One person was killed and two others were wounded following a shooting at a South Florida Walmart

FILE - A Walmart logo is displayed outside of a Walmart store, Sept. 3, 2019. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File) FILE - A Walmart logo is displayed outside of a Walmart store, Sept. 3, 2019. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social