicle and shattered the windshield of another car on a major Toronto highway.
Former Calgary mayor Naheed Nenshi has officially announced he is running to be the leader of the Alberta NDP.
In an age when digital editing tools are more widespread and easier than ever to use, what even is a photo anymore?
Footage has surfaced on social media of a raccoon milling about the dining room of a McDonalds restaurant in Scarborough over the weekend.
For the second consecutive time, Manitoba’s premier has the highest approval rating among all provincial leaders across Canada.
MPs agreed on Monday to launch a limited new parliamentary examination of Canada's prison transfer policies, in light of the new attention around the 2022 decision to transfer notorious Canadian killer Luka Magnotta from a maximum- to medium-security prison.
Footage has surfaced on social media of a raccoon milling about the dining room of a McDonalds restaurant in Scarborough over the weekend.
A former B.C. detective says the province needs to step up and offer more education to prevent young people from being recruited into gangs.
A new report says the average asking price for a rental unit in Canada was $2,193 per month in February, marking a 10.5 per cent jump year-over-year and the fastest annual growth since September 2023.
Cruise ships are once again docking in Vancouver’s Coal Harbour as the industry prepares for a record-breaking season.
Uber has been ordered to pay a man who uses a wheelchair $35,000 in damages and to make accessible rides available in the Lower Mainland after the B.C. Human Rights Tribunal found the rideshare company has discriminated based on disability since it began operating in the region.
Nearly four years after Canada rolled out its emergency pandemic benefit programs, some recipients are only now just finding out they were not eligible and must pay thousands of dollars back to the government.
Kate, the Princess of Wales, has apologized for 'confusion' caused by her editing of a family photo released by the palace.
Nick Burks, 37, and a friend — both experienced and carrying avalanche air bags and beacons — were backcountry skiing the chute on Gunsight Mountain on Wednesday, near Anthony Lakes Mountain Resort.
At least one civilian has been killed and several others injured after Israel launched four strikes on eastern Lebanon's city of Baalbek on Monday, two security sources and the Baalbek governor, Bashir Khader, told Reuters.
Ukraine's foreign ministry summoned the papal nuncio on Monday to express its 'disappointment' with Pope Francis' comments in an interview that Ukraine should 'show the white flag' and open talks with Russia to end the two-year-old war with Moscow.
A longtime Mar-a-Lago employee who is a central witness in the investigation into former U.S. President Donald Trump's handling of classified documents is now speaking publicly because he believes that voters should hear the truth about his former boss and the case before the November election.
Donald Trump is seeking to delay his March 25 hush money trial until the Supreme Court rules on the presidential immunity claims he raised in another of his criminal cases.
MPs agreed on Monday to launch a limited new parliamentary examination of Canada's prison transfer policies, in light of the new attention around the 2022 decision to transfer notorious Canadian killer Luka Magnotta from a maximum- to medium-security prison.
Canada is sending an official to attend an emergency meeting in Jamaica on Monday, following an invite from Caribbean leaders who want to discuss escalating gang violence in Haiti.
Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly says Canada is pledging $1 million to support Israeli victims of sexual violence during last October's attacks by Hamas.
An 11-year-old boy in the U.K. died last week after participating in a dangerous social media trend that can pose major health risks.
For many, a morning routine is not complete without a cup of joe. While rare, there is always a potential for caffeine intoxication if a person is drinking irresponsibly.
Diabetes weight-loss therapy drugs, such as Ozempic and Wegovy, are being studied to see whether they can improve health in other ways.
Marine researchers on a mission to record life hidden in the world's oceans have reported they found about 100 potential new species — including one mystery starlike creature.
In an age when digital editing tools are more widespread and easier than ever to use, what even is a photo anymore?
Issues with surveillance systems like cameras and doorbells continue to make headlines, stoking security and privacy concerns, reminding people who own smart home gadgets that some devices intended to make homes safer or more convenient continue to pose some serious security risks.
There was no envelop mix up at the Oscars on Sunday, but there was some confusion in the audience when Al Pacino casually announced 'Oppenheimer' had won best picture.
Oscars host and late night funnyman Jimmy Kimmel on Sunday called out former President Donald Trump on stage after Trump insulted Kimmel and his hosting on social media.
“Expend4bles,” “Meg 2: The Trench,” “Shazam! Fury of the Gods” and the bland “Exorcist: Believer” were up for worst film of 2023.
Big changes could be coming to Canada's banking system, creating new opportunities for Canadians to control and streamline how they manage their money, but also giving rise to new cybersecurity needs.
A private equity fund is initiating insolvency proceedings against Atlantic newspaper owner SaltWire Network Inc., claiming it owes tens of millions of dollars after several years of mismanagement.
U.S. airfares in January reached a 15-year low – excluding peak pandemic fares – but while our two countries have a lot in common, experts say Canadian travellers shouldn't expect the same deep discounts here.
The survey comes as policymakers and children's advocates are growing increasingly concerned with teens' relationships with their phones and social media.
Many companies had to manage employee discontent when calling them back to the office as risks from the Covid-19 pandemic eased. And now that they’re back, employers are having to address a new issue: some employees have forgotten how to behave in the office.
What do you do on those nights where you just know sleep isn’t coming — or, at least, not without a fight?
Two dogs died over the weekend during Alaska’s annual Iditarod sled dog race, marking the first deaths during the race in five years and renewing calls to end the 1,609-kilometre competition that sees mushers and their canine teams traverse mountain ranges, a frozen river and sea ice — often during treacherous weather.
Ottawa Senators forward Josh Norris is out for the rest of the season after getting shoulder surgery.
Tyler Toffoli and Colin Miller – who were acquired from the New Jersey Devils before the NHL trade deadline – touched down in Winnipeg Sunday and will suit up for their new team Monday night.
U.S. auto-safety regulators on Monday launched a preliminary probe into emergency braking issues in certain Honda vehicles following complaints of crashes and fires.
An Ontario family said they were shocked to learn that repairing their 2018 van would cost them more than $55,000.
Porsche today introduced the most powerful production, or mass-produced, car it has ever made. The electric 1,093-horsepower Taycan Turbo GT, coming to market this summer, has already set two race track speed record for an electric car. It even beat one set by a Tesla Model S by a gigantic 18 seconds.
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.